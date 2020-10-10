Government mulls extending capital repatriation scheme

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The government’s capital repatriation program has beaten expectations, exceeding NT$210 billion (US$7.25 billion) and prompting officials to consider extending its favorable tax terms due to expire in August next year, the Ministry of Finance said.

The ministry has reported NT$215.7 billion of capital repatriated from abroad by local firms and individuals, 66 percent higher than its NT$130 billion estimate.

The central bank had expected the overall amount to surpass NT$400 billion when the program, started in August last year, expires on Aug. 14 next year.

Premier Su Cheng-chang (蘇貞昌) has instructed officials to study the possibility of extending the special measures, intended to help local firms relocate manufacturing to cope with a US-China trade dispute.

The need to adjust the program appears more urgent based on the size of capital inflows, Su told a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic and unrest in Hong Kong have also accelerated the movement of funds.

“The government must make preparations to meet external challenges that can be transformed into investment opportunities for Taiwan,” Su said.

Foreign direct investments worldwide have approached 40 percent this year and Taiwan has taken advantage of the trend, he said, citing UN data.

Between January and July, there was NT$132 billion foreign direct investment in Taiwan, an 11 percent increase from a year earlier, as the nation became more attractive as an investment destination, he said.

Economic and financial policymakers are paying close attention and would formulate policy responses whenever necessary, Deputy Minister of Finance Lee Ching-hua (李慶華) said.

Capital repatriation is believed to have helped drive about NT$63.8 billion in land deals last quarter, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc managing director Tony Chao (趙正義) said earlier this week.

Land deals totaled NT$237 billion in the first three quarters and might reach NT$300 billion for the whole year, Chao said.

Capital inflows have also contributed to the 3.79 percent appreciation in the New Taiwan dollar to NT$28.966 against the US dollar this year from NT$30.106 at the end of last year.

The currency trading above NT$29 could become a new normal, thanks to capital repatriation and the nation’s resilient exports, Yuanta-Polaris Research Institute (元大寶華綜經院) president Liang Kuo-yuan (梁國源) said by telephone.

Countries with current account surpluses would have strong currencies and the US Federal Reserve’s interest-rate cuts and money-printing policies would weigh on the greenback for quite a while, Liang said.

The central bank should accept the situation and refrain from excessive intervention, he said.

Businesses outside the technology sector have pressed for intervention, saying that a strong NT dollar erodes their narrow profit margins.