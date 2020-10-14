China’s imports last month grew at their fastest pace this year, while exports extended strong gains as more trading partners lifted their COVID-19 restrictions in a further boost to the world’s second-biggest economy.
Exports rose 9.9 percent from a year earlier, customs data showed yesterday, broadly in line with analysts’ expectations and up from a solid 9.5 percent increase in August.
The strong trade performance suggests Chinese exporters are making a brisk recovery from the pandemic’s hit to overseas orders.
Photo: AP
As the global economy restarts, Chinese firms are rushing to grab market share as their rivals grapple with reduced manufacturing capacity.
“The big picture is that outbound shipments remain strong, with easing demand for COVID-19-related goods, such as face masks, being mostly offset by a recovery in broader demand for Chinese-made consumer goods,” Capital Economics senior China economist Julian Evans-Pritchard said. “A jump in imports suggests that domestic investment spending remains strong.”
China’s factory activity has also picked up as international trading gradually resumes.
However, some analysts have said that exports could peak soon as the demand for Chinese-made protective gear recedes and the base effect of this year’s massive declines wears off.
Imports surged 13.2 percent last month, returning to growth from a fall of 2.1 percent in August and much stronger than expectations for a 0.3 percent increase.
The data showed government support for the economy has kicked in as the epidemic comes under control, Zhongyuan Bank (中原銀行) chief economist Wang Jun (王軍) said.
“This has boosted domestic demand, especially investment-led demand, which buoyed imports,” Wang said, adding that the yuan’s appreciation was positive for imports and people’s spending power.
The Chinese yuan rose to a 17-month high against the dollar on Friday.
The rise in imports pushed the trade surplus for last month down to US$37 billion, compared with US$58.93 billion in August and lower than an expected US$58 billion.
Across products, China bought more soybeans, grains, semiconductors, copper and steel products, customs data showed.
Analysts expect imports to stay on an improving trend, underpinned by strengthening domestic demand.
Higher purchases of US agricultural and energy products as China implemented the “phase one” US-China trade deal, and the resumption of logistics services in the US and Europe contributed to China’s import strength, Morgan Stanley Huaxin Securities Co Ltd (摩根士丹利華鑫證券) chief economist Zhang Jun (章俊) said.
Top US and Chinese trade officials reaffirmed their commitment to the trade deal in a telephone call in August.
China’s trade surplus with the US narrowed to US$30.75 billion last month, from US$34.24 billion in August.
