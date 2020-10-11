Asian equities mixed on stimulus hopes in US

AP, BEIJING





Most Asian markets ended Friday lower after initially rising on hopes that Washington will provide more aid to the struggling US economy.

Benchmarks in Shanghai and South Korea advanced.

Wall Street gained on Thursday after US President Donald Trump suggested that he might be reversing his decision to halt talks on economic aid.

Separately, a report indicated the near-record pace of US job losses might be slowing.

Stock prices have been volatile since the middle of last month as investors swing between optimism about possible development of a COVID-19 vaccine and unease that markets recovered too fast and shares are too expensive.

“The on-and-off nature of the fiscal stimulus discussion in the US hardly inspires lasting confidence,” Mizuho Bank Ltd said in a report. “Uncertainty around the presidential election on 3 November will likely persist not only through to polling day but possibly after,” it said.

Markets were closed on Friday in Taipei for the Double Ten National Day holiday. On Thursday, the TAIEX rose 1.1 percent to 12,887.19, soaring 2.7 percent from Monday.

The Shanghai Composite Index, resuming trading on Friday after a week-long holiday, rose 1.7 percent to 3,272.08.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo shed 0.1 percent to 23,619.69, paring its weekly gain to 2.6 percent. The TOPIX on Friday lost 0.5 percent, but was up 2.4 percent for the week.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index on Friday fell 0.3 percent to 24,119.13, rising 1.5 percent from Monday.

South Korea’s KOSPI on Friday rose 0.2 percent 2,391.96 points, increasing 1.4 percent from Monday.

Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 was virtually unchanged on Friday and was up 5.4 percent for the week.

India’s SENSEX on Friday added 0.8 percent, rising 4 percent from Monday.

Trump on Thursday said in a TV interview that “very productive” talks had begun on more stimulus after supplemental unemployment benefits that supported consumer spending, the engine of the US economy, expired.

That helped fuel optimism that Republicans and Democrats would deliver another aid package after weeks of uncertainty.

Several areas of the US economy have been slowing recently. That has investors focused on whether the US Congress can deliver more aid.

On Tuesday, Trump said he told his representatives to halt negotiations until after next month’s election, because he said that US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was negotiating in bad faith.

That caused stocks to fall 1.4 percent.

Trump later said that he would be open to aid for the airline industry and US$1,200 in payments to Americans.

Stocks rose Wednesday in response to that.

Pelosi on Wednesday spoke with US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin about a measure to aid airlines, but on Thursday said that had to be part of a more expansive bill.

On Thursday, Trump said he shut down talks “because they weren’t working out. Now, they are starting to work out.”

Some investors also see rising poll numbers for former US vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic Party’s candidate, in the upcoming presidential election as an indication more stimulus might be on the way, regardless of what Trump says.

If Democrats sweep the White House, the US Senate and House, they say a big rescue package becomes more likely. That could offset higher taxes and tighter regulations that a Democratic-controlled government could also create.

Additional reporting by staff writer