Westpac Banking Corp is cutting more than 150 jobs as Australia’s second-largest lender consolidates its international operations, people familiar with the matter said.
The cuts would impact employees in Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Mumbai and Jakarta, where the Sydney-based bank is exiting its operations.
Most staff are locally employed and the process would take one to two years, one of the people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity as the layoffs have not been made public.
Photo: AFP
Westpac is to consolidate its overseas operations into three hubs — Singapore, London and New York — and institutional banking services would also be streamlined, it said in a statement yesterday.
While the plans are not expected to significantly impact the bank’s cash earnings, they would improve capital and reduce risk-weighted assets by more than A$5 billion (US$3.6 billion), it said.
A representative for Westpac declined to comment on staffing.
Chief executive officer Peter King is overhauling Australia’s oldest bank as the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and the cost of cleaning up years of misconduct impacts earnings.
The bank last month paid a record A$1.3 billion fine to settle Australia’s biggest breach of money laundering laws — just one month after it scrapped its dividend after bad debts grew.
“Westpac’s priority is to focus on its core Australian and New Zealand customers and to support them in areas where we have scale and capability,” Westpac Institutional Bank acting CEO Curt Zuber said in the statement.
Shuttering offshore branches “will enable us to deliver products and services to customers more efficiently,” he said.
Phuket’s go-go dancers sat playing on their smartphones in empty bars lining deserted streets as the Thai tourist island reeled from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic with little sign of any recovery soon. Swimming pools were empty, chairs were stacked high in deserted restaurants and normally packed beaches were so quiet they were even seeing rare species of sea turtle arriving to nest. Last year, more than 9 million tourists visited Phuket, the kingdom’s second-most popular destination after Bangkok. Today, nearly all of the island’s 3,000 hotels are closed and the main town of Patong has become a “ghost town,” said local
COOK & CO: The models come after competitors have already introduced 5G smartphones, at a time when the firm’s ‘premium image‘ is challenged, analysts said Apple Inc is expected to unveil a keenly anticipated iPhone 12 line-up tomorrow, starring models tuned to super-fast 5G networks in an update considered vital to the company’s fortunes. A streamed event was cryptically teased with the message “Hi, Speed” in an apparent reference to the new wireless networks being introduced in many parts of the world. Analysts expect Apple to introduce a selection of iPhone 12 models in multiple sizes, with some shipping earlier than others due to the toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on the company’s supply chain. “We believe iPhone 12 represents the most significant product cycle for Cook
STRONG DEMAND: 5G chip sales are expected to grow in the fourth quarter, and revenue might this year show more than 20 percent growth, an analyst said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), a supplier to Apple Inc, yesterday reported a record high revenue of NT$127.59 billion (US$4.4 billion) for last month, up 3.8 percent month-on-month and 24.9 percent year-on-year. Last month’s figure marked the second consecutive monthly record, after reaching NT$122.88 billion in August, the company said. TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, said that while it had to halt shipments to Huawei Technologies Co (華為) due to the US’ blacklisting of the Chinese company, demand from other clients remained high. TSMC’s consolidated revenue was NT$356.43 billion in the third quarter, an increase of 14.71 percent from a
GROWING CHAINS: The acquisition of Dante Coffee adds to Bafang Yunji’s businesses, including a pork rice chain, a noodle outlet and boxed meal vendor A leading dumpling chain has agreed to acquire a 69 percent stake in coffee-shop chain Dante Coffee and Foods Co (丹堤咖啡), to diversify its business, it said yesterday. The acquisition would add to Bafang Yunji International Co’s (八方雲集) growing list of food brands, which already includes pork rice chain Liang She Han (梁社漢排骨), boxed meal vendor Bai Fung Bento (百芳池上便當) and Bafang Noodles (八方台式麵屋), it said in a statement. The dumpling vendor said it would pay cash to acquire Dante Coffee, which has 67 outlets in Taiwan, but did not disclose any financial details. The acquisition plan was approved at a board meeting