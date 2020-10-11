US dollar dips on stimulus optimism, bets on Biden win

Reuters, NEW YORK





The US dollar on Friday fell to three-week lows on optimism that a deal for new US stimulus would be reached, and as investors bet that former US vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic Party’s candidate, is more likely to win the US presidency and offer a larger economic package.

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that she would resume talks on a possible COVID-19 stimulus package with US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin on Friday, while US Senate Republicans voiced doubts that a deal can be reached before the Nov. 3 election.

US President Donald Trump, who initially withdrew from the negotiations this week only to regain interest in forging a bipartisan accord, said he was open to a larger deal.

“It seems like, at least in the White House, there is more of a sense of urgency that it needs to be done,” said Bipan Rai, North American head of foreign exchange strategy at CIBC Capital Markets in Toronto.

However, “the key question for us is whether or not the Senate Republicans are going to go with it ... they don’t seem to be united.”

“I think we’re more or less in a standstill until we get some more clarity on whether or not this stimulus package is going to go through,” Rai said.

Markets were closed in Taipei on Friday for the Double Ten National Day holiday. On Thursday, the New Taiwan dollar fell NT$0.01 against the greenback to NT$28.966, rising 0.2 percent from Monday.

The US dollar index against a basket of major currencies on Friday fell 0.6 percent to 93.06, the lowest since Sept. 21, and fell below its 50-day moving average for the first time since then.

It is down 0.5 percent for the week.

The index has held within a range of 91.74 to 94.75 since late July.

The euro on Friday rose 0.57 percent to US$1.1825, up 0.9 percent for the week.

The greenback on Friday weakened 0.39 percent against the Japanese yen to ￥105.60, up 0.2 percent for the week.

The US currency also fell on rising expectations that Biden would win the Nov. 3 election, and that Democrats could win the Senate.

A Democratic victory would likely result in larger stimulus, which would be negative for the US dollar.

Rising expectations of a Biden victory has also boosted appetite for currencies that have been hurt by a trade dispute between Washington and Beijing, with the Chinese currency the biggest beneficiary.

The offshore yuan strengthened to 6.6778 per US dollar, the strongest since April last year.

Sterling gained 0.8 percent daily and weekly to US$1.3035.

Additional reporting by CNA, with staff writer