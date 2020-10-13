World Business Quick Take

Agencies





TRADE

China, Cambodia ink pact

China and Cambodia yesterday signed a free-trade agreement that was put together in under a year and is aimed at slashing tariffs and boosting market access. The signing was attended by Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen at a ceremony streamed online. The agreement covers sectors that include trade, tourism and agriculture, under which both countries are to cut duties for their products. No details about the agreement have been provided and it is not immediately clear how it would work with China’s trade arrangement with ASEAN, of which Phnom Penh is a member.

SWITZERLAND

GDP outlook revised

The nation’s economic output will shrink by 3.8 percent this year, a less bad COVID-19-triggered slump than previously expected, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said yesterday. The latest SECO forecast was an improvement from its June outlook, when it said it expected GDP would fall 6.2 percent, the worst downturn since 1975. For next year SECO said it expects the economy to grow by 3.8 percent when adjusted for income for sporting events, a slower recovery than the 4.9 percent level that had been anticipated.

AIRLINES

Meals on plane sell out

Singapore Airlines Ltd said all seats on its Airbus A380 pop-up restaurants were reserved within 30 minutes of bookings opening yesterday. It is to use two A380 superjumbos at Changi Airport for the meal service on Oct. 24 and 25. A meal in a suite costs S$642 (US$474), while seats in business class are going for S$321 and then dropping to S$96.30 for premium economy and S$53.50 for economy. About half the seats in each aircraft will be available for dining, in line with restaurant guidelines on group limits and distancing, the airline said in a statement. Customers can pay with frequent-flyer miles. The airline is also selling a range of first and business-class meals and offering a service whereby a private chef reheats, plates and serves customers in their homes.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Vaccine deal for NZ

The New Zealand government yesterday signed a deal to buy 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer Inc and Germany’s BioNTech SE, with delivery potentially as early as the first quarter of next year. The government did not disclose financial terms of the deal, its first vaccine purchase, which is to provide enough doses to vaccinate 750,000 people. Officials said talks were continuing with other drug companies to secure more vaccine supplies and further announcements were expected next month. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is one of the leading candidates in the race to be the first to get regulatory approval in the US and Europe.

ALUMINUM

US imposes new tariffs

The US is imposing new tariffs on US$1.96 billion worth of aluminum sheet products from 18 countries, including Taiwan, after determining that the goods were being dumped, US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said on Friday. The tariffs were imposed immediately, even though the department’s determination that there was dumping was preliminary, he told Fox Business Network. Among the nations affected are Brazil, Germany, India and South Korea, he said. Ross said the US International Trade Commission would make the final determination in February next year.