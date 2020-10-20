JAPAN
Export decline slows
Exports declined at a slower pace last month in a sign that trade damage from the COVID-19 pandemic is easing, Ministry of Finance data released yesterday showed. The report showed that exports dropped 4.9 percent from the same month a year earlier, better than the nearly 15 percent drop in August. Imports declined 17.2 percent overall, compared with 20.8 percent in August. Exports to China jumped 14 percent, while shipments to the US inched up 0.7 percent, in another possible sign of a gradual rebound. By sector, computer exports to the world surged nearly 45 percent.
FINANCE
Ant wins China approval
Ant Group Co (螞蟻集團) has received approval from China’s securities regulator for the Hong Kong leg of its estimated US$35 billion dual listing, two people with knowledge of the matter said yesterday. The Chinese financial technology firm plans to list in Hong Kong and on Shanghai’s STAR Market simultaneously in what could be the world’s largest initial public offering, surpassing Saudi Arabian Oil Co’s US$29.4 billion record set in December last year. The firm planned to seek listing approval from Hong Kong’s stock exchange yesterday, said one of the people, who declined to be identified as the matter was not yet public.
FOOD
Danone mulls asset sale
Danone SA chief executive officer Emmanuel Faber is reviewing the French yogurt maker’s entire portfolio for underperforming assets as the shares languish near a six-year low. The company is studying a sale of the Vega protein powder brand as well as a unit in Argentina, potentially getting rid of businesses that contribute 500 million euros (US$588 million) to revenue. Faber yesterday said some divisions could cut 20 to 30 percent of the products they make. The company is shifting to a system of management focused on geography rather than product groups, Danone said, as it reported a 2.5 percent drop in third-quarter revenue, on a like-for-like basis.
TELECOMS
Cogeco rejects takeover bid
Canadian telecom giant Cogeco Inc on Sunday definitively turned down an increased takeover bid from Altice USA Inc, citing the company’s “enviable” market position and continued profitability under current ownership. Just hours after Altice USA announced it had upped its purchase offer, Cogeco’s controlling shareholder — Montreal’s Audet family — released a statement saying they “unanimously reject this further proposal.” “We are not interested in selling our shares,” said Gestion Audem president Louis Audet in the statement. “This is not a negotiating strategy, but a definitive refusal.”
FINANCE
IMF calls to address debt
IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva on Sunday called for significant steps to address the increasingly unsustainable debt burdens of some countries, urging creditors and debtors to start restructuring processes sooner rather than later. Georgieva told an online event hosted by the G30 group of former policymakers and academics that a six-month extension of a freeze in official bilateral payments agreed by the G20 major economies last week would help, but said more urgent action was needed. “We are buying some time, but we have to face reality that there are much more decisive actions ahead of us,” she said, urging creditors and debtors to start restructuring debts of countries with unsustainable debt levels without delay.
MOMENTUM: While next-generation smartphones feature more semiconductors and vendors increase their inventory, the chipmaker remains focused on production in Taiwan Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the sole chip supplier for Apple Inc’s iPhone series, yesterday raised its revenue forecast again, saying that robust demand for 5G smartphones and high-performance-computing (HPC) would help boost revenue this year by 30 percent in US dollar terms. Three months ago, the chipmaker estimated that revenue would grow 20 percent this year from last year, reaching its long-term growth target of 15 to 20 percent annually. “Moving into the fourth quarter, we expect our growth in revenue to be supported by strong demand for our industry-leading 5-nanometer technology driven by 5G smartphone launches and HPC-related applications,”
India’s COVID-19 economic gloom turned into despair this week, on news that its per capita GDP for this year might be lower than that of Bangladesh. “Any emerging economy doing well is good news,” Kaushik Basu, a former World Bank chief economist, said on Twitter after the IMF updated its World Economic Outlook. “But it’s shocking that India, which had a lead of 25% five years ago, is now trailing.” Ever since it began opening up the economy in the 1990s, India’s dream has been to emulate China’s rapid expansion. After three decades of persevering with that campaign, slipping behind Bangladesh hurts
WIN-WIN SITUATION: Customers, products and client portfolios of the companies are complementary, allowing for inroads into new fields, Chipbond’s chairman said Chipbond Technology Corp (頎邦) yesterday said it plans to acquire about a 31 percent stake in Orient Semiconductor Electronics Ltd (華泰電子) in a cash-and-share deal, aiming to make inroads into flash memory-chip packaging. Chipbond said the strategic alliance would open the door for the company to enter the flash memorychip packaging and testing market, which is a new business for the Hsinchu-based company. Chipbond primarily provides testing and packaging services for driver integrated circuits that are used in flat panels. BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY “Except for flash memory chips, we also saw a lot of new businesses that require the technologies of Chipbond or Oriental
BROADER STANCE: While growth in its core consumer electronics assembly business is decreasing, the manufacturing giant aims at a 10 percent gross margin Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) said it aims to secure a 10 percent share of the world’s electric vehicle market by 2025, with about 3 million vehicles potentially using its platform. The electronics giant yesterday unveiled the plan to expand its nascent automobile business, saying that it seeks to offset slowing growth in its core consumer electronics assembly business. The company also outlined plans to release a solid-state battery by 2024 that could potentially displace the more commonly used lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles. Hon Hai plans to achieve its ambitious target by making its software and hardware platforms “open,” Hon Hai