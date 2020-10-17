China is set to pass a new law that would restrict sensitive exports vital to national security, expanding its toolkit of policy options as competition grows with the US over access to technologies that drive the modern economy.
The Chinese National People’s Congress Standing Committee, the country’s top legislative body, is expected to adopt the measure in a session that concludes today.
The export control draft law primarily aims to protect China’s national security by regulating the export of sensitive materials and technologies that appear on a control list. It would apply to all companies in China, including foreign-invested ones.
The measure would add to Beijing’s regulatory arsenal, which also includes a tech export restriction catalog and an unreliable entity list.
The draft law would also help put China on a similar footing to the US, which regularly uses export controls and licenses strategically against its adversaries.
Mounting tensions between China and the US have spilled over into the realm of technology. Big Chinese companies and brands, including Huawei Technologies Co (華為), ByteDance Ltd’s (字節跳動) TikTok, Tencent Holdings Ltd’s (騰訊) WeChat and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (中芯) find themselves in Washington’s crosshairs.
“Chinese authorities may have learned a lesson from the US and other countries,” said Qing Ren (任清), a partner at Global Law Office in Beijing.
A report by Chinese state-run Xinhua news agency said that the draft law stipulates that China could take reciprocal measures against a certain country or region that has “abused export control measures and damaged China’s national security and interests.”
The official Legal Daily on Thursday reported that some legislators had suggested source code, algorithms and technical documents be added as controlled items, and that China should set up some restrictions on exporting technologies on which Beijing has a competitive edge, such as 5G and quantum communications.
Whether Beijing will allow the export of valuable Chinese technology is one of the biggest uncertainties hovering over the partial sale of TikTok to Oracle Corp and US investors.
China in August asserted the right to block the deal by adding speech recognition and recommendation technology — the core of TikTok’s global popularity — to a list of regulated exports.
The existing control lists are much narrower than the one used by the US, staying limited to materials that could be used for nuclear, chemical or biological weapons, Ren said.
If the list is expanded “then more products or technologies will be subject to export control in China,” he said.
US officials have warned that Huawei — the leader in next-generation wireless patents — controls one-10th of worldwide essential 5G patents, and its deep involvement in international standards-setting could post a threat to US national security.
The company last year ranked among the top 10 recipients of US patents — helping China become the fourth-biggest recipient of US patents, behind Japan and South Korea, but for the first time ahead of Germany.
Chinese companies have also made headway in dominating certain niches. Shenzhen-based SZ DJI Technology Co (大疆創新) controls about three-quarters of the global consumer drones market. Display maker BOE Technology Group (京東方) is aggressively filing patents to get into next-generation OLED screens for smartphones.
In artificial intelligence, companies from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) to Tencent and upstarts like SenseTime Group Ltd (商湯科技) are taking advantage of unparalleled reserves of data to advance in areas such as facial recognition.
When approved, the law would be applied extra-territorially, taking a page from the US Export Administration Regulations’ long-arm jurisdiction that Beijing has frequently criticized.
Officials at the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs have repeatedly accused Washington of stretching and abusing the concept of national security in justifying actions against Chinese companies.
Phuket’s go-go dancers sat playing on their smartphones in empty bars lining deserted streets as the Thai tourist island reeled from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic with little sign of any recovery soon. Swimming pools were empty, chairs were stacked high in deserted restaurants and normally packed beaches were so quiet they were even seeing rare species of sea turtle arriving to nest. Last year, more than 9 million tourists visited Phuket, the kingdom’s second-most popular destination after Bangkok. Today, nearly all of the island’s 3,000 hotels are closed and the main town of Patong has become a “ghost town,” said local
COOK & CO: The models come after competitors have already introduced 5G smartphones, at a time when the firm’s ‘premium image‘ is challenged, analysts said Apple Inc is expected to unveil a keenly anticipated iPhone 12 line-up tomorrow, starring models tuned to super-fast 5G networks in an update considered vital to the company’s fortunes. A streamed event was cryptically teased with the message “Hi, Speed” in an apparent reference to the new wireless networks being introduced in many parts of the world. Analysts expect Apple to introduce a selection of iPhone 12 models in multiple sizes, with some shipping earlier than others due to the toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on the company’s supply chain. “We believe iPhone 12 represents the most significant product cycle for Cook
SAVING FOR LATER: The firm said that it expects the supply-demand situation to stabilize in the first half of next year, which would help memorychip prices rebound DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday said it would hold on to 30 percent of its overall capital expenditures earmarked for this year to use next year, given slackening market demand. That would reduce the company’s spending on new facilities and equipment to about NT$10.7 billion (US$370.13 million) this year, instead of the NT$15.7 billion budgeted. The move is in line with its bigger competitors’ conservative outlook about the memory industry. “That is primarily because of the overall [changes] in market situation,” Nanya Technology president Lee Pei-ing (李培瑛) told a media briefing at the company’s headquarters in New Taipei City’s Taishan
SUPPLY BOTTLENECK: It continues to be challenging for companies in Taiwan to find enough green power to buy, TCI Co chief sustainability officer Remy Lee said With enormous corporate demand for renewable energy and regulation changes under President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration, industry insiders say the market for corporate power purchase agreements (CPPAs) in Taiwan is primed for growth. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in August announced it would buy all the electricity generated by Orsted Taiwan Ltd’s (沃旭能源) 920 megawatt (MW) wind farm off the coast of Changhua County for 20 years. That would be the largest CPPA in the world. “There is a growing appetite for renewable CPPAs in Taiwan, driven by the liberalization of Taiwan’s renewable market and the government’s ambitious renewable energy agenda,” said