Oil posted a small weekly gain on tentative signs that demand is picking up even as a new wave of COVID-19 cases casts a shadow over the market.
Futures in New York edged lower on Friday, but still managed to record an advance of 0.7 percent this week on shrinking US crude stockpiles and signs of improving demand in China and India.
Gains were capped by record new COVID-19 cases from Germany to Portugal and the biggest surge in US daily infections in two months.
“We had some bright spots, but the outlook remains really challenged in terms of demand and the rising COVID cases,” Again Capital LLC partner John Kilduff said. “We keep getting these dueling inputs where we get some hopefulness about things picking up and then get knocked back down.”
Crude futures in New York have clung close to the US$40-a-barrel mark since last month amid uncertainty around a demand recovery as the novel coronavirus rages.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for November delivery on Friday slid 0.2 percent to settle at US$40.88 a barrel, up 0.7 percent for the week.
Brent crude for December delivery on Friday fell 0.53 percent to US$42.93 a barrel, up 0.2 percent for the week.
Meanwhile, OPEC producers and allies see a risk of an oil surplus next year if Libya’s production rises and demand remains depressed.
At the same time, the market’s structure continues to strengthen, with the spread between Brent’s nearest contracts at its narrowest since late July.
For WTI futures, the prompt spread rallied to its tightest contango in a month.
Prices pared earlier losses on Friday after US retail sales and consumer sentiment indicators topped estimates.
“We’re having a much stronger consumer than we anticipated, despite a good part of the country struggling to find work,” Oanda Corp senior market analyst Edward Moya said. “Everyone is going to be still consuming a wide variety of goods going into these coming months, and that’s going to be positive for crude.”
OPEC and its allies are facing pressure to postpone their plans for tapering output cuts.
Given the uncertainty over the oil demand outlook, the right course of action is to wait for now, JPMorgan analysts, including Natasha Kaneva, wrote in a report.
The move to add another 2 million barrels of day onto the market in January next year could be postponed by a quarter, the report said.
OPEC+ is also contending with the unexpected return of Libyan oil output, which hit 500,000 barrels a day this week. The group forecasts that global oil supplies could increase by 200,000 barrels a day next year if Libya manages to revive supply and the pandemic hits demand harder than expected, according to a document seen by Bloomberg.
COOK & CO: The models come after competitors have already introduced 5G smartphones, at a time when the firm’s ‘premium image‘ is challenged, analysts said Apple Inc is expected to unveil a keenly anticipated iPhone 12 line-up tomorrow, starring models tuned to super-fast 5G networks in an update considered vital to the company’s fortunes. A streamed event was cryptically teased with the message “Hi, Speed” in an apparent reference to the new wireless networks being introduced in many parts of the world. Analysts expect Apple to introduce a selection of iPhone 12 models in multiple sizes, with some shipping earlier than others due to the toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on the company’s supply chain. “We believe iPhone 12 represents the most significant product cycle for Cook
SAVING FOR LATER: The firm said that it expects the supply-demand situation to stabilize in the first half of next year, which would help memorychip prices rebound DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday said it would hold on to 30 percent of its overall capital expenditures earmarked for this year to use next year, given slackening market demand. That would reduce the company’s spending on new facilities and equipment to about NT$10.7 billion (US$370.13 million) this year, instead of the NT$15.7 billion budgeted. The move is in line with its bigger competitors’ conservative outlook about the memory industry. “That is primarily because of the overall [changes] in market situation,” Nanya Technology president Lee Pei-ing (李培瑛) told a media briefing at the company’s headquarters in New Taipei City’s Taishan
SUPPLY BOTTLENECK: It continues to be challenging for companies in Taiwan to find enough green power to buy, TCI Co chief sustainability officer Remy Lee said With enormous corporate demand for renewable energy and regulation changes under President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration, industry insiders say the market for corporate power purchase agreements (CPPAs) in Taiwan is primed for growth. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in August announced it would buy all the electricity generated by Orsted Taiwan Ltd’s (沃旭能源) 920 megawatt (MW) wind farm off the coast of Changhua County for 20 years. That would be the largest CPPA in the world. “There is a growing appetite for renewable CPPAs in Taiwan, driven by the liberalization of Taiwan’s renewable market and the government’s ambitious renewable energy agenda,” said
HSBC Bank (Taiwan) Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀) yesterday announced that a NT$29 million (US$1 million) green trade loan has been arranged for Taylor Hopkinson Ltd’s Taiwan branch. The banking facility is to assist Taylor Hopkinson with its financing needs as it finds quality renewable energy talent for offshore wind farm projects. Harnessing wind power has become a critical part of the government’s efforts to develop renewable energy and the Ministry of Economic Affairs expects the wind industry, onshore and offshore, to generate 20,000 jobs by 2025. HSBC Taiwan said that the financing would boost the nation’s green economy and bolster the growth momentum