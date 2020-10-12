Diesel price down NT$0.1, gasoline stable

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) yesterday announced they would each lower diesel prices by NT$0.1 per liter, but keep gasoline prices unchanged for this week, effective today.

With the adjustment, retail prices at CPC gas stations would be NT$25.5 per liter for 98-octane unleaded gasoline, NT$23.5 for 95-octane unleaded gasoline and NT$22 for 92-octane unleaded gasoline, while the price of premium diesel would drop to NT$19.2 per liter.

Hurricane Delta last week affected production at US Gulf Coast refineries and pushed up global crude oil prices, the state-run company said.

However, to comply with a government policy of keeping domestic fuel prices the lowest in Asia, CPC said it had to absorb the cost increases.

Based on CPC’s floating oil price formula, the cost of crude oil decreased 0.39 percent last week from a week earlier

Formosa also said that it would leave its prices for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline unchanged at NT$22.0, NT$23.4 and NT$25.5 respectively this week, while the price of premium diesel would be lowered to NT$19.0 per liter.