Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





AUTO PARTS

Tong Yang profit rallies

Tong Yang Industry Co (東陽實業), a supplier of automotive metal sheets and bumpers, yesterday reported pretax profit of NT$348 million (US$12.02 million) for last quarter, as its business gradually returns to pre-COVID-19 levels. The firm, which registered a pretax loss of NT$58 million in the second quarter, is speeding up production to satisfy customer demand during the industry’s peak season, it said in a statement. In the first nine months of this year, pretax profit reached NT$674.73 million, or earnings per share of NT$1.25. With the New Taiwan dollar’s appreciation, the company’s aggregated foreign-exchange loss totaled NT$117 million during the nine-month period.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Wistron R&D office to open

Wistron Corp (緯創), one of Apple Inc’s iPhone assemblers, yesterday said that it is opening another research and development (R&D) office in Kaohsiung — its third in the city since 2015 — as part of an effort to attract local software development talent, it said in a statement. The company plans to increase its R&D headcount in the city from 320 to 520 over the next three years. Wistron said that it is introducing artificial intelligence applications, Internet-of-Things devices and cloud-based technologies to area companies, hospitals and universities to assist researchers in healthcare, traffic control and manufacturing optimization.

BANKING

Taipei Fubon to repay losses

The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) has told Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank (台北富邦銀行) to compensate customers who over the past few days incurred losses due to a malfunctioning information system. Within a week, the lender must submit a report to the commission, Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Huang Kuang-hsi (黃光熙) told a news conference on Tuesday. Taipei Fubon finished replacing its former information system on Saturday last week, but some consumers reported that they were unable to log into their online accounts or use the bank’s automated teller machines, Huang said. The bank has apologized for the problem.

ENGINEERING

Local elected IEEE head

Ray Liu (劉國瑞), an alumnus of National Taiwan University, has been elected president of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) for 2022, making him the first ethnic Chinese to hold the position in the institute’s history, the university said on Wednesday. Liu, a former IEEE vice president, was elected president-elect for next year and would begin serving as president on Jan. 1, 2022, pending approval by the board of directors at its meeting on Nov. 22 and 23, the IEEE said in a news release on Monday. Founded in 1963, the New Jersey-based IEEE is an international organization boasting 419,000 members in more than 160 nations.

INVESTMENT

Yuanta to liquidate ETF

An exchange-traded fund (ETF) issued by Yuanta Securities Investment Trust Corp (Yuanta SITC, 元大投信) is to be delisted on Nov. 13 after its net asset value per unit plummeted from an initial value of NT$20 to NT$0.82, or 90 percent, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said on Monday. The FSC last week approved Yuanta SITC’s application to delist the fund: Yuanta S&P GSCI Crude Oil 2x Leveraged ER Futures. The fund is to be completely liquidated on Nov. 24, the firm said on its Web site.