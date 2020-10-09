Singapore is launching cruises to nowhere from November, as the travel hub tries to kick-start its tourism industry battered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Genting Cruise Lines and Royal Caribbean International are to run the pilot cruises, which have no ports of call and would operate at half capacity with stringent health protocols, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said yesterday.
The cruises, which the STB classed as “round trips,” are open only to people who live in Singapore and are to sail in waters just off the city-state.
Photo: reuters
The global cruise industry has taken a major hit from the pandemic, with some of the earliest big outbreaks found on cruise ships.
Singapore’s plan comes as travelers in Asia have been snapping up tickets on “flights to nowhere” that take off and land at the same airport.
“This cruise pilot is a valuable opportunity for cruise operators to reinvent the entire cruise experience in order to regain the confidence of passengers,” STB chief executive Keith Tan (陳建隆) said.
Facing its deepest ever recession, the city-state has been gradually loosening its COVID-19 curbs to boost its economy.
The cruises would require guests to have COVID-19 tests prior to boarding and refrain from close contact with others on the ship, Tan said.
Globally, some cruise companies are restarting operations incrementally, but the industry is far from reaching pre-COVID-19 level capacity.
Royal Caribbean International said that its three-night sail from Singapore to nowhere has a base price of S$374 (US$257).
Its vessel, the Quantum of the Seas, boasts a glass observation capsule 91m above sea level, a trapeze school and cocktails served by robots.
