The Taiwan Textile Federation (TTF, 紡拓會) yesterday called on the government to ease border controls so that international business activity can restart, enabling local companies to better withstand the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Formosa Plastics Group (FPG, 台塑集團) chairman William Wong (王文淵), TTF’s chair, made the plea at the opening of the annual Taipei Innovative Textile Application Show.
“The ongoing virus outbreak is hitting local textile sectors very hard, harder than the 2008 global financial crisis,” Wong told reporters, adding that US-China trade tensions have made things worse.
Photo: CNA
The government can help by easing restrictions for business travelers so that companies can recover operational momentum, he said.
Wong heads the nation’s largest industrial conglomerate.
The government should strike a balance between containing the outbreak and supporting the economy, he said.
The Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) in Taipei last week made a similar plea, urging the government to remove restrictions on Japanese visitors.
Travel bans are a serious concern for Japanese companies operating in Taiwan and could thwart their investment plans here, JCCI chairman Shuji Oe said.
Wong said the economic landscape ahead remains tough, even though FPG last quarter reported a combined profit of NT$49.81 billion (US$1.72 billion), more than reversing the losses incurred in the first two quarters.
Textile companies would fare better next year if international business could largely return to normal, Wong said.
Far Eastern Group (遠東集團) chairman Douglas Hsu (徐旭東), TTF’s honorary chairman, voiced concern over the rapid appreciation of the New Taiwan dollar.
A strong NT dollar, driven by capital inflows to take advantage of Taiwan’s relatively healthy economy, is unfavorable for exports, Hsu said.
However, the central bank has to refrain from blatant intervention to avoid currency manipulation charges by the US that could lead to far worse implications, Hsu added.
Non-tech exporters have cried foul, saying that a strong NT dollar eats away at their profit margin.
Hsu said he expects the virus crisis to continue to generate demand for materials used in the production of masks and personal protective equipment until a vaccine is developed.
The three-day textile show attracted more than 350 firms displaying their new solutions and products in more than 800 booths at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.
Phuket’s go-go dancers sat playing on their smartphones in empty bars lining deserted streets as the Thai tourist island reeled from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic with little sign of any recovery soon. Swimming pools were empty, chairs were stacked high in deserted restaurants and normally packed beaches were so quiet they were even seeing rare species of sea turtle arriving to nest. Last year, more than 9 million tourists visited Phuket, the kingdom’s second-most popular destination after Bangkok. Today, nearly all of the island’s 3,000 hotels are closed and the main town of Patong has become a “ghost town,” said local
COOK & CO: The models come after competitors have already introduced 5G smartphones, at a time when the firm’s ‘premium image‘ is challenged, analysts said Apple Inc is expected to unveil a keenly anticipated iPhone 12 line-up tomorrow, starring models tuned to super-fast 5G networks in an update considered vital to the company’s fortunes. A streamed event was cryptically teased with the message “Hi, Speed” in an apparent reference to the new wireless networks being introduced in many parts of the world. Analysts expect Apple to introduce a selection of iPhone 12 models in multiple sizes, with some shipping earlier than others due to the toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on the company’s supply chain. “We believe iPhone 12 represents the most significant product cycle for Cook
MIXING IT UP: The new array of iPhones is to have the most noticeable redesign since 2017, and the more costly models are to have a Lidar scanner, or depth-sensing camera Apple Inc announced that its biggest product launch event of the year is to be held on Tuesday next week. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant on Tuesday released the date of the event with the tagline “Hi, Speed.” The company plans to reveal four redesigned iPhones with 5G wireless capability, upgraded cameras, faster processors and a wider range of screen sizes, Bloomberg News reported. The online event would mark Apple’s second product launch this year, following the company’s announcement last month of a new iPad Air, refreshed entry-level iPad and updated Apple Watches. The introduction of the new iPhones is occurring about a month
STRONG DEMAND: 5G chip sales are expected to grow in the fourth quarter, and revenue might this year show more than 20 percent growth, an analyst said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), a supplier to Apple Inc, yesterday reported a record high revenue of NT$127.59 billion (US$4.4 billion) for last month, up 3.8 percent month-on-month and 24.9 percent year-on-year. Last month’s figure marked the second consecutive monthly record, after reaching NT$122.88 billion in August, the company said. TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, said that while it had to halt shipments to Huawei Technologies Co (華為) due to the US’ blacklisting of the Chinese company, demand from other clients remained high. TSMC’s consolidated revenue was NT$356.43 billion in the third quarter, an increase of 14.71 percent from a