MACROECONOMICS
World Bank projects slump
Millions of people in South Asia are being pushed into extreme poverty as the region where a quarter of humanity lives suffers its worst ever recession due to the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Bank said yesterday. The lender forecast a record economic 7.7-percent contraction for South Asia this year, adding that workers in the informal sector were being hit hardest, and private consumption was unlikely to recover quickly from the blow. India, the region’s biggest economy, is likely to see its economy contract by 9.5 percent this year, the bank said.
Thailand
Tax incentives to continue
Thailand is to extend tax incentives to millions of its middle and upper income groups to fire up consumption and counter the nation’s worst economic slump triggered by the pandemic. The concession is to allow about 3.7 million taxpayers to deduct 30,000 baht (US$962) each from their total taxable income and cost the government 11 billion baht, Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow told reporters in Bangkok on Wednesday. The proposal, approved by the Center for Economic Situation Administration headed by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha, is to be put for Cabinet approval on Monday next week, he said.
France
Recovery appears to falter
Economic output is plateauing at 5 percent below pre-COVID-19 levels, Bank of France data showed, adding to signs that the country’s recovery is faltering. The central bank’s monthly survey of about 8,500 companies showed little change between August and last month in the level of activity in industry, services and construction. Business leaders’ comments on the outlook indicate no pickup this month either, the bank said. Despite the flattening of the recovery, the central bank reiterated its forecast for a 16 percent GDP rebound in the third quarter. Significant disparities between sectors remain, it said.
BANKING
Credit card spending falls
US consumer borrowing unexpectedly fell in August as credit-card balances declined for a sixth consecutive month with the pandemic continuing to limit some purchases amid elevated unemployment. Total credit decreased US$7.2 billion from July after an upwardly revised US$14.7 billion July gain, US Federal Reserve figures released on Wednesday showed. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a US$14 billion increase in August. The drop in revolving credit to a three-year low indicates the pace of consumer spending growth is moderating after outsize gains immediately following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.
TECHNOLOGY
Summit goes online
Web Summit, Europe’s biggest technology conference with about 800 speakers, is to be held entirely online in December due to the pandemic, the event’s organizer said yesterday. “Lisbon is still Web Summit’s home, but with growing COVID-19 outbreaks across Europe, we have to think of what’s best for the people of Portugal and our attendees,” the conference’s founder, Paddy Cosgrave, said in a statement. The event, which moved from Dublin to the Portuguese capital in 2016, would be able to host 100,000 attendees online on its own conference platform, the organizer said.
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday rejected Thailand-based Charoen Pokphand Group Co’s (CP) application to acquire a 24 percent stake in Jih Sun Financial Holding Co (日盛金控), as the regulator aims to prevent industrial enterprises from taking control of the nation’s financial conglomerates. To enforce the separation between industry and finance to prevent conflicts of interest, the commission has been scrutinizing non-financial companies’ applications to purchase a stake of more than 10 percent in the nation’s 16 financial conglomerates, Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Huang Kuang-hsi (黃光熙) told a news conference in New Taipei City. The Thai conglomerate, which submitted its application in
PRODUCING ‘CHIPLETS’: The firm has not said how much the contract, overseen by the Naval Surface Warfare Center, is worth. It also won the first-phase contract last year Intel Corp on Friday said it has won a second-phase contract in a project aimed at helping the US military make more advanced semiconductors within the US. Under the project, Intel will help the military develop prototypes of chips using its semiconductor packaging technology at factories in Arizona and Oregon. The packaging technology allows pieces of chips called “chip-lets” from different providers to be combined into one package, helping cram more features into a smaller finished product while lowering its power consumption. “As more and more semiconductor manufacturing has moved offshore, the [US Department of Defense] is very interested in ensuring
CSBC Corp, Taiwan (台灣國際造船) yesterday confirmed that cracks have appeared in the welding joints of transition pieces it supplied to Orsted Taiwan Ltd’s (沃旭能源) offshore wind farm projects, but dismissed speculation that it could lead to Orsted switching to foreign suppliers. “This is a repairable problem and we are working with China Steel Corp [CSC, 中鋼] on updating our welding process specifications so we can deliver a product that is satisfactory to Orsted,” CSBC spokesman Mike Chou (周志明) told the Taipei Times by telephone. Chou’s remarks came after a report yesterday by the Chinese- language Commercial Times, which, citing an anonymous source at
SHIFTING LANDSCAPE: IC exports made up 36 percent of August’s total exports, while those of old-economy products, such as plastics, minerals and machinery, fell sharply Accumulated exports from the IC sector in the first eight months of the year were US$76.022 billion, up 21.6 percent from a year earlier and a record high for the period, Ministry of Finance data released yesterday showed. The total value of the nation’s exports over the eight-month period reached US$217.38 billion, up 1.5 percent from last year, making Taiwan one of the few economies to retain growth momentum amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry said. The increase in overall export value was driven by strong growth in exports of electronic components and information and communication products, propelled by solid demand for