GERMANY
Economic outlook gloomy
The economy would shrink more than expected this year and not regain its strength until the end of next year, leading research institutes said yesterday, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hammer Europe’s largest economy. GDP would contract by 5.4 percent, deeper than a previous prediction made in April of 4.2 percent, six think tanks, including Ifo, DIW and RWI, said in their annual autumn report.
AUSTRALIA
Home prices might rise
Home prices might have bottomed out and could be set to rise through the end of the year, backed by lower interest rates and easier credit, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Property prices have fallen just 3 percent since the COVID-19 pandemic began, defying concern over a steeper slide. A plan to ease responsible-lending rules and mounting speculation for further loosening of monetary policy in coming months might unleash a wave of borrowing, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Mohsen Crofts said in a report yesterday.
AUTOMAKERS
Tesla hiring China PR staff
Tesla Inc is hiring public and government relations staff in China, as the world’s biggest auto market becomes a more important source of income for the top electric-vehicle maker. The Palo Alto, California-based company is seeking new hires in large cities, as well as smaller hubs, including Shijiazhuang in Hebei Province and Haikou, a port city that is the capital of Hainan Province, according to a job advertisement that was confirmed by a company representative.
MUSIC
Tencent to up Universal stake
Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) is planning to increase its stake in Universal Music Group by a further 10 percent before the option expires in January next year, people familiar with the matter have said. The Chinese technology company last year led a consortium that purchased 10 percent of the world’s biggest music company from French media company Vivendi SA. That deal valued Universal Music at 30 billion euros (US$35.2 billion), and Tencent and its partners have the option to increase their stake to as much as 20 percent at the same valuation until Jan. 15, the people said.
FASHION
Asos profit quadruples
British online fashion retailer Asos PLC yesterday reported a quadrupling in full-year profit, benefiting from strong demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, and forecast more improvement this year and next. Asos, whose fast fashions are popular with shoppers in their 20s, made a pretax profit of ￡142.1 million (US$183.4 million) in the year to Aug. 31 — in line with guidance in August and up from ￡33.1 million in the same period last year. Sales rose 19 percent to ￡3.26 billion as it served 23.4 million customers, up by 3.1 million.
AVIATION
Raytheon laying off staff
Raytheon Technologies Corp began shedding salaried workers at its Pratt & Whitney jet-engine unit, as the company prepares for a long slump in sales and repair work. Most of the involuntary cuts would occur over the next few days and affect workers in the US, Canada and Poland, Pratt said in an internal memo on Tuesday seen by Bloomberg News. Additional reductions are planned for the coming weeks and most of the terminations would be completed by the end of the year, it said.
Phuket’s go-go dancers sat playing on their smartphones in empty bars lining deserted streets as the Thai tourist island reeled from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic with little sign of any recovery soon. Swimming pools were empty, chairs were stacked high in deserted restaurants and normally packed beaches were so quiet they were even seeing rare species of sea turtle arriving to nest. Last year, more than 9 million tourists visited Phuket, the kingdom’s second-most popular destination after Bangkok. Today, nearly all of the island’s 3,000 hotels are closed and the main town of Patong has become a “ghost town,” said local
COOK & CO: The models come after competitors have already introduced 5G smartphones, at a time when the firm’s ‘premium image‘ is challenged, analysts said Apple Inc is expected to unveil a keenly anticipated iPhone 12 line-up tomorrow, starring models tuned to super-fast 5G networks in an update considered vital to the company’s fortunes. A streamed event was cryptically teased with the message “Hi, Speed” in an apparent reference to the new wireless networks being introduced in many parts of the world. Analysts expect Apple to introduce a selection of iPhone 12 models in multiple sizes, with some shipping earlier than others due to the toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on the company’s supply chain. “We believe iPhone 12 represents the most significant product cycle for Cook
STRONG DEMAND: 5G chip sales are expected to grow in the fourth quarter, and revenue might this year show more than 20 percent growth, an analyst said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), a supplier to Apple Inc, yesterday reported a record high revenue of NT$127.59 billion (US$4.4 billion) for last month, up 3.8 percent month-on-month and 24.9 percent year-on-year. Last month’s figure marked the second consecutive monthly record, after reaching NT$122.88 billion in August, the company said. TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, said that while it had to halt shipments to Huawei Technologies Co (華為) due to the US’ blacklisting of the Chinese company, demand from other clients remained high. TSMC’s consolidated revenue was NT$356.43 billion in the third quarter, an increase of 14.71 percent from a
GROWING CHAINS: The acquisition of Dante Coffee adds to Bafang Yunji’s businesses, including a pork rice chain, a noodle outlet and boxed meal vendor A leading dumpling chain has agreed to acquire a 69 percent stake in coffee-shop chain Dante Coffee and Foods Co (丹堤咖啡), to diversify its business, it said yesterday. The acquisition would add to Bafang Yunji International Co’s (八方雲集) growing list of food brands, which already includes pork rice chain Liang She Han (梁社漢排骨), boxed meal vendor Bai Fung Bento (百芳池上便當) and Bafang Noodles (八方台式麵屋), it said in a statement. The dumpling vendor said it would pay cash to acquire Dante Coffee, which has 67 outlets in Taiwan, but did not disclose any financial details. The acquisition plan was approved at a board meeting