World Business Quick Take

Agencies





JAPAN

Export decline slows

Exports declined at a slower pace last month in a sign that trade damage from the COVID-19 pandemic is easing, Ministry of Finance data released yesterday showed. The report showed that exports dropped 4.9 percent from the same month a year earlier, better than the nearly 15 percent drop in August. Imports declined 17.2 percent overall, compared with 20.8 percent in August. Exports to China jumped 14 percent, while shipments to the US inched up 0.7 percent, in another possible sign of a gradual rebound. By sector, computer exports to the world surged nearly 45 percent.

FINANCE

Ant wins China approval

Ant Group Co (螞蟻集團) has received approval from China’s securities regulator for the Hong Kong leg of its estimated US$35 billion dual listing, two people with knowledge of the matter said yesterday. The Chinese financial technology firm plans to list in Hong Kong and on Shanghai’s STAR Market simultaneously in what could be the world’s largest initial public offering, surpassing Saudi Arabian Oil Co’s US$29.4 billion record set in December last year. The firm planned to seek listing approval from Hong Kong’s stock exchange yesterday, said one of the people, who declined to be identified as the matter was not yet public.

FOOD

Danone mulls asset sale

Danone SA chief executive officer Emmanuel Faber is reviewing the French yogurt maker’s entire portfolio for underperforming assets as the shares languish near a six-year low. The company is studying a sale of the Vega protein powder brand as well as a unit in Argentina, potentially getting rid of businesses that contribute 500 million euros (US$588 million) to revenue. Faber yesterday said some divisions could cut 20 to 30 percent of the products they make. The company is shifting to a system of management focused on geography rather than product groups, Danone said, as it reported a 2.5 percent drop in third-quarter revenue, on a like-for-like basis.

TELECOMS

Cogeco rejects takeover bid

Canadian telecom giant Cogeco Inc on Sunday definitively turned down an increased takeover bid from Altice USA Inc, citing the company’s “enviable” market position and continued profitability under current ownership. Just hours after Altice USA announced it had upped its purchase offer, Cogeco’s controlling shareholder — Montreal’s Audet family — released a statement saying they “unanimously reject this further proposal.” “We are not interested in selling our shares,” said Gestion Audem president Louis Audet in the statement. “This is not a negotiating strategy, but a definitive refusal.”

FINANCE

IMF calls to address debt

IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva on Sunday called for significant steps to address the increasingly unsustainable debt burdens of some countries, urging creditors and debtors to start restructuring processes sooner rather than later. Georgieva told an online event hosted by the G30 group of former policymakers and academics that a six-month extension of a freeze in official bilateral payments agreed by the G20 major economies last week would help, but said more urgent action was needed. “We are buying some time, but we have to face reality that there are much more decisive actions ahead of us,” she said, urging creditors and debtors to start restructuring debts of countries with unsustainable debt levels without delay.