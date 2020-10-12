Pan German’s revenue hits monthly record high

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





Pan German Universal Motors Ltd (汎德永業汽車), which distributes BMW, Porsche and Mini vehicles in Taiwan, yesterday reported record-high revenue as consumers’ demand for imported vehicles continues to grow.

Last month’s revenue record coincided with a significant growth in the nation’s new vehicle sales, which saw monthly sales rise 13.4 percent year-on-year to 37,241 units, the highest September sales in 15 years.

Pan German’s consolidated revenue for last month expanded 63.37 percent year-on-year to NT$4.02 billion (US$138.8 million), boosting its revenue for the July-to-September quarter by 30.5 percent annually to NT$10.33 billion, the company said in an e-mailed statement.

“Sales of imported cars last month surpassed those of domestically assembled vehicles and accounted for 50.1 percent of overall new vehicle sales,” the statement said. “Obviously, domestic consumers’ demand and preference for imported cars continue to grow.”

The company, which has been operating in the luxury imported vehicle business for more than 40 years, said it would be the main beneficiary of this trend.

Pan German, set for its Taiwan Stock Exchange debut today with an initial public offering of NT$180 per share, said its cumulative revenue from January to last month was NT$28.63 billion, up 20.56 percent from the same period last year.

The company expects sales momentum to remain strong this quarter, with steady orders of BMW X-series sports utility vehicles (SUV), Porsche Cayenne Coupe and Macan SUVs, along with the planned launch of several new models — including Porsche’s all-electric Taycan model — by the end of this year, it said.

Pan German’s vehicle repair and maintenance business is expected to grow simultaneously with the increase of new vehicle sales, the company said, adding that the high-margin maintenance business might gradually enlarge its profit contribution thanks to the effects of economies of scale from more sales outlets.

Pan German reported net profit of NT$433.56 million in the first half of the year, up 48.77 percent from a year earlier, with earnings per share of NT$6.04, up from NT$4.06 last year and the highest in three years, company data showed.