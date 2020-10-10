Credit card spending declined in August with an annual decline of 9.7 percent to NT$234 billion (US$8.08 billion) after an annual gain of 30 percent in July, Financial Supervisory Commission data showed.
The contraction in spending could be attributed to a high comparison base last year, when consumers boosted their spending on overseas trips, the commission told a news conference on Tuesday.
“Even though many local consumers traveled around the nation instead of having overseas trips due to the border controls amid the COVID-19 pandemic, their domestic consumption could be lower than the spending they used to make abroad,” Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Huang Kuang-hsi (黃光熙) said.
For the first eight months of the year, credit card spending totaled NT$1.97 trillion, down 7.5 percent from a year earlier, the commission’s data showed.
By comparison, spending on electronic payment services, which requires users to link their credit cards or bank accounts to apps on their mobile devices, surged 36 percent year-on-year to NT$5.52 billion, the data showed.
Despite the pandemic, spending on e-payment services has continued to rise at a double-digit percentage year-on-year this year, which could be attributed to a low comparison base last year and stronger preference for contactless payment among local consumers, the commission said.
The number of e-payment users at the end of August surpassed 10 million for the first time, marking a milestone for the e-payment industry, although the figure was still much lower than the number of activated credit cards, at 32 million, the commission said.
The e-payment market was dominated by two services, Jko Pay (街口支付), offered by Jko Fintech Co (街口金融科技), with 3.2 million users, and Line Pay Money, operated by Line Biz+ Taiwan Ltd (連加網路) and iPass Corp (一卡通票證), with 2.66 million users, the data showed.
A service provided by E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行) had 1.2 million users, followed by AllPay Financial Information Service Co (歐付寶) with 927,000 users, the data showed.
