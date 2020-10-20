Yuan deposits fall to 80-month low, central bank says

PROFIT HUNT: Holdings by institutional accounts were relatively stable as the yuan offered higher interest income compared with other currencies and investment tools

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Yuan deposits held by Taiwanese banks stood at 235.12 billion yuan (US$35.17 billion) at the end of last month, dropping another 0.32 percent to the lowest level in 80 months, as local investors lost interest in the Chinese currency, the central bank said yesterday.

The retreat, while insignificant, came even though the yuan has lately picked up strength against the US dollar, the bank said.

Retail accounts trimmed holdings in yuan deposits by 110 million yuan last month, it said.

A staff member wearing a mask arranges stacks of yuan banknotes at a bank in Nantong, China, on Jan. 30. Photo: Reuters

Cumulatively, retail accounts slashed their yuan positions by 600 million yuan in the first three quarters of the year, it said.

Yuan deposits fell at both domestic and offshore banking units, it added.

Institutional accounts were relatively stable because yuan generates higher interest income, compared with other currencies or investment tools, the bank said.

Domestic life insurers, for one, chose to park their idle funds in yuan due to ample liquidity, but a lack of profitable channels, the bank said.

The market last month saw the entry of four new yuan-based funds that raised 212 million yuan mainly from institutional investors, it said.

Bank SinoPac (永豐銀行) offered the most generous interest rate of 3.05 percent for one-month yuan deposits, much higher than Jih Sun International Bank’s (日盛銀行) 1.8 percent interest rate for three-month yuan deposits and 1.9 percent interest rate for six-month yuan deposits, the central bank said.

Taiwan Cooperative Bank (合庫銀行) offered 1.45 percent for both eight-month and 12-month yuan deposits, it said.

As of last month, Taiwan ranked the second largest in terms of the offshore yuan market after Hong Kong’s 671.7 billion yuan. Singapore was third with 121 billion yuan.