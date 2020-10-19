CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) yesterday announced that they would each raise diesel prices by NT$0.1 per liter, but keep gasoline prices unchanged for this week, effective today.
With the adjustment, retail prices at CPC gas stations would be NT$25.5 per liter for 98-octane unleaded gasoline, NT$23.5 for 95-octane unleaded gasoline and NT$22 for 92-octane unleaded gasoline, while the price of premium diesel would rise to NT$19.3 per liter.
The state-run company said that based on its floating oil price formula, the cost of crude oil increased 0.92 percent last week from a week earlier, as global oil market sentiment improved due to China’s increased crude oil imports and investors’ confidence about ample supply.
However, to comply with a government policy of keeping domestic fuel prices the lowest in Asia, CPC said it had to absorb the cost increases.
Formosa also said it would leave its prices for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline unchanged at NT$22.0, NT$23.4 and NT$25.5 respectively this week, while the price of premium diesel would rise to NT$19.1 per liter.
SAVING FOR LATER: The firm said that it expects the supply-demand situation to stabilize in the first half of next year, which would help memorychip prices rebound DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday said it would hold on to 30 percent of its overall capital expenditures earmarked for this year to use next year, given slackening market demand. That would reduce the company’s spending on new facilities and equipment to about NT$10.7 billion (US$370.13 million) this year, instead of the NT$15.7 billion budgeted. The move is in line with its bigger competitors’ conservative outlook about the memory industry. “That is primarily because of the overall [changes] in market situation,” Nanya Technology president Lee Pei-ing (李培瑛) told a media briefing at the company’s headquarters in New Taipei City’s Taishan
India’s COVID-19 economic gloom turned into despair this week, on news that its per capita GDP for this year might be lower than that of Bangladesh. “Any emerging economy doing well is good news,” Kaushik Basu, a former World Bank chief economist, said on Twitter after the IMF updated its World Economic Outlook. “But it’s shocking that India, which had a lead of 25% five years ago, is now trailing.” Ever since it began opening up the economy in the 1990s, India’s dream has been to emulate China’s rapid expansion. After three decades of persevering with that campaign, slipping behind Bangladesh hurts
HSBC Bank (Taiwan) Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀) yesterday announced that a NT$29 million (US$1 million) green trade loan has been arranged for Taylor Hopkinson Ltd’s Taiwan branch. The banking facility is to assist Taylor Hopkinson with its financing needs as it finds quality renewable energy talent for offshore wind farm projects. Harnessing wind power has become a critical part of the government’s efforts to develop renewable energy and the Ministry of Economic Affairs expects the wind industry, onshore and offshore, to generate 20,000 jobs by 2025. HSBC Taiwan said that the financing would boost the nation’s green economy and bolster the growth momentum
UNFAVORABLE FOR EXPORTERS: While non-tech firms ‘take a hard hit,’ high-tech companies remain unmarked in their international sales, the central bank governor said The New Taiwan dollar might trade above the NT$29 level against the greenback in the next six to 12 months, central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said yesterday at a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee. Asked by lawmakers whether the NT dollar’s fast appreciation would erode exporters’ profitability, Yang said that strong exports would bolster current-account surpluses and demand for the local currency. “It might become the new normal for the NT dollar to trade above the NT$29 notch against the greenback given Taiwan’s strong exports and the weakening US currency,” Yang said, but declined to comment on potential developments beyond