Samsung Electronics Co yesterday flagged a leap of nearly 60 percent in third-quarter operating profits, as its mobile and chip businesses were boosted by US sanctions against its Chinese rival, Huawei Technologies Co (華為).
The South Korean tech giant in an earnings estimate said that it expected operating profit to reach 12.3 trillion won (US$10.6 billion) for July to last month, up from 7.8 trillion won in the same period last year.
The prediction would represent the firm’s biggest operating profit of any quarter for two years and was also ahead of analyst forecasts.
James Kang, senior analyst at Euromonitor International Korea, said that Samsung’s rollout of its latest premium handset devices in August — the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Z Fold 2, coupled with strong sales of mid-range phones, led the firm’s third-quarter performance.
A Washington ban on foreign companies providing Huawei with US-origin technology, that came into effect on Sept. 15 — cutting off essential supplies of semiconductors and software needed for making smartphones and 5G equipment — also provided a boost.
Kang Min-soo, an analyst at Counterpoint Research, said that US sanctions against Huawei were becoming “a big factor” affecting the global smartphone market.
“For Samsung, it will be a good opportunity to increase market share in Europe, where it has been competing with Huawei in various price bands,” he said.
The firm’s memory business also benefited from the feud after Huawei rushed to stock up on Samsung-made semiconductors before the US restrictions kicked in.
“Huawei has stocked about six months’ worth of extra inventory before the US ban took effect,” said MS Hwang, an analyst at Samsung Securities. “Huawei’s purchases are offsetting weakness in server-use demand and are devouring market inventory.”
Looking forward, analysts said that falling chip prices could put a damper on Samsung’s performance in the final quarter of the year.
Samsung is the world’s biggest manufacturer of memory chips and led the DRAM market with 43.5 percent share in the April-to-June period, according to market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技).
Server DRAM chips enjoyed a boost during the COVID-19 pandemic — but were now experiencing “significant oversupply,” TrendForce said in a report.
“Therefore, contract prices of server DRAM products continue to descend to new lows,” it said, forecasting a 13 to 18 percent drop in the fourth quarter.
Adding to Samsung’s challenges, vice chairman and de facto leader Jay Y. Lee is being retried over a sprawling corruption scandal that could see him return to prison.
He is not being held in custody during the proceedings, but a guilty verdict could deprive the firm of its top decision maker.
Samsung is expected to release net profit numbers in its final earnings report later this month.
