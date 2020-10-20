Yuan deposits held by Taiwanese banks stood at 235.12 billion yuan (US$35.17 billion) at the end of last month, dropping another 0.32 percent to the lowest level in 80 months, as local investors lost interest in the Chinese currency, the central bank said yesterday.
The retreat, while insignificant, came even though the yuan has lately picked up strength against the US dollar, the bank said.
Retail accounts trimmed holdings in yuan deposits by 110 million yuan last month, it said.
Photo: Reuters
Cumulatively, retail accounts slashed their yuan positions by 600 million yuan in the first three quarters of the year, it said.
Yuan deposits fell at both domestic and offshore banking units, it added.
Institutional accounts were relatively stable because yuan generates higher interest income, compared with other currencies or investment tools, the bank said.
Domestic life insurers, for one, chose to park their idle funds in yuan due to ample liquidity, but a lack of profitable channels, the bank said.
The market last month saw the entry of four new yuan-based funds that raised 212 million yuan mainly from institutional investors, it said.
Bank SinoPac (永豐銀行) offered the most generous interest rate of 3.05 percent for one-month yuan deposits, much higher than Jih Sun International Bank’s (日盛銀行) 1.8 percent interest rate for three-month yuan deposits and 1.9 percent interest rate for six-month yuan deposits, the central bank said.
Taiwan Cooperative Bank (合庫銀行) offered 1.45 percent for both eight-month and 12-month yuan deposits, it said.
As of last month, Taiwan ranked the second largest in terms of the offshore yuan market after Hong Kong’s 671.7 billion yuan. Singapore was third with 121 billion yuan.
MOMENTUM: While next-generation smartphones feature more semiconductors and vendors increase their inventory, the chipmaker remains focused on production in Taiwan Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the sole chip supplier for Apple Inc’s iPhone series, yesterday raised its revenue forecast again, saying that robust demand for 5G smartphones and high-performance-computing (HPC) would help boost revenue this year by 30 percent in US dollar terms. Three months ago, the chipmaker estimated that revenue would grow 20 percent this year from last year, reaching its long-term growth target of 15 to 20 percent annually. “Moving into the fourth quarter, we expect our growth in revenue to be supported by strong demand for our industry-leading 5-nanometer technology driven by 5G smartphone launches and HPC-related applications,”
India’s COVID-19 economic gloom turned into despair this week, on news that its per capita GDP for this year might be lower than that of Bangladesh. “Any emerging economy doing well is good news,” Kaushik Basu, a former World Bank chief economist, said on Twitter after the IMF updated its World Economic Outlook. “But it’s shocking that India, which had a lead of 25% five years ago, is now trailing.” Ever since it began opening up the economy in the 1990s, India’s dream has been to emulate China’s rapid expansion. After three decades of persevering with that campaign, slipping behind Bangladesh hurts
WIN-WIN SITUATION: Customers, products and client portfolios of the companies are complementary, allowing for inroads into new fields, Chipbond’s chairman said Chipbond Technology Corp (頎邦) yesterday said it plans to acquire about a 31 percent stake in Orient Semiconductor Electronics Ltd (華泰電子) in a cash-and-share deal, aiming to make inroads into flash memory-chip packaging. Chipbond said the strategic alliance would open the door for the company to enter the flash memorychip packaging and testing market, which is a new business for the Hsinchu-based company. Chipbond primarily provides testing and packaging services for driver integrated circuits that are used in flat panels. BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY “Except for flash memory chips, we also saw a lot of new businesses that require the technologies of Chipbond or Oriental
BROADER STANCE: While growth in its core consumer electronics assembly business is decreasing, the manufacturing giant aims at a 10 percent gross margin Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) said it aims to secure a 10 percent share of the world’s electric vehicle market by 2025, with about 3 million vehicles potentially using its platform. The electronics giant yesterday unveiled the plan to expand its nascent automobile business, saying that it seeks to offset slowing growth in its core consumer electronics assembly business. The company also outlined plans to release a solid-state battery by 2024 that could potentially displace the more commonly used lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles. Hon Hai plans to achieve its ambitious target by making its software and hardware platforms “open,” Hon Hai