World Business Quick Take

GERMANY

Economic outlook gloomy

The economy would shrink more than expected this year and not regain its strength until the end of next year, leading research institutes said yesterday, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hammer Europe’s largest economy. GDP would contract by 5.4 percent, deeper than a previous prediction made in April of 4.2 percent, six think tanks, including Ifo, DIW and RWI, said in their annual autumn report.

AUSTRALIA

Home prices might rise

Home prices might have bottomed out and could be set to rise through the end of the year, backed by lower interest rates and easier credit, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Property prices have fallen just 3 percent since the COVID-19 pandemic began, defying concern over a steeper slide. A plan to ease responsible-lending rules and mounting speculation for further loosening of monetary policy in coming months might unleash a wave of borrowing, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Mohsen Crofts said in a report yesterday.

AUTOMAKERS

Tesla hiring China PR staff

Tesla Inc is hiring public and government relations staff in China, as the world’s biggest auto market becomes a more important source of income for the top electric-vehicle maker. The Palo Alto, California-based company is seeking new hires in large cities, as well as smaller hubs, including Shijiazhuang in Hebei Province and Haikou, a port city that is the capital of Hainan Province, according to a job advertisement that was confirmed by a company representative.

MUSIC

Tencent to up Universal stake

Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) is planning to increase its stake in Universal Music Group by a further 10 percent before the option expires in January next year, people familiar with the matter have said. The Chinese technology company last year led a consortium that purchased 10 percent of the world’s biggest music company from French media company Vivendi SA. That deal valued Universal Music at 30 billion euros (US$35.2 billion), and Tencent and its partners have the option to increase their stake to as much as 20 percent at the same valuation until Jan. 15, the people said.

FASHION

Asos profit quadruples

British online fashion retailer Asos PLC yesterday reported a quadrupling in full-year profit, benefiting from strong demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, and forecast more improvement this year and next. Asos, whose fast fashions are popular with shoppers in their 20s, made a pretax profit of ￡142.1 million (US$183.4 million) in the year to Aug. 31 — in line with guidance in August and up from ￡33.1 million in the same period last year. Sales rose 19 percent to ￡3.26 billion as it served 23.4 million customers, up by 3.1 million.

AVIATION

Raytheon laying off staff

Raytheon Technologies Corp began shedding salaried workers at its Pratt & Whitney jet-engine unit, as the company prepares for a long slump in sales and repair work. Most of the involuntary cuts would occur over the next few days and affect workers in the US, Canada and Poland, Pratt said in an internal memo on Tuesday seen by Bloomberg News. Additional reductions are planned for the coming weeks and most of the terminations would be completed by the end of the year, it said.