Life insurance companies’ combined first-year premiums (FYP) fell for the ninth consecutive month last month due to a low interest rate environment and tougher regulations, a report released on Monday by the Life Insurance Association showed.
Total FYP plunged 10 percent year-on-year to NT$54.42 billion (US$1.88 billion), including NT$32.1 billion in FYP generated by traditional life insurance products and NT$22.2 billion derived from investment-linked policies, the report showed.
Last month’s fall was milder than the declines of 30 to 40 percent reported earlier this year, indicating stabilizing sales, the report said.
Investment-linked policies’ FYP rose 33 percent annually last month, as insurers launched new products to meet consumer demand for products that offer better returns than bank deposits, it said.
For the first nine months, cumulative FYP generated by investment-type policies totaled NT$137 billion, down 28 percent year-on-year, while traditional policies fell 30 percent to NT$467 billion.
Consumers were less interested in traditional life insurance policies after insurers stopped offering products with much higher returns to comply with a new regulation that took effect in July.
However, health insurance policies bucked the trend with a 12 percent rise in cumulative FYP to NT$32 billion during the January-to-September period, as people became more concerned about their health insurance coverage amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.
MOMENTUM: While next-generation smartphones feature more semiconductors and vendors increase their inventory, the chipmaker remains focused on production in Taiwan Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the sole chip supplier for Apple Inc’s iPhone series, yesterday raised its revenue forecast again, saying that robust demand for 5G smartphones and high-performance-computing (HPC) would help boost revenue this year by 30 percent in US dollar terms. Three months ago, the chipmaker estimated that revenue would grow 20 percent this year from last year, reaching its long-term growth target of 15 to 20 percent annually. “Moving into the fourth quarter, we expect our growth in revenue to be supported by strong demand for our industry-leading 5-nanometer technology driven by 5G smartphone launches and HPC-related applications,”
WIN-WIN SITUATION: Customers, products and client portfolios of the companies are complementary, allowing for inroads into new fields, Chipbond’s chairman said Chipbond Technology Corp (頎邦) yesterday said it plans to acquire about a 31 percent stake in Orient Semiconductor Electronics Ltd (華泰電子) in a cash-and-share deal, aiming to make inroads into flash memory-chip packaging. Chipbond said the strategic alliance would open the door for the company to enter the flash memorychip packaging and testing market, which is a new business for the Hsinchu-based company. Chipbond primarily provides testing and packaging services for driver integrated circuits that are used in flat panels. BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY “Except for flash memory chips, we also saw a lot of new businesses that require the technologies of Chipbond or Oriental
Luxury hotel Mandarin Oriental Taipei (文華東方酒店) plans to reopen its guestrooms in December to take advantage of a boom in domestic travel. The reopening would come six months after the five-star facility suspended room operations to cut costs as countries across the region impose border controls to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, diminishing demand for business travel. “We are delighted to share that Mandarin Oriental Taipei will resume room operations on December 1,” the hotel said in a statement yesterday. The hotel in Songshan District (松山) said it would adopt stringent health and safety practices to ensure the well-being of its guests and employees. It
India’s COVID-19 economic gloom turned into despair this week, on news that its per capita GDP for this year might be lower than that of Bangladesh. “Any emerging economy doing well is good news,” Kaushik Basu, a former World Bank chief economist, said on Twitter after the IMF updated its World Economic Outlook. “But it’s shocking that India, which had a lead of 25% five years ago, is now trailing.” Ever since it began opening up the economy in the 1990s, India’s dream has been to emulate China’s rapid expansion. After three decades of persevering with that campaign, slipping behind Bangladesh hurts