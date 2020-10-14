The oil market would suffer a long-lasting blow from the COVID-19 pandemic, with demand taking years to recover and peaking at a lower level, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said yesterday.
After an unprecedented 8 percent drop this year, global oil consumption would return to pre-pandemic levels in 2023, provided COVID-19 is brought under control next year, the Paris-based agency said.
Even in that case, which is the most optimistic scenario for oil considered by the IEA, the pandemic has an enduring impact.
The IEA reinforced its view that global oil demand would plateau in about 2030, topping out at lower levels than forecast last year.
“The era of global oil demand growth will come to an end in the next decade,” IEA executive director Fatih Birol said in the agency’s annual World Energy Outlook.
It is a stronger tone than last year’s report, which emphasized that there was “no definitive peak” on the horizon.
If the recovery from the pandemic is slower and there is lasting economic damage, oil demand might only have a couple of years left to grow, the IEA said.
The outlook from the agency, which advises most major economies, comes as oil majors, such as BP PLC and Royal Dutch Shell PLC, acknowledge that combination of the pandemic with and the drastic changes required to avert a climate crisis would have profound consequences for their assets and business models.
Long-term growth in oil demand would be tamed by the switch to more efficient or electric vehicles, the IEA forecast.
Consumption would increase by about 750,000 barrels a day each year to reach 103.2 million a day in 2030. That is about 2 million a day less than predicted in last year’s report.
The increase would be entirely concentrated in developing nations — most notably India — and dominated by feedstocks for plastics and other petrochemicals, rather than fuel for road transportation, the IEA said.
After 2030, annual growth would dwindle to just 100,000 barrels a day, it said.
WORST-CASE SCENARIO
If prolonged COVID-19 outbreaks impede the economic recovery, resulting in a global economy that is 10 percent smaller in 2030 than current projections, then the outlook for oil would be even more bleak.
Oil consumption would not recover to pre-virus levels until “the latter part of the 2020s” in this scenario, and would plateau shortly afterward at just under 100 million barrels a day, the agency said.
The outlooks from the IEA and international oil companies make the view of OPEC — which last week projected that oil demand would continue to grow for another two decades — an outlier.
The cartel also sees oil consumption recovering to pre-pandemic levels in 2022, a year earlier than the IEA.
Phuket’s go-go dancers sat playing on their smartphones in empty bars lining deserted streets as the Thai tourist island reeled from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic with little sign of any recovery soon. Swimming pools were empty, chairs were stacked high in deserted restaurants and normally packed beaches were so quiet they were even seeing rare species of sea turtle arriving to nest. Last year, more than 9 million tourists visited Phuket, the kingdom’s second-most popular destination after Bangkok. Today, nearly all of the island’s 3,000 hotels are closed and the main town of Patong has become a “ghost town,” said local
COOK & CO: The models come after competitors have already introduced 5G smartphones, at a time when the firm’s ‘premium image‘ is challenged, analysts said Apple Inc is expected to unveil a keenly anticipated iPhone 12 line-up tomorrow, starring models tuned to super-fast 5G networks in an update considered vital to the company’s fortunes. A streamed event was cryptically teased with the message “Hi, Speed” in an apparent reference to the new wireless networks being introduced in many parts of the world. Analysts expect Apple to introduce a selection of iPhone 12 models in multiple sizes, with some shipping earlier than others due to the toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on the company’s supply chain. “We believe iPhone 12 represents the most significant product cycle for Cook
MIXING IT UP: The new array of iPhones is to have the most noticeable redesign since 2017, and the more costly models are to have a Lidar scanner, or depth-sensing camera Apple Inc announced that its biggest product launch event of the year is to be held on Tuesday next week. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant on Tuesday released the date of the event with the tagline “Hi, Speed.” The company plans to reveal four redesigned iPhones with 5G wireless capability, upgraded cameras, faster processors and a wider range of screen sizes, Bloomberg News reported. The online event would mark Apple’s second product launch this year, following the company’s announcement last month of a new iPad Air, refreshed entry-level iPad and updated Apple Watches. The introduction of the new iPhones is occurring about a month
STRONG DEMAND: 5G chip sales are expected to grow in the fourth quarter, and revenue might this year show more than 20 percent growth, an analyst said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), a supplier to Apple Inc, yesterday reported a record high revenue of NT$127.59 billion (US$4.4 billion) for last month, up 3.8 percent month-on-month and 24.9 percent year-on-year. Last month’s figure marked the second consecutive monthly record, after reaching NT$122.88 billion in August, the company said. TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, said that while it had to halt shipments to Huawei Technologies Co (華為) due to the US’ blacklisting of the Chinese company, demand from other clients remained high. TSMC’s consolidated revenue was NT$356.43 billion in the third quarter, an increase of 14.71 percent from a