The government last month collected NT$267 billion (US$9.23 billion) in tax revenue, up 14.4 percent from a year earlier, driven mainly by a drastic increase in contributions from securities and property transactions, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday.
Securities transactions generated NT$13.9 billion in tax revenue, nearly doubling from a year earlier, thanks to an average daily turnover of NT$230.9 billion last month, Department of Statistics Deputy Director-General Chen Yu-feng (陳玉豐) said.
Technology firms have benefited from a boom in demand for chips, flat panels and other electronics used in notebook computers, tablet computers, servers, routers and other communication devices, as people avoid in-person contact amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Global funds have taken note of the trend and flowed to the local bourse to take advantage of potential profit growth, driving the shares of major tech names to record highs, the ministry said.
Land value increment tax income spiked 42.9 percent year-on-year to NT$10.6 billion after the number of taxable property transactions soared nearly 50 percent to 61,211, Chen said.
Capital influxes are believed to have supported property deals after Taiwan brought its COVID-19 outbreak under control in April, analysts said, adding that companies returning from China also helped fuel demand for commercial and industrial properties.
As of last month, the national treasury had amassed NT$1.835 trillion in tax revenue, a 1.8 percent decline from the same period last year and behind the budget target by 1 percent, Chen said.
Corporate income and sales taxes might disappoint, despite prodigious gains in securities tax revenue, he said.
Business activity at movie theaters, KTVs and other recreational facilities have mostly recovered, but remains slack compared with pre-pandemic levels, Chen said.
