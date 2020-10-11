European stocks on Friday posted a second consecutive week of gains as bumper forecasts from Denmark’s Pandora A/S and Novo Nordisk A/S set a brighter tone for the earnings season, while investors kept an eye out for signs of fresh US stimulus.
The STOXX 600 ended up 0.6 percent to close the week with a gain of 2.1 percent.
Global equities advanced this week as growing expectations that the Democratic Party would win the US presidential elections next month revived hopes for more economic stimulus there.
In Europe, a string of mergers and acquisitions as well as a rebound in beaten-down sectors, such as travel and leisure, banks, and oil and gas, lifted regional markets.
Shares of aircraft engine maker Rolls Royce Holdings PLC have almost doubled in value since Monday, while British Airways-owner IAG jumped 13.2 percent.
Jewelry maker Pandora on Friday rose 17.2 percent to the top of STOXX 600 after hiking its profit guidance on stronger sales and a big boost to its online business.
Drugmaker Novo Nordisk gained 3.3 percent after raising its sales and operating outlook for this year.
German online fashion company Zalando SE rose 3.2 percent and Global Fashion Group surged 24 percent after upgrading their earnings outlook.
Companies on the STOXX 600 are expected to post a profit decline of 38 percent in third quarter and 22.7 percent in the current quarter, according to Refinitiv data, as businesses recoup from a coronavirus-driven hit.
“Even though we’ve had rising infection rates in developed markets for the best part of the month, there hasn’t been any negative impact on consensus earnings forecasts,” Edison Investment Research head strategist Alastair George said.
Europe surpassed 100,000 daily reported COVID-19 infections for the first time on Thursday, after countries such as Russia and UK saw no respite in the mounting number of infections every day in the past five days.
However, British stocks got a boost as British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced his latest program to try to stave off a surge in unemployment.
Euronext NV declined 4.4 percent after hitting a record high last week.
London Stock Exchange Group PLC accepted a 4.33 billion euro (US$5.12 billion) cash offer from the pan-European bourse operator for the Milan stock exchange.
German chemicals group BASF SE fell 3.8 percent as it slashed its outlook after heavy write-offs in third quarter.
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday rejected Thailand-based Charoen Pokphand Group Co’s (CP) application to acquire a 24 percent stake in Jih Sun Financial Holding Co (日盛金控), as the regulator aims to prevent industrial enterprises from taking control of the nation’s financial conglomerates. To enforce the separation between industry and finance to prevent conflicts of interest, the commission has been scrutinizing non-financial companies’ applications to purchase a stake of more than 10 percent in the nation’s 16 financial conglomerates, Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Huang Kuang-hsi (黃光熙) told a news conference in New Taipei City. The Thai conglomerate, which submitted its application in
PRODUCING ‘CHIPLETS’: The firm has not said how much the contract, overseen by the Naval Surface Warfare Center, is worth. It also won the first-phase contract last year Intel Corp on Friday said it has won a second-phase contract in a project aimed at helping the US military make more advanced semiconductors within the US. Under the project, Intel will help the military develop prototypes of chips using its semiconductor packaging technology at factories in Arizona and Oregon. The packaging technology allows pieces of chips called “chip-lets” from different providers to be combined into one package, helping cram more features into a smaller finished product while lowering its power consumption. “As more and more semiconductor manufacturing has moved offshore, the [US Department of Defense] is very interested in ensuring
CSBC Corp, Taiwan (台灣國際造船) yesterday confirmed that cracks have appeared in the welding joints of transition pieces it supplied to Orsted Taiwan Ltd’s (沃旭能源) offshore wind farm projects, but dismissed speculation that it could lead to Orsted switching to foreign suppliers. “This is a repairable problem and we are working with China Steel Corp [CSC, 中鋼] on updating our welding process specifications so we can deliver a product that is satisfactory to Orsted,” CSBC spokesman Mike Chou (周志明) told the Taipei Times by telephone. Chou’s remarks came after a report yesterday by the Chinese- language Commercial Times, which, citing an anonymous source at
MIXING IT UP: The new array of iPhones is to have the most noticeable redesign since 2017, and the more costly models are to have a Lidar scanner, or depth-sensing camera Apple Inc announced that its biggest product launch event of the year is to be held on Tuesday next week. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant on Tuesday released the date of the event with the tagline “Hi, Speed.” The company plans to reveal four redesigned iPhones with 5G wireless capability, upgraded cameras, faster processors and a wider range of screen sizes, Bloomberg News reported. The online event would mark Apple’s second product launch this year, following the company’s announcement last month of a new iPad Air, refreshed entry-level iPad and updated Apple Watches. The introduction of the new iPhones is occurring about a month