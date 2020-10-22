CTBC Bank (中國信託銀行) chairman Morris Li (利明獻) on Thursday last week was named The Asian Banker’s Best CEO in Taiwan for leading innovation by utilizing digital technology amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
CTBC was also named Best Managed Bank in Taiwan for cooperating with the government to provide worker bailout funds, effectively addressing public need through capital management.
It was the only financial institution in Taiwan to receive that award.
Photo courtesy of CTBC Bank
Speaking at an online awards ceremony, Li thanked the financial information company for the substantial encouragement it had given the CTBC team in such difficult times.
During the pandemic, CTBC handled in six weeks cases that would normally require two years to process, including more than 280,000 labor bailout applications, with about 230,000 of them approved, Li said.
The efficiency of the loan service is high, because the bank has an all-digital platform for applications, a smart review system and automated processing — three “digital strengths” of the bank, he said.
The agility of its customer-centered staff is another reason for CTBC’s success, Li said, adding that more than 2,600 employees contributed to the bank’s bailout services.
While the pandemic affected revenue in many industries, CTBC introduced preferential mortgage, personal loan, credit card interest rate and corporate revolving loan packages to relieve the burden on people, and small and medium-sized enterprises, he said.
Discounts were introduced in April for businesses at the CTBC Financial Park (中國信託金融園區) in Taipei’s Nangang District (南港), with the highest rent decrease being 86 percent, he said.
Li extended appreciation to all CTBC employees in Taiwan and abroad for fulfilling the corporate spirit of “We are family” by swiftly addressing customers’ needs at all times.
The Asian Banker Leadership Achievement Awards Program is held every three years.
It is widely acknowledged in the financial services industry as the highest accolade for professionals in the industry in the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.
The Best Managed Bank in Taiwan award is decided based on the opinions of experts and the results of online questionnaires sent via BankQuality.com, with the three biggest performance factors being digitalization, credit and liquidity risk management capabilities, and social contribution.
There were 11 best CEOs and 11 best-managed bank awards named in the Asia-Pacific region this year.
