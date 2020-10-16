Fox Automation Technology Inc (承鼎精密) yesterday held a ground breaking ceremony for a new plant worth NT$1 billion (US$34.53 million) in Miaoli County as part of its plans to expand capacity for key components used in semiconductor equipment.
Fox Automation is a member of the Hon Hai Group (鴻海集團) and is 85 percent held by semiconductor equipment supplier Foxsemicon Integrated Technology Inc (京鼎精密), which is 8.41 percent owned by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密).
The investment is part of Fox Automation’s bid to diversify its production bases outside China as growing US-China trade tensions and the COVID-19 pandemic are reshaping industry supply chains, the company said.
Photo: CNA
The new plant is to begin a trial run in the first quarter of 2022 at the earliest. The investment is to create about 400 new jobs, the Hsinchu Science Park administration said in a statement.
“Fox Automation is making the investment to cope with rapidly-growing semiconductor demand from 5G, artificial intelligence and Internet of Things devices,” the statement said.
The company plans to produce key semiconductor components and develop key modules used to manufacture semiconductors at the plant, the statement said.
The new plant is in Miaoli’s Jhunan Science Park (竹南科學園區), where 66 companies employ 11,800 people.
A new semiconductor hub is taking shape in the park, which is a part of Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) started constructing a NT$300 billion chip package plant there in July, the Miaoli County Government said in a news release in May.
Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (力積電), which makes power management chips and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor sensors, also plans to spend NT$270 billion on building a new plant in the park, it added.
