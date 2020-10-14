TTF urges government to ease border restrictions

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The Taiwan Textile Federation (TTF, 紡拓會) yesterday called on the government to ease border controls so that international business activity can restart, enabling local companies to better withstand the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Formosa Plastics Group (FPG, 台塑集團) chairman William Wong (王文淵), TTF’s chair, made the plea at the opening of the annual Taipei Innovative Textile Application Show.

“The ongoing virus outbreak is hitting local textile sectors very hard, harder than the 2008 global financial crisis,” Wong told reporters, adding that US-China trade tensions have made things worse.

A visitor looks at a digital sewing machine on the opening day of the annual Taipei Innovative Textile Application Show at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center yesterday. Photo: CNA

The government can help by easing restrictions for business travelers so that companies can recover operational momentum, he said.

Wong heads the nation’s largest industrial conglomerate.

The government should strike a balance between containing the outbreak and supporting the economy, he said.

The Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) in Taipei last week made a similar plea, urging the government to remove restrictions on Japanese visitors.

Travel bans are a serious concern for Japanese companies operating in Taiwan and could thwart their investment plans here, JCCI chairman Shuji Oe said.

Wong said the economic landscape ahead remains tough, even though FPG last quarter reported a combined profit of NT$49.81 billion (US$1.72 billion), more than reversing the losses incurred in the first two quarters.

Textile companies would fare better next year if international business could largely return to normal, Wong said.

Far Eastern Group (遠東集團) chairman Douglas Hsu (徐旭東), TTF’s honorary chairman, voiced concern over the rapid appreciation of the New Taiwan dollar.

A strong NT dollar, driven by capital inflows to take advantage of Taiwan’s relatively healthy economy, is unfavorable for exports, Hsu said.

However, the central bank has to refrain from blatant intervention to avoid currency manipulation charges by the US that could lead to far worse implications, Hsu added.

Non-tech exporters have cried foul, saying that a strong NT dollar eats away at their profit margin.

Hsu said he expects the virus crisis to continue to generate demand for materials used in the production of masks and personal protective equipment until a vaccine is developed.

The three-day textile show attracted more than 350 firms displaying their new solutions and products in more than 800 booths at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.