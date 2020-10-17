Nine more small and medium-sized enterprises have pledged to invest NT$3.8 billion (US$131.13 million) as a part of the government’s Invest in Taiwan initiative, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said in a statement yesterday.
So far this year, the ministry has approved NT$1.13 trillion in investment as part of the initiative, creating 94,000 jobs, while 42 projects are still pending approval, it said.
Taiwan Harlin Enterprise Co (哈林企業), which produces plastic products such as pallets, baskets and furniture, pledged to invest NT$600 million on smart manufacturing equipment for its Chiayi County factory. The firm’s pallets solve the problem of mold that befalls wooden pallets and are environmentally friendly and reusable, the ministry said. In addition to local clients in the food, chemical and electronic sectors, the pallets are also exported to firms throughout Asia and the Americas, it added.
Yeou Bin Foods (友賓食物), a producer of pineapple cakes and other traditional sweets, pledged to invest NT$500 million to build a new factory with automated production equipment to improve food safety and quality, the statement said.
Shin Agri Tech Co (新農科技), a producer of chicken, duck, goose and pig feed, plans to invest NT$600 to build a third livestock feed factory with a smart production system to prevent order errors and improve after-sales service.
Qi Mao Industrial Co (棨懋實業), a maker of sports and industrial goggles, is to invest NT$400 million to build a new factory with smart manufacturing and Internet of Things equipment, as well as research and development capabilities.
Other small and medium-sized businesses approved yesterday include companies that produce food and packaging products, engine and laser components, and anti-forgery stickers, the ministry said.
Ho Kun-sung (何坤松), chief operating officer and spokesman for the InvesTaiwan Service Center, said that for companies to be considered for the initiative, they must invest in high-value manufacturing, create quality jobs and must not cause harm to the environment.
The initiative provides subsidies and other assistance to selected companies, such as employment and real-estate services.
Phuket’s go-go dancers sat playing on their smartphones in empty bars lining deserted streets as the Thai tourist island reeled from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic with little sign of any recovery soon. Swimming pools were empty, chairs were stacked high in deserted restaurants and normally packed beaches were so quiet they were even seeing rare species of sea turtle arriving to nest. Last year, more than 9 million tourists visited Phuket, the kingdom’s second-most popular destination after Bangkok. Today, nearly all of the island’s 3,000 hotels are closed and the main town of Patong has become a “ghost town,” said local
COOK & CO: The models come after competitors have already introduced 5G smartphones, at a time when the firm’s ‘premium image‘ is challenged, analysts said Apple Inc is expected to unveil a keenly anticipated iPhone 12 line-up tomorrow, starring models tuned to super-fast 5G networks in an update considered vital to the company’s fortunes. A streamed event was cryptically teased with the message “Hi, Speed” in an apparent reference to the new wireless networks being introduced in many parts of the world. Analysts expect Apple to introduce a selection of iPhone 12 models in multiple sizes, with some shipping earlier than others due to the toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on the company’s supply chain. “We believe iPhone 12 represents the most significant product cycle for Cook
SAVING FOR LATER: The firm said that it expects the supply-demand situation to stabilize in the first half of next year, which would help memorychip prices rebound DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday said it would hold on to 30 percent of its overall capital expenditures earmarked for this year to use next year, given slackening market demand. That would reduce the company’s spending on new facilities and equipment to about NT$10.7 billion (US$370.13 million) this year, instead of the NT$15.7 billion budgeted. The move is in line with its bigger competitors’ conservative outlook about the memory industry. “That is primarily because of the overall [changes] in market situation,” Nanya Technology president Lee Pei-ing (李培瑛) told a media briefing at the company’s headquarters in New Taipei City’s Taishan
SUPPLY BOTTLENECK: It continues to be challenging for companies in Taiwan to find enough green power to buy, TCI Co chief sustainability officer Remy Lee said With enormous corporate demand for renewable energy and regulation changes under President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration, industry insiders say the market for corporate power purchase agreements (CPPAs) in Taiwan is primed for growth. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in August announced it would buy all the electricity generated by Orsted Taiwan Ltd’s (沃旭能源) 920 megawatt (MW) wind farm off the coast of Changhua County for 20 years. That would be the largest CPPA in the world. “There is a growing appetite for renewable CPPAs in Taiwan, driven by the liberalization of Taiwan’s renewable market and the government’s ambitious renewable energy agenda,” said