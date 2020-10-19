Diesel up NT$0.1, gasoline stable

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) yesterday announced that they would each raise diesel prices by NT$0.1 per liter, but keep gasoline prices unchanged for this week, effective today.

With the adjustment, retail prices at CPC gas stations would be NT$25.5 per liter for 98-octane unleaded gasoline, NT$23.5 for 95-octane unleaded gasoline and NT$22 for 92-octane unleaded gasoline, while the price of premium diesel would rise to NT$19.3 per liter.

The state-run company said that based on its floating oil price formula, the cost of crude oil increased 0.92 percent last week from a week earlier, as global oil market sentiment improved due to China’s increased crude oil imports and investors’ confidence about ample supply.

However, to comply with a government policy of keeping domestic fuel prices the lowest in Asia, CPC said it had to absorb the cost increases.

Formosa also said it would leave its prices for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline unchanged at NT$22.0, NT$23.4 and NT$25.5 respectively this week, while the price of premium diesel would rise to NT$19.1 per liter.