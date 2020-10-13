Virus Outbreak: FENC to unveil 10-point action plan today at show

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Polyester and textile maker Far Eastern New Century Corp (FENC, 遠東新世紀) is to today unveil an action plan to make its operations more health-conscious and environmentally friendly amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is to release its 10-point action plan at the three-day Taipei Innovative Textile Application Show, which opens today at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.

“The COVID-19 outbreak has profound implications on many sectors, with the textile, apparel and fashion industry proving no exception,” said Eric Hu (胡正隆), president of FENC’s textile business.

FENC has to reorganize its supply chain, set up remote operations and to act, rather than to react, in a world of uncertainty prior to the creation of vaccines, Hu said.

To thrive in such a volatile environment, FENC is speeding up its digital transformation and addressing growing demand on the part of customers to advance their climate-change agenda, he said.

It needs to make adjustments beyond this year and overhaul its business model as the pandemic lingers to better integrate technology into its operations and production, the Taipei-based company said.

The company would step up its research into sustainable materials and technologies, while identifying new and transformational growth areas, Hu said.

Two-thirds of apparel shoppers have indicated that climate change bears more importance in their life after the COVID-19 outbreak, the company said.

FENC supplies materials used in the production of face masks and other personal protective equipment, as well as running shoes and garments.