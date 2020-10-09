Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer





CHIPMAKERS

MediaTek posts record profit

MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday posted record revenue of NT$37.87 billion (US$1.31 billion) for last month, likely fueled by Huawei Technologies Co (華為) stockpiling supplies before a US ban that took effect on Sept. 15. Revenue rose 15.74 percent from August and grew 61.18 percent from the previous year, the company said. In the third quarter, revenue expanded 43.89 percent to NT$97.27 billion from the second quarter and beat the company’s sequential growth forecast of 22 to 30 percent. In the first three quarters this year, cumulative revenue totaled NT$225.74 billion, up 24.37 percent from NT$181.51 billion in the same period last year, company data showed.

TOUCH MODULES

TPK revenue plunges 28%

TPK Holding Co (宸鴻) yesterday reported that revenue for last month fell 28.52 percent from a year earlier, as Apple Inc did not release a version of its flagship iPhone last month, as it had in previous years. Consolidated revenue was NT$10.59 billion, compared with NT$14.82 billion in the same month last year, it said in a regulatory filing. Although revenue for the July-to-September quarter fell about 18 percent year-on-year to NT$32.85 billion, it remained 17.1 percent higher quarter-on-quarter, as work-at-home and remote learning trends boosted demand for touch products used in tablets. Revenue totaled NT$89.1 billion in the first nine months of the year, down 10.6 percent from NT$99.66 billion a year earlier.

FOOTWEAR

Fulgent revenue tumbles

Shoemaker Fulgent Sun International Holding Co (鈺齊國際) yesterday posted consolidated revenue of NT$906.33 million for last month, down 22.37 percent month-on-month, but up 0.4 percent year-on-year. The company attributed the monthly decline to low-season demand, but an improvement from a year earlier pointed to signs of market recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it said. Third-quarter revenue increased 35.39 percent to NT$3.22 billion from the second quarter. While cumulative sales in the first nine months were down 10.82 percent year-on-year to NT$8.37 billion, the decline was better than the 12 percent annual fall registered in the first eight months, it added.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Lite-On Semiconductor to delist

Lite-On Semiconductor Corp’s (敦南科技) shares are to be suspended from Nov. 24 and delisted from the Taiwan Stock Exchange on Nov. 30, as Diodes Technologies Taiwan Co (台灣達爾科技) completes its takeover of the company, Lite-On said yesterday. The company is to transfer its shares to Diodes Technologies Taiwan in accordance with the Business Mergers and Acquisitions Act (企業併購法), it said in a regulatory filing.

INVESTMENT

IPOs to miss FSC target

The number of companies obtaining approvals to conduct initial public offerings (IPO) on the nation’s two main bourses is likely to hit 40 for the year, lower than the Financial Supervisory Commission’s (FSC) target of 52 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, commission Chairman Thomas Huang (黃天牧) said yesterday. Twenty-nine companies submitted their IPO applications during the first nine months of the year, including 19 firms aiming to list on the Taipei Exchange and nine on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, with 13 of them approved, the exchanges’ data showed. They would likely speed their review this quarter, Huang told the Finance Committee at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei.