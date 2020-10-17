Ministry approves NT$3.8bn mid-size firm investments

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





Nine more small and medium-sized enterprises have pledged to invest NT$3.8 billion (US$131.13 million) as a part of the government’s Invest in Taiwan initiative, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said in a statement yesterday.

So far this year, the ministry has approved NT$1.13 trillion in investment as part of the initiative, creating 94,000 jobs, while 42 projects are still pending approval, it said.

Taiwan Harlin Enterprise Co (哈林企業), which produces plastic products such as pallets, baskets and furniture, pledged to invest NT$600 million on smart manufacturing equipment for its Chiayi County factory. The firm’s pallets solve the problem of mold that befalls wooden pallets and are environmentally friendly and reusable, the ministry said. In addition to local clients in the food, chemical and electronic sectors, the pallets are also exported to firms throughout Asia and the Americas, it added.

Yeou Bin Foods (友賓食物), a producer of pineapple cakes and other traditional sweets, pledged to invest NT$500 million to build a new factory with automated production equipment to improve food safety and quality, the statement said.

Shin Agri Tech Co (新農科技), a producer of chicken, duck, goose and pig feed, plans to invest NT$600 to build a third livestock feed factory with a smart production system to prevent order errors and improve after-sales service.

Qi Mao Industrial Co (棨懋實業), a maker of sports and industrial goggles, is to invest NT$400 million to build a new factory with smart manufacturing and Internet of Things equipment, as well as research and development capabilities.

Other small and medium-sized businesses approved yesterday include companies that produce food and packaging products, engine and laser components, and anti-forgery stickers, the ministry said.

Ho Kun-sung (何坤松), chief operating officer and spokesman for the InvesTaiwan Service Center, said that for companies to be considered for the initiative, they must invest in high-value manufacturing, create quality jobs and must not cause harm to the environment.

The initiative provides subsidies and other assistance to selected companies, such as employment and real-estate services.