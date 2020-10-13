TRADE
China, Cambodia ink pact
China and Cambodia yesterday signed a free-trade agreement that was put together in under a year and is aimed at slashing tariffs and boosting market access. The signing was attended by Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen at a ceremony streamed online. The agreement covers sectors that include trade, tourism and agriculture, under which both countries are to cut duties for their products. No details about the agreement have been provided and it is not immediately clear how it would work with China’s trade arrangement with ASEAN, of which Phnom Penh is a member.
SWITZERLAND
GDP outlook revised
The nation’s economic output will shrink by 3.8 percent this year, a less bad COVID-19-triggered slump than previously expected, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said yesterday. The latest SECO forecast was an improvement from its June outlook, when it said it expected GDP would fall 6.2 percent, the worst downturn since 1975. For next year SECO said it expects the economy to grow by 3.8 percent when adjusted for income for sporting events, a slower recovery than the 4.9 percent level that had been anticipated.
AIRLINES
Meals on plane sell out
Singapore Airlines Ltd said all seats on its Airbus A380 pop-up restaurants were reserved within 30 minutes of bookings opening yesterday. It is to use two A380 superjumbos at Changi Airport for the meal service on Oct. 24 and 25. A meal in a suite costs S$642 (US$474), while seats in business class are going for S$321 and then dropping to S$96.30 for premium economy and S$53.50 for economy. About half the seats in each aircraft will be available for dining, in line with restaurant guidelines on group limits and distancing, the airline said in a statement. Customers can pay with frequent-flyer miles. The airline is also selling a range of first and business-class meals and offering a service whereby a private chef reheats, plates and serves customers in their homes.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Vaccine deal for NZ
The New Zealand government yesterday signed a deal to buy 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer Inc and Germany’s BioNTech SE, with delivery potentially as early as the first quarter of next year. The government did not disclose financial terms of the deal, its first vaccine purchase, which is to provide enough doses to vaccinate 750,000 people. Officials said talks were continuing with other drug companies to secure more vaccine supplies and further announcements were expected next month. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is one of the leading candidates in the race to be the first to get regulatory approval in the US and Europe.
ALUMINUM
US imposes new tariffs
The US is imposing new tariffs on US$1.96 billion worth of aluminum sheet products from 18 countries, including Taiwan, after determining that the goods were being dumped, US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said on Friday. The tariffs were imposed immediately, even though the department’s determination that there was dumping was preliminary, he told Fox Business Network. Among the nations affected are Brazil, Germany, India and South Korea, he said. Ross said the US International Trade Commission would make the final determination in February next year.
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday rejected Thailand-based Charoen Pokphand Group Co’s (CP) application to acquire a 24 percent stake in Jih Sun Financial Holding Co (日盛金控), as the regulator aims to prevent industrial enterprises from taking control of the nation’s financial conglomerates. To enforce the separation between industry and finance to prevent conflicts of interest, the commission has been scrutinizing non-financial companies’ applications to purchase a stake of more than 10 percent in the nation’s 16 financial conglomerates, Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Huang Kuang-hsi (黃光熙) told a news conference in New Taipei City. The Thai conglomerate, which submitted its application in
Phuket’s go-go dancers sat playing on their smartphones in empty bars lining deserted streets as the Thai tourist island reeled from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic with little sign of any recovery soon. Swimming pools were empty, chairs were stacked high in deserted restaurants and normally packed beaches were so quiet they were even seeing rare species of sea turtle arriving to nest. Last year, more than 9 million tourists visited Phuket, the kingdom’s second-most popular destination after Bangkok. Today, nearly all of the island’s 3,000 hotels are closed and the main town of Patong has become a “ghost town,” said local
CSBC Corp, Taiwan (台灣國際造船) yesterday confirmed that cracks have appeared in the welding joints of transition pieces it supplied to Orsted Taiwan Ltd’s (沃旭能源) offshore wind farm projects, but dismissed speculation that it could lead to Orsted switching to foreign suppliers. “This is a repairable problem and we are working with China Steel Corp [CSC, 中鋼] on updating our welding process specifications so we can deliver a product that is satisfactory to Orsted,” CSBC spokesman Mike Chou (周志明) told the Taipei Times by telephone. Chou’s remarks came after a report yesterday by the Chinese- language Commercial Times, which, citing an anonymous source at
MIXING IT UP: The new array of iPhones is to have the most noticeable redesign since 2017, and the more costly models are to have a Lidar scanner, or depth-sensing camera Apple Inc announced that its biggest product launch event of the year is to be held on Tuesday next week. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant on Tuesday released the date of the event with the tagline “Hi, Speed.” The company plans to reveal four redesigned iPhones with 5G wireless capability, upgraded cameras, faster processors and a wider range of screen sizes, Bloomberg News reported. The online event would mark Apple’s second product launch this year, following the company’s announcement last month of a new iPad Air, refreshed entry-level iPad and updated Apple Watches. The introduction of the new iPhones is occurring about a month