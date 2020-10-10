World Business Quick Take

STOCK MARKET

LSE agrees to Borsa sale

London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE) agreed to sell Borsa Italiana to Euronext NV and two Italian lenders for more than 4.3 billion euros (US$5.1 billion), in a deal that would create the largest listing venue in Europe. LSE, which is selling Borsa Italiana to gain EU approval for its US$27 billion Refinitiv deal, announced the transaction in a statement yesterday after exclusive talks between the parties started last month. LSE would sell its entire shareholding for cash plus an additional amount reflecting cash generation through to the deal’s completion. The addition of the Milan bourse would mean Euronext would handle a quarter of all equity trading in Europe and 28 of the Euro STOXX 50 companies would be listed on its markets. The deal gives Euronext a clearinghouse for the first time as well as a securities depository, stock exchange and bond platform.

UNITED KINGDOM

Growth remains weak

The economy in August expanded a weaker-than-expected 2.1 percent and remained far down on pre-pandemic levels, official data showed yesterday. Despite a fourth consecutive monthly increase, GDP remained 9.2 percent below the level in February, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement. This tallied with Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, who on Thursday said that economic output in the third quarter, or the July-to-September period, was between 7 and 10 percent below pre-pandemic levels. Analysts had forecast a much stronger reading in August at 4.6 percent, while Bailey has warned over an unprecedented level of uncertainty and fresh risks to the downside.

CHINA

Firms opt for US listings

Companies are choosing to make their market debuts in the US, even as Beijing and Washington spar over everything from trade and COVID-19 to audit access. Firms based in China have raised US$9.1 billion through US initial public offerings (IPOs) this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, putting this year on course for the highest annual total since 2014. The list is still growing: Budget consumer goods retailer Miniso Group Holding Ltd has started its US IPO, which could raise as much as US$562 million, while fintech firm Lufax Holding Ltd this week filed this week for a US listing that could raise at least US$3 billion. “The US remains an attractive venue for Chinese companies to list,” said Tucker Highfield, cohead of equity capital markets for Asia-Pacific at Bank of America Corp. The US still offers Chinese firms greater flexibility, deeper liquidity and a much more time-efficient listing application process, he said.

TECHNOLOGY

Google to sell cheaper Nest

Google is preparing to launch a US$129 Nest Thermostat with hand gesture controls, its most aggressively priced offering in the smart home thermostat market, people familiar with the plans said. The new model is to go on sale in the coming weeks. The lower price compares with US$249 for Nest’s flagship thermostat and the US$169 Nest Thermostat E. Like that cheaper model, the new version would have a plastic casing instead of the metal design of the high-end version. Google is also replacing some touch-based controls with a new technology that relies on hand gestures, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private details. User’s can swipe their hand up or down near the device to control the temperature or move their hand toward or away to navigate menus.