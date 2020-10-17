AVIATION
Boeing 737 Max ‘safe’
Europe’s top aviation regulator said he is satisfied that changes to Boeing Co’s 737 Max have made the plane safe enough to return to the region’s skies before the end of the year, even as a further upgrade that his agency demanded would not be ready for up to two years. After test flights conducted last month, the EU Aviation Safety Agency is performing final document reviews ahead of a draft airworthiness directive it expects to issue next month, agency executive director Patrick Ky said. That would be followed by four weeks of public comment, while the development of a sensor to add redundancy would take 20 to 24 months, he said.
AUTOMAKERS
Daimler earnings snap back
Daimler AG’s earnings snapped back last quarter, with recovering vehicle sales and cost cuts giving the Mercedes-Benz maker the confidence to predict that momentum would last through end of this year. Earnings before interest and taxes surged to 3.07 billion euros (US$3.6 billion) for the three months ended last month, Daimler said on Thursday. The preliminary result far surpasses the average estimate for 1.61 billion euros among analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. “Given the development of the third quarter, Daimler also expects a positive impact for the remainder of the year,” the company said. The luxury-car maker said its outlook assumes that there would be no further lockdowns to contain the spread of COVID-19. Daimler coped with the biggest disruption to the auto industry in decades better than feared, though it suffered a 1.68 billion-euro operating loss in the second quarter.
MINING
Australian firm plans layoffs
Coal miner New Hope Corp Ltd yesterday said it would lay off up to 75 percent of its workforce from its corporate headquarters due to uncertainty around approvals for its environmentally contentious New Acland mine. The layoffs come as the outlook for Australian coal has worsened given China’s halt on coal imports from the country and prices that last month hit decade lows amid a COVID-19 pandemic demand slump and abundant cheaper natural gas alternatives. Under the restructuring, the majority of executives at the Brookwater, Queensland, office would be made redundant by the end of next month, the company said. Total cuts would equate to about 90 workers, it added. New Hope has already laid off 175 employees at New Acland while it awaits approvals for stage 3 expansion of its Queensland project.
FRANCE
Equity loans planned
Paris plans to raise 20 billion euros ($23 billion) in quasi-equity loans for small firms hit by the COVID-19 pandemic by offering investors a state guarantee against the first 2 billion euros in losses, officials said. Fearing failures among firms which were already saddled with record levels of debt before the crisis, the government wants the program up and running by early next year as it battles the economic impact of the pandemic. Under plans to be presented to the financial sector on Monday next week, banks would first lend to small and medium-sized firms and then sell on 90 percent of the loans to institutional investors, people familiar with the proposals said. That would limit banks’ risk exposure to 10 percent of the loans, while also steering funds to viable firms. Since a public guarantee is involved, EU state aid regulators have to give the program their blessing, particularly the interest rate that would be charged.
Phuket’s go-go dancers sat playing on their smartphones in empty bars lining deserted streets as the Thai tourist island reeled from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic with little sign of any recovery soon. Swimming pools were empty, chairs were stacked high in deserted restaurants and normally packed beaches were so quiet they were even seeing rare species of sea turtle arriving to nest. Last year, more than 9 million tourists visited Phuket, the kingdom’s second-most popular destination after Bangkok. Today, nearly all of the island’s 3,000 hotels are closed and the main town of Patong has become a “ghost town,” said local
COOK & CO: The models come after competitors have already introduced 5G smartphones, at a time when the firm’s ‘premium image‘ is challenged, analysts said Apple Inc is expected to unveil a keenly anticipated iPhone 12 line-up tomorrow, starring models tuned to super-fast 5G networks in an update considered vital to the company’s fortunes. A streamed event was cryptically teased with the message “Hi, Speed” in an apparent reference to the new wireless networks being introduced in many parts of the world. Analysts expect Apple to introduce a selection of iPhone 12 models in multiple sizes, with some shipping earlier than others due to the toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on the company’s supply chain. “We believe iPhone 12 represents the most significant product cycle for Cook
SAVING FOR LATER: The firm said that it expects the supply-demand situation to stabilize in the first half of next year, which would help memorychip prices rebound DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday said it would hold on to 30 percent of its overall capital expenditures earmarked for this year to use next year, given slackening market demand. That would reduce the company’s spending on new facilities and equipment to about NT$10.7 billion (US$370.13 million) this year, instead of the NT$15.7 billion budgeted. The move is in line with its bigger competitors’ conservative outlook about the memory industry. “That is primarily because of the overall [changes] in market situation,” Nanya Technology president Lee Pei-ing (李培瑛) told a media briefing at the company’s headquarters in New Taipei City’s Taishan
SUPPLY BOTTLENECK: It continues to be challenging for companies in Taiwan to find enough green power to buy, TCI Co chief sustainability officer Remy Lee said With enormous corporate demand for renewable energy and regulation changes under President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration, industry insiders say the market for corporate power purchase agreements (CPPAs) in Taiwan is primed for growth. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in August announced it would buy all the electricity generated by Orsted Taiwan Ltd’s (沃旭能源) 920 megawatt (MW) wind farm off the coast of Changhua County for 20 years. That would be the largest CPPA in the world. “There is a growing appetite for renewable CPPAs in Taiwan, driven by the liberalization of Taiwan’s renewable market and the government’s ambitious renewable energy agenda,” said