CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) yesterday announced they would each lower diesel prices by NT$0.1 per liter, but keep gasoline prices unchanged for this week, effective today.
With the adjustment, retail prices at CPC gas stations would be NT$25.5 per liter for 98-octane unleaded gasoline, NT$23.5 for 95-octane unleaded gasoline and NT$22 for 92-octane unleaded gasoline, while the price of premium diesel would drop to NT$19.2 per liter.
Hurricane Delta last week affected production at US Gulf Coast refineries and pushed up global crude oil prices, the state-run company said.
However, to comply with a government policy of keeping domestic fuel prices the lowest in Asia, CPC said it had to absorb the cost increases.
Based on CPC’s floating oil price formula, the cost of crude oil decreased 0.39 percent last week from a week earlier
Formosa also said that it would leave its prices for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline unchanged at NT$22.0, NT$23.4 and NT$25.5 respectively this week, while the price of premium diesel would be lowered to NT$19.0 per liter.
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday rejected Thailand-based Charoen Pokphand Group Co’s (CP) application to acquire a 24 percent stake in Jih Sun Financial Holding Co (日盛金控), as the regulator aims to prevent industrial enterprises from taking control of the nation’s financial conglomerates. To enforce the separation between industry and finance to prevent conflicts of interest, the commission has been scrutinizing non-financial companies’ applications to purchase a stake of more than 10 percent in the nation’s 16 financial conglomerates, Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Huang Kuang-hsi (黃光熙) told a news conference in New Taipei City. The Thai conglomerate, which submitted its application in
Phuket’s go-go dancers sat playing on their smartphones in empty bars lining deserted streets as the Thai tourist island reeled from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic with little sign of any recovery soon. Swimming pools were empty, chairs were stacked high in deserted restaurants and normally packed beaches were so quiet they were even seeing rare species of sea turtle arriving to nest. Last year, more than 9 million tourists visited Phuket, the kingdom’s second-most popular destination after Bangkok. Today, nearly all of the island’s 3,000 hotels are closed and the main town of Patong has become a “ghost town,” said local
CSBC Corp, Taiwan (台灣國際造船) yesterday confirmed that cracks have appeared in the welding joints of transition pieces it supplied to Orsted Taiwan Ltd’s (沃旭能源) offshore wind farm projects, but dismissed speculation that it could lead to Orsted switching to foreign suppliers. “This is a repairable problem and we are working with China Steel Corp [CSC, 中鋼] on updating our welding process specifications so we can deliver a product that is satisfactory to Orsted,” CSBC spokesman Mike Chou (周志明) told the Taipei Times by telephone. Chou’s remarks came after a report yesterday by the Chinese- language Commercial Times, which, citing an anonymous source at
MIXING IT UP: The new array of iPhones is to have the most noticeable redesign since 2017, and the more costly models are to have a Lidar scanner, or depth-sensing camera Apple Inc announced that its biggest product launch event of the year is to be held on Tuesday next week. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant on Tuesday released the date of the event with the tagline “Hi, Speed.” The company plans to reveal four redesigned iPhones with 5G wireless capability, upgraded cameras, faster processors and a wider range of screen sizes, Bloomberg News reported. The online event would mark Apple’s second product launch this year, following the company’s announcement last month of a new iPad Air, refreshed entry-level iPad and updated Apple Watches. The introduction of the new iPhones is occurring about a month