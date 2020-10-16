AUTO PARTS
Tong Yang profit rallies
Tong Yang Industry Co (東陽實業), a supplier of automotive metal sheets and bumpers, yesterday reported pretax profit of NT$348 million (US$12.02 million) for last quarter, as its business gradually returns to pre-COVID-19 levels. The firm, which registered a pretax loss of NT$58 million in the second quarter, is speeding up production to satisfy customer demand during the industry’s peak season, it said in a statement. In the first nine months of this year, pretax profit reached NT$674.73 million, or earnings per share of NT$1.25. With the New Taiwan dollar’s appreciation, the company’s aggregated foreign-exchange loss totaled NT$117 million during the nine-month period.
SEMICONDUCTORS
Wistron R&D office to open
Wistron Corp (緯創), one of Apple Inc’s iPhone assemblers, yesterday said that it is opening another research and development (R&D) office in Kaohsiung — its third in the city since 2015 — as part of an effort to attract local software development talent, it said in a statement. The company plans to increase its R&D headcount in the city from 320 to 520 over the next three years. Wistron said that it is introducing artificial intelligence applications, Internet-of-Things devices and cloud-based technologies to area companies, hospitals and universities to assist researchers in healthcare, traffic control and manufacturing optimization.
BANKING
Taipei Fubon to repay losses
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) has told Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank (台北富邦銀行) to compensate customers who over the past few days incurred losses due to a malfunctioning information system. Within a week, the lender must submit a report to the commission, Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Huang Kuang-hsi (黃光熙) told a news conference on Tuesday. Taipei Fubon finished replacing its former information system on Saturday last week, but some consumers reported that they were unable to log into their online accounts or use the bank’s automated teller machines, Huang said. The bank has apologized for the problem.
ENGINEERING
Local elected IEEE head
Ray Liu (劉國瑞), an alumnus of National Taiwan University, has been elected president of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) for 2022, making him the first ethnic Chinese to hold the position in the institute’s history, the university said on Wednesday. Liu, a former IEEE vice president, was elected president-elect for next year and would begin serving as president on Jan. 1, 2022, pending approval by the board of directors at its meeting on Nov. 22 and 23, the IEEE said in a news release on Monday. Founded in 1963, the New Jersey-based IEEE is an international organization boasting 419,000 members in more than 160 nations.
INVESTMENT
Yuanta to liquidate ETF
An exchange-traded fund (ETF) issued by Yuanta Securities Investment Trust Corp (Yuanta SITC, 元大投信) is to be delisted on Nov. 13 after its net asset value per unit plummeted from an initial value of NT$20 to NT$0.82, or 90 percent, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said on Monday. The FSC last week approved Yuanta SITC’s application to delist the fund: Yuanta S&P GSCI Crude Oil 2x Leveraged ER Futures. The fund is to be completely liquidated on Nov. 24, the firm said on its Web site.
Phuket’s go-go dancers sat playing on their smartphones in empty bars lining deserted streets as the Thai tourist island reeled from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic with little sign of any recovery soon. Swimming pools were empty, chairs were stacked high in deserted restaurants and normally packed beaches were so quiet they were even seeing rare species of sea turtle arriving to nest. Last year, more than 9 million tourists visited Phuket, the kingdom’s second-most popular destination after Bangkok. Today, nearly all of the island’s 3,000 hotels are closed and the main town of Patong has become a “ghost town,” said local
COOK & CO: The models come after competitors have already introduced 5G smartphones, at a time when the firm’s ‘premium image‘ is challenged, analysts said Apple Inc is expected to unveil a keenly anticipated iPhone 12 line-up tomorrow, starring models tuned to super-fast 5G networks in an update considered vital to the company’s fortunes. A streamed event was cryptically teased with the message “Hi, Speed” in an apparent reference to the new wireless networks being introduced in many parts of the world. Analysts expect Apple to introduce a selection of iPhone 12 models in multiple sizes, with some shipping earlier than others due to the toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on the company’s supply chain. “We believe iPhone 12 represents the most significant product cycle for Cook
GROWING CHAINS: The acquisition of Dante Coffee adds to Bafang Yunji’s businesses, including a pork rice chain, a noodle outlet and boxed meal vendor A leading dumpling chain has agreed to acquire a 69 percent stake in coffee-shop chain Dante Coffee and Foods Co (丹堤咖啡), to diversify its business, it said yesterday. The acquisition would add to Bafang Yunji International Co’s (八方雲集) growing list of food brands, which already includes pork rice chain Liang She Han (梁社漢排骨), boxed meal vendor Bai Fung Bento (百芳池上便當) and Bafang Noodles (八方台式麵屋), it said in a statement. The dumpling vendor said it would pay cash to acquire Dante Coffee, which has 67 outlets in Taiwan, but did not disclose any financial details. The acquisition plan was approved at a board meeting
SAVING FOR LATER: The firm said that it expects the supply-demand situation to stabilize in the first half of next year, which would help memorychip prices rebound DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday said it would hold on to 30 percent of its overall capital expenditures earmarked for this year to use next year, given slackening market demand. That would reduce the company’s spending on new facilities and equipment to about NT$10.7 billion (US$370.13 million) this year, instead of the NT$15.7 billion budgeted. The move is in line with its bigger competitors’ conservative outlook about the memory industry. “That is primarily because of the overall [changes] in market situation,” Nanya Technology president Lee Pei-ing (李培瑛) told a media briefing at the company’s headquarters in New Taipei City’s Taishan