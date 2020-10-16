World Business Quick Take

Agencies





CHINA

Consumer prices rise slows

The rise in consumer prices slowed for a second successive month last month, official data showed yesterday, as pork supplies bounce back from the devastating African swine fever while farms recovered from flooding. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.7 percent last month from last year, compared with a 2.4 percent reading in August, the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics said. The increase was also less than expected. The producer price index, which measures the cost of goods at the factory gate, fell 2.1 percent year-on-year — more than the 1.8 percent drop forecast in a Bloomberg poll of analysts.

UNITED STATES

Business openings soar

Business formation soared 77 percent in the third quarter, hitting the highest level on record despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to government data released on Wednesday. Applications for tax identification numbers surged to 1.6 million in the period from July to last month, the highest posted since the government began keeping records in 2004, the Department of Commerce said. The biggest increases were in the northeast and midwest, while the west lagged, but still saw a jump of 60 percent.

NETHERLANDS

Home prices surge

Home prices jumped in the third quarter as a shortage of properties enabled the market to shrug off an economic contraction. The median-weighted transaction price climbed 11.6 percent on an annual basis to 354,000 euros (US$416,000), realtors association NVM reported yesterday. In Amsterdam, the country’s biggest city, there was an 8 percent increase.

AUSTRALIA

Job market slows recovery

Unemployment rose slightly to 6.9 percent last month, as COVID-19 kept the brakes on hopes of a speedy economic recovery. The Australian Bureau of Statistics yesterday said that unemployment grew 0.1 percent from 6.8 percent in August, with about 20,000 more people leaving the workforce entirely. The latest figures were slightly better than forecasts of 7 percent, but underlying figures suggest enduring economic pain. Almost 1 million people have lost their jobs and many more have been forced to take pay cuts or seen hours slashed.

BANKING

Wells Fargo fires staffers

Wells Fargo & Co fired more than 100 employees for allegedly improperly receiving COVID-19 relief funds, a person with knowledge of the situation said. The firm found staffers who it believes defrauded the US Small Business Administration “by making false representations in applying for coronavirus relief funds for themselves,” an internal memo said. The alleged abuse was tied to the US Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program and was outside the employees’ roles at the bank, the memo said.

AIRLINES

Virgin Australia swaps CEO

Former Jetstar CEO Jayne Hrdlicka is to become Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd’s first female chief executive after the struggling airline’s administrators yesterday announced that its current boss would step down. Chief executive and managing director Paul Scurrah, who has held the position for 18 months, would be replaced by Hrdlicka once US private equity firm Bain Capital takes over the carrier, the airline said. Virgin went into voluntary administration in April shortly after Australia closed its international borders and domestic travel plunged.