US mulls curbs on Chinese platforms

ANT GROUP AND TENCENT: Their payment platforms might pose a national security threat to the US, as they could get access to the data of millions of people, sources said

Bloomberg





US President Donald Trump’s administration is exploring restrictions on billionaire Jack Ma’s (馬雲) Ant Group (螞蟻集團) as well as Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) over concerns that their digital payment platforms threaten US national security, people familiar with the matter said.

The move might risk infuriating China and disrupting what could be the world’s largest initial public offering (IPO).

Debate over how and whether to restrict Ant Group’s and Tencent’s payment systems has accelerated among senior US officials in the past few weeks, although a final decision is not imminent, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

US officials are concerned that Ant Group and other Chinese tech platforms might come to dominate global digital payments, the people said.

That could give China access to banking and personal data of hundreds of millions of people.

Senior US administration officials on Wednesday last week discussed the idea in a meeting in the White House Situation Room, two people familiar with the matter said.

Yet the officials acknowledge that it would be difficult to move forward until they sort out the mechanism, and that is proving difficult to do as the officials seek to find a legally sound approach, they said.

There is no indication that the idea has been presented to Trump, whose approval would be required to proceed, two of the people said.

Trump fell ill with COVID-19 a day after officials met to discuss China, and the issue has not made much progress at such a senior level in the days since, one of the people said.

The internal discussions come as Ant, the online finance giant and owner of the Alipay (支付寶) e-payment system, nears a dual listing in Shanghai and Hong Kong, possibly by the end of the month.

An affiliate of Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴), Ant is preparing for an IPO of about US$35 billion that would give it an overall valuation of US$250 billion, twice that of Citigroup Inc.

According to its IPO prospectus, Ant gets less than 5 percent of its revenue from outside China.

Only a tiny portion of that is from the US, a person familiar with the matter said.

Ant Group said in a statement that it is unaware of any US administration discussions and that its “business is primarily in China and we are excited about our growth prospects in the China market.”

Tencent did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Communications staff for the White House, US Department of Treasury and US Department of State declined to comment.

The US Trade Representative’s office and the US Department of Commerce also did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

The US discussions are sure to cast a shadow over the Ant Group share sale, where many investors are lining up to invest billions of US dollars. Restrictions would also impact US investors who have already sunk millions of US dollars into Ant.

In 2018, Silver Lake Management LLC, Warburg Pincus LLC and Carlyle Group Inc invested at least US$500 million each in the financial technology giant, people familiar with the matter said at the time.

Discussions around Ant Group’s and Tencent’s payment platforms have been held up in part by debate over what authority the US government would use to restrict the companies, and how quickly any measures could be implemented.

It is deemed unlikely by US officials that measures could be ready before the Nov. 3 US presidential election, and there are concerns that the actions could be swatted down in court.

One option would be to use authorities granted under a last year’s order to protect the digital supply chain, though that would likely add weeks to the timeline.

A speedier alternative would be to draft a new executive order along the lines of the US presidential directives banning ByteDance Ltd’s (字節跳動 ) TikTok and Tencent’s WeChat (微信) messaging app.

That course has its risks. US courts have in the past few weeks granted injunctions halting the bids to ban TikTok and WeChat, saying that the White House might have exceeded its authority and granting a temporary reprieve to the apps from being removed from US digital stores.

Yet one official said that the US administration thinks it would have an easier time in the courts if it went that route because, while the TikTok and Wechat bans were challenged on free-speech grounds, there would be no such concern with Alipay and the Tencent payment services.

Another potentially more damaging possibility is putting Ant Group and Tencent on the Treasury’s Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons list, a move that would make them all but radioactive for any US company — and possibly foreign firms — to do business with them.