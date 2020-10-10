STOCK MARKET
LSE agrees to Borsa sale
London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE) agreed to sell Borsa Italiana to Euronext NV and two Italian lenders for more than 4.3 billion euros (US$5.1 billion), in a deal that would create the largest listing venue in Europe. LSE, which is selling Borsa Italiana to gain EU approval for its US$27 billion Refinitiv deal, announced the transaction in a statement yesterday after exclusive talks between the parties started last month. LSE would sell its entire shareholding for cash plus an additional amount reflecting cash generation through to the deal’s completion. The addition of the Milan bourse would mean Euronext would handle a quarter of all equity trading in Europe and 28 of the Euro STOXX 50 companies would be listed on its markets. The deal gives Euronext a clearinghouse for the first time as well as a securities depository, stock exchange and bond platform.
UNITED KINGDOM
Growth remains weak
The economy in August expanded a weaker-than-expected 2.1 percent and remained far down on pre-pandemic levels, official data showed yesterday. Despite a fourth consecutive monthly increase, GDP remained 9.2 percent below the level in February, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement. This tallied with Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, who on Thursday said that economic output in the third quarter, or the July-to-September period, was between 7 and 10 percent below pre-pandemic levels. Analysts had forecast a much stronger reading in August at 4.6 percent, while Bailey has warned over an unprecedented level of uncertainty and fresh risks to the downside.
CHINA
Firms opt for US listings
Companies are choosing to make their market debuts in the US, even as Beijing and Washington spar over everything from trade and COVID-19 to audit access. Firms based in China have raised US$9.1 billion through US initial public offerings (IPOs) this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, putting this year on course for the highest annual total since 2014. The list is still growing: Budget consumer goods retailer Miniso Group Holding Ltd has started its US IPO, which could raise as much as US$562 million, while fintech firm Lufax Holding Ltd this week filed this week for a US listing that could raise at least US$3 billion. “The US remains an attractive venue for Chinese companies to list,” said Tucker Highfield, cohead of equity capital markets for Asia-Pacific at Bank of America Corp. The US still offers Chinese firms greater flexibility, deeper liquidity and a much more time-efficient listing application process, he said.
TECHNOLOGY
Google to sell cheaper Nest
Google is preparing to launch a US$129 Nest Thermostat with hand gesture controls, its most aggressively priced offering in the smart home thermostat market, people familiar with the plans said. The new model is to go on sale in the coming weeks. The lower price compares with US$249 for Nest’s flagship thermostat and the US$169 Nest Thermostat E. Like that cheaper model, the new version would have a plastic casing instead of the metal design of the high-end version. Google is also replacing some touch-based controls with a new technology that relies on hand gestures, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private details. User’s can swipe their hand up or down near the device to control the temperature or move their hand toward or away to navigate menus.
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday rejected Thailand-based Charoen Pokphand Group Co’s (CP) application to acquire a 24 percent stake in Jih Sun Financial Holding Co (日盛金控), as the regulator aims to prevent industrial enterprises from taking control of the nation’s financial conglomerates. To enforce the separation between industry and finance to prevent conflicts of interest, the commission has been scrutinizing non-financial companies’ applications to purchase a stake of more than 10 percent in the nation’s 16 financial conglomerates, Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Huang Kuang-hsi (黃光熙) told a news conference in New Taipei City. The Thai conglomerate, which submitted its application in
PRODUCING ‘CHIPLETS’: The firm has not said how much the contract, overseen by the Naval Surface Warfare Center, is worth. It also won the first-phase contract last year Intel Corp on Friday said it has won a second-phase contract in a project aimed at helping the US military make more advanced semiconductors within the US. Under the project, Intel will help the military develop prototypes of chips using its semiconductor packaging technology at factories in Arizona and Oregon. The packaging technology allows pieces of chips called “chip-lets” from different providers to be combined into one package, helping cram more features into a smaller finished product while lowering its power consumption. “As more and more semiconductor manufacturing has moved offshore, the [US Department of Defense] is very interested in ensuring
CSBC Corp, Taiwan (台灣國際造船) yesterday confirmed that cracks have appeared in the welding joints of transition pieces it supplied to Orsted Taiwan Ltd’s (沃旭能源) offshore wind farm projects, but dismissed speculation that it could lead to Orsted switching to foreign suppliers. “This is a repairable problem and we are working with China Steel Corp [CSC, 中鋼] on updating our welding process specifications so we can deliver a product that is satisfactory to Orsted,” CSBC spokesman Mike Chou (周志明) told the Taipei Times by telephone. Chou’s remarks came after a report yesterday by the Chinese- language Commercial Times, which, citing an anonymous source at
MIXING IT UP: The new array of iPhones is to have the most noticeable redesign since 2017, and the more costly models are to have a Lidar scanner, or depth-sensing camera Apple Inc announced that its biggest product launch event of the year is to be held on Tuesday next week. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant on Tuesday released the date of the event with the tagline “Hi, Speed.” The company plans to reveal four redesigned iPhones with 5G wireless capability, upgraded cameras, faster processors and a wider range of screen sizes, Bloomberg News reported. The online event would mark Apple’s second product launch this year, following the company’s announcement last month of a new iPad Air, refreshed entry-level iPad and updated Apple Watches. The introduction of the new iPhones is occurring about a month