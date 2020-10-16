CHINA
Consumer prices rise slows
The rise in consumer prices slowed for a second successive month last month, official data showed yesterday, as pork supplies bounce back from the devastating African swine fever while farms recovered from flooding. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 1.7 percent last month from last year, compared with a 2.4 percent reading in August, the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics said. The increase was also less than expected. The producer price index, which measures the cost of goods at the factory gate, fell 2.1 percent year-on-year — more than the 1.8 percent drop forecast in a Bloomberg poll of analysts.
UNITED STATES
Business openings soar
Business formation soared 77 percent in the third quarter, hitting the highest level on record despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to government data released on Wednesday. Applications for tax identification numbers surged to 1.6 million in the period from July to last month, the highest posted since the government began keeping records in 2004, the Department of Commerce said. The biggest increases were in the northeast and midwest, while the west lagged, but still saw a jump of 60 percent.
NETHERLANDS
Home prices surge
Home prices jumped in the third quarter as a shortage of properties enabled the market to shrug off an economic contraction. The median-weighted transaction price climbed 11.6 percent on an annual basis to 354,000 euros (US$416,000), realtors association NVM reported yesterday. In Amsterdam, the country’s biggest city, there was an 8 percent increase.
AUSTRALIA
Job market slows recovery
Unemployment rose slightly to 6.9 percent last month, as COVID-19 kept the brakes on hopes of a speedy economic recovery. The Australian Bureau of Statistics yesterday said that unemployment grew 0.1 percent from 6.8 percent in August, with about 20,000 more people leaving the workforce entirely. The latest figures were slightly better than forecasts of 7 percent, but underlying figures suggest enduring economic pain. Almost 1 million people have lost their jobs and many more have been forced to take pay cuts or seen hours slashed.
BANKING
Wells Fargo fires staffers
Wells Fargo & Co fired more than 100 employees for allegedly improperly receiving COVID-19 relief funds, a person with knowledge of the situation said. The firm found staffers who it believes defrauded the US Small Business Administration “by making false representations in applying for coronavirus relief funds for themselves,” an internal memo said. The alleged abuse was tied to the US Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program and was outside the employees’ roles at the bank, the memo said.
AIRLINES
Virgin Australia swaps CEO
Former Jetstar CEO Jayne Hrdlicka is to become Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd’s first female chief executive after the struggling airline’s administrators yesterday announced that its current boss would step down. Chief executive and managing director Paul Scurrah, who has held the position for 18 months, would be replaced by Hrdlicka once US private equity firm Bain Capital takes over the carrier, the airline said. Virgin went into voluntary administration in April shortly after Australia closed its international borders and domestic travel plunged.
Phuket’s go-go dancers sat playing on their smartphones in empty bars lining deserted streets as the Thai tourist island reeled from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic with little sign of any recovery soon. Swimming pools were empty, chairs were stacked high in deserted restaurants and normally packed beaches were so quiet they were even seeing rare species of sea turtle arriving to nest. Last year, more than 9 million tourists visited Phuket, the kingdom’s second-most popular destination after Bangkok. Today, nearly all of the island’s 3,000 hotels are closed and the main town of Patong has become a “ghost town,” said local
COOK & CO: The models come after competitors have already introduced 5G smartphones, at a time when the firm’s ‘premium image‘ is challenged, analysts said Apple Inc is expected to unveil a keenly anticipated iPhone 12 line-up tomorrow, starring models tuned to super-fast 5G networks in an update considered vital to the company’s fortunes. A streamed event was cryptically teased with the message “Hi, Speed” in an apparent reference to the new wireless networks being introduced in many parts of the world. Analysts expect Apple to introduce a selection of iPhone 12 models in multiple sizes, with some shipping earlier than others due to the toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on the company’s supply chain. “We believe iPhone 12 represents the most significant product cycle for Cook
GROWING CHAINS: The acquisition of Dante Coffee adds to Bafang Yunji’s businesses, including a pork rice chain, a noodle outlet and boxed meal vendor A leading dumpling chain has agreed to acquire a 69 percent stake in coffee-shop chain Dante Coffee and Foods Co (丹堤咖啡), to diversify its business, it said yesterday. The acquisition would add to Bafang Yunji International Co’s (八方雲集) growing list of food brands, which already includes pork rice chain Liang She Han (梁社漢排骨), boxed meal vendor Bai Fung Bento (百芳池上便當) and Bafang Noodles (八方台式麵屋), it said in a statement. The dumpling vendor said it would pay cash to acquire Dante Coffee, which has 67 outlets in Taiwan, but did not disclose any financial details. The acquisition plan was approved at a board meeting
SAVING FOR LATER: The firm said that it expects the supply-demand situation to stabilize in the first half of next year, which would help memorychip prices rebound DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday said it would hold on to 30 percent of its overall capital expenditures earmarked for this year to use next year, given slackening market demand. That would reduce the company’s spending on new facilities and equipment to about NT$10.7 billion (US$370.13 million) this year, instead of the NT$15.7 billion budgeted. The move is in line with its bigger competitors’ conservative outlook about the memory industry. “That is primarily because of the overall [changes] in market situation,” Nanya Technology president Lee Pei-ing (李培瑛) told a media briefing at the company’s headquarters in New Taipei City’s Taishan