European stocks rack up second week of gains

European stocks on Friday posted a second consecutive week of gains as bumper forecasts from Denmark’s Pandora A/S and Novo Nordisk A/S set a brighter tone for the earnings season, while investors kept an eye out for signs of fresh US stimulus.

The STOXX 600 ended up 0.6 percent to close the week with a gain of 2.1 percent.

Global equities advanced this week as growing expectations that the Democratic Party would win the US presidential elections next month revived hopes for more economic stimulus there.

In Europe, a string of mergers and acquisitions as well as a rebound in beaten-down sectors, such as travel and leisure, banks, and oil and gas, lifted regional markets.

Shares of aircraft engine maker Rolls Royce Holdings PLC have almost doubled in value since Monday, while British Airways-owner IAG jumped 13.2 percent.

Jewelry maker Pandora on Friday rose 17.2 percent to the top of STOXX 600 after hiking its profit guidance on stronger sales and a big boost to its online business.

Drugmaker Novo Nordisk gained 3.3 percent after raising its sales and operating outlook for this year.

German online fashion company Zalando SE rose 3.2 percent and Global Fashion Group surged 24 percent after upgrading their earnings outlook.

Companies on the STOXX 600 are expected to post a profit decline of 38 percent in third quarter and 22.7 percent in the current quarter, according to Refinitiv data, as businesses recoup from a coronavirus-driven hit.

“Even though we’ve had rising infection rates in developed markets for the best part of the month, there hasn’t been any negative impact on consensus earnings forecasts,” Edison Investment Research head strategist Alastair George said.

Europe surpassed 100,000 daily reported COVID-19 infections for the first time on Thursday, after countries such as Russia and UK saw no respite in the mounting number of infections every day in the past five days.

However, British stocks got a boost as British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced his latest program to try to stave off a surge in unemployment.

Euronext NV declined 4.4 percent after hitting a record high last week.

London Stock Exchange Group PLC accepted a 4.33 billion euro (US$5.12 billion) cash offer from the pan-European bourse operator for the Milan stock exchange.

German chemicals group BASF SE fell 3.8 percent as it slashed its outlook after heavy write-offs in third quarter.