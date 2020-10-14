China Steel Corp (CSC, 中鋼), Taiwan’s largest steelmaker, yesterday raised domestic steel prices by an average 5.02 percent for delivery next month and said it expects price hikes to extend into December amid increasing demand, matching an uptrend in global steel prices.
The price of hot-rolled plate is to rise by NT$1,100 per tonne, while that of hot-rolled and cold-rolled steel are to both rise by NT$1,200 per tonne.
CSC executive vice president and spokesman Hwang Chien-chih (黃建智) said the pricing committee decided to hike prices, as recovering economies in the US and Europe helped boost demand as reflected in a rebound in the purchasing managers’ index, among other factors such as changes in material prices.
The price of hot-rolled steel has risen above US$700 per tonne in the US, reflecting a recovery in steel consumption after the market floundered amid the COVID-19 pandemic, CSC said in a statement.
“Domestic steel-using industries, such as construction, bicycle manufacturing and automotive, are all showing a clear increase in sales volume. Order visibility for the fourth quarter is becoming clearer. Steel prices are stablilizing, backed by higher costs of raw materials,” CSC said.
The price adjustments also factor in the effects of a strong New Taiwan dollar against the US dollar, the company said.
Phuket’s go-go dancers sat playing on their smartphones in empty bars lining deserted streets as the Thai tourist island reeled from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic with little sign of any recovery soon. Swimming pools were empty, chairs were stacked high in deserted restaurants and normally packed beaches were so quiet they were even seeing rare species of sea turtle arriving to nest. Last year, more than 9 million tourists visited Phuket, the kingdom’s second-most popular destination after Bangkok. Today, nearly all of the island’s 3,000 hotels are closed and the main town of Patong has become a “ghost town,” said local
COOK & CO: The models come after competitors have already introduced 5G smartphones, at a time when the firm’s ‘premium image‘ is challenged, analysts said Apple Inc is expected to unveil a keenly anticipated iPhone 12 line-up tomorrow, starring models tuned to super-fast 5G networks in an update considered vital to the company’s fortunes. A streamed event was cryptically teased with the message “Hi, Speed” in an apparent reference to the new wireless networks being introduced in many parts of the world. Analysts expect Apple to introduce a selection of iPhone 12 models in multiple sizes, with some shipping earlier than others due to the toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on the company’s supply chain. “We believe iPhone 12 represents the most significant product cycle for Cook
MIXING IT UP: The new array of iPhones is to have the most noticeable redesign since 2017, and the more costly models are to have a Lidar scanner, or depth-sensing camera Apple Inc announced that its biggest product launch event of the year is to be held on Tuesday next week. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant on Tuesday released the date of the event with the tagline “Hi, Speed.” The company plans to reveal four redesigned iPhones with 5G wireless capability, upgraded cameras, faster processors and a wider range of screen sizes, Bloomberg News reported. The online event would mark Apple’s second product launch this year, following the company’s announcement last month of a new iPad Air, refreshed entry-level iPad and updated Apple Watches. The introduction of the new iPhones is occurring about a month
STRONG DEMAND: 5G chip sales are expected to grow in the fourth quarter, and revenue might this year show more than 20 percent growth, an analyst said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), a supplier to Apple Inc, yesterday reported a record high revenue of NT$127.59 billion (US$4.4 billion) for last month, up 3.8 percent month-on-month and 24.9 percent year-on-year. Last month’s figure marked the second consecutive monthly record, after reaching NT$122.88 billion in August, the company said. TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, said that while it had to halt shipments to Huawei Technologies Co (華為) due to the US’ blacklisting of the Chinese company, demand from other clients remained high. TSMC’s consolidated revenue was NT$356.43 billion in the third quarter, an increase of 14.71 percent from a