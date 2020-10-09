World Business Quick Take

Agencies





MACROECONOMICS

World Bank projects slump

Millions of people in South Asia are being pushed into extreme poverty as the region where a quarter of humanity lives suffers its worst ever recession due to the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Bank said yesterday. The lender forecast a record economic 7.7-percent contraction for South Asia this year, adding that workers in the informal sector were being hit hardest, and private consumption was unlikely to recover quickly from the blow. India, the region’s biggest economy, is likely to see its economy contract by 9.5 percent this year, the bank said.

Thailand

Tax incentives to continue

Thailand is to extend tax incentives to millions of its middle and upper income groups to fire up consumption and counter the nation’s worst economic slump triggered by the pandemic. The concession is to allow about 3.7 million taxpayers to deduct 30,000 baht (US$962) each from their total taxable income and cost the government 11 billion baht, Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow told reporters in Bangkok on Wednesday. The proposal, approved by the Center for Economic Situation Administration headed by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha, is to be put for Cabinet approval on Monday next week, he said.

France

Recovery appears to falter

Economic output is plateauing at 5 percent below pre-COVID-19 levels, Bank of France data showed, adding to signs that the country’s recovery is faltering. The central bank’s monthly survey of about 8,500 companies showed little change between August and last month in the level of activity in industry, services and construction. Business leaders’ comments on the outlook indicate no pickup this month either, the bank said. Despite the flattening of the recovery, the central bank reiterated its forecast for a 16 percent GDP rebound in the third quarter. Significant disparities between sectors remain, it said.

BANKING

Credit card spending falls

US consumer borrowing unexpectedly fell in August as credit-card balances declined for a sixth consecutive month with the pandemic continuing to limit some purchases amid elevated unemployment. Total credit decreased US$7.2 billion from July after an upwardly revised US$14.7 billion July gain, US Federal Reserve figures released on Wednesday showed. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a US$14 billion increase in August. The drop in revolving credit to a three-year low indicates the pace of consumer spending growth is moderating after outsize gains immediately following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

TECHNOLOGY

Summit goes online

Web Summit, Europe’s biggest technology conference with about 800 speakers, is to be held entirely online in December due to the pandemic, the event’s organizer said yesterday. “Lisbon is still Web Summit’s home, but with growing COVID-19 outbreaks across Europe, we have to think of what’s best for the people of Portugal and our attendees,” the conference’s founder, Paddy Cosgrave, said in a statement. The event, which moved from Dublin to the Portuguese capital in 2016, would be able to host 100,000 attendees online on its own conference platform, the organizer said.