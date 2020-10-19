American Airlines Group Inc plans to make Boeing Co 737 MAX passenger flights at the end of this year for the first time since the aircraft’s grounding in March last year.
The MAX would serve the busy Miami-New York corridor once a day from Dec. 29 through Jan. 4 next year, American said.
The airline would “take a phased approach” to return the MAX to service once it is approved to fly, including whether to extend the Miami-New York flight beyond Jan. 4.
The carrier on Saturday removed from its schedule more than 1,900 flights that had been planned on 737 MAX planes for December through March 21 next year, and shifted them to other aircraft, the airline said in an e-mail.
The changes were made amid uncertainty over when the MAX would be certified by aviation regulators to resume commercial operation and to allow US pilots time to bid on new MAX flights. The schedule is not final.
The 737 MAX, grounded worldwide after two crashes killed 346 people, is moving closer to resuming commercial flights after European regulators last week said that changes have made the plane safe enough to operate there before year-end.
The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is further along in its review, but has not commented on when the MAX might operate in the US.
American is to fly the MAX, contingent on that approval, daily on one Miami-LaGuardia-Miami routing.
The flights can be booked starting on Saturday and customers would be made aware that they will be flying on a MAX, the airline said.
“We remain in contact with the FAA and Boeing on the certification process and we’ll continue to update our plans based on when the aircraft is certified,” Fort Worth, Texas-based American said.
American earlier this month moved simulator-based training on the 737 MAX to December from next month because of the uncertain timing of the certification process, and said it still would be able to train a sufficient number of pilots by the time the jet returns to flying.
The airline has 24 737 MAX planes that have been parked since the grounding, with orders for another 76.
