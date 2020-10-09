CHIPMAKERS
MediaTek posts record profit
MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday posted record revenue of NT$37.87 billion (US$1.31 billion) for last month, likely fueled by Huawei Technologies Co (華為) stockpiling supplies before a US ban that took effect on Sept. 15. Revenue rose 15.74 percent from August and grew 61.18 percent from the previous year, the company said. In the third quarter, revenue expanded 43.89 percent to NT$97.27 billion from the second quarter and beat the company’s sequential growth forecast of 22 to 30 percent. In the first three quarters this year, cumulative revenue totaled NT$225.74 billion, up 24.37 percent from NT$181.51 billion in the same period last year, company data showed.
TOUCH MODULES
TPK revenue plunges 28%
TPK Holding Co (宸鴻) yesterday reported that revenue for last month fell 28.52 percent from a year earlier, as Apple Inc did not release a version of its flagship iPhone last month, as it had in previous years. Consolidated revenue was NT$10.59 billion, compared with NT$14.82 billion in the same month last year, it said in a regulatory filing. Although revenue for the July-to-September quarter fell about 18 percent year-on-year to NT$32.85 billion, it remained 17.1 percent higher quarter-on-quarter, as work-at-home and remote learning trends boosted demand for touch products used in tablets. Revenue totaled NT$89.1 billion in the first nine months of the year, down 10.6 percent from NT$99.66 billion a year earlier.
FOOTWEAR
Fulgent revenue tumbles
Shoemaker Fulgent Sun International Holding Co (鈺齊國際) yesterday posted consolidated revenue of NT$906.33 million for last month, down 22.37 percent month-on-month, but up 0.4 percent year-on-year. The company attributed the monthly decline to low-season demand, but an improvement from a year earlier pointed to signs of market recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it said. Third-quarter revenue increased 35.39 percent to NT$3.22 billion from the second quarter. While cumulative sales in the first nine months were down 10.82 percent year-on-year to NT$8.37 billion, the decline was better than the 12 percent annual fall registered in the first eight months, it added.
SEMICONDUCTORS
Lite-On Semiconductor to delist
Lite-On Semiconductor Corp’s (敦南科技) shares are to be suspended from Nov. 24 and delisted from the Taiwan Stock Exchange on Nov. 30, as Diodes Technologies Taiwan Co (台灣達爾科技) completes its takeover of the company, Lite-On said yesterday. The company is to transfer its shares to Diodes Technologies Taiwan in accordance with the Business Mergers and Acquisitions Act (企業併購法), it said in a regulatory filing.
INVESTMENT
IPOs to miss FSC target
The number of companies obtaining approvals to conduct initial public offerings (IPO) on the nation’s two main bourses is likely to hit 40 for the year, lower than the Financial Supervisory Commission’s (FSC) target of 52 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, commission Chairman Thomas Huang (黃天牧) said yesterday. Twenty-nine companies submitted their IPO applications during the first nine months of the year, including 19 firms aiming to list on the Taipei Exchange and nine on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, with 13 of them approved, the exchanges’ data showed. They would likely speed their review this quarter, Huang told the Finance Committee at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei.
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday rejected Thailand-based Charoen Pokphand Group Co’s (CP) application to acquire a 24 percent stake in Jih Sun Financial Holding Co (日盛金控), as the regulator aims to prevent industrial enterprises from taking control of the nation’s financial conglomerates. To enforce the separation between industry and finance to prevent conflicts of interest, the commission has been scrutinizing non-financial companies’ applications to purchase a stake of more than 10 percent in the nation’s 16 financial conglomerates, Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Huang Kuang-hsi (黃光熙) told a news conference in New Taipei City. The Thai conglomerate, which submitted its application in
PRODUCING ‘CHIPLETS’: The firm has not said how much the contract, overseen by the Naval Surface Warfare Center, is worth. It also won the first-phase contract last year Intel Corp on Friday said it has won a second-phase contract in a project aimed at helping the US military make more advanced semiconductors within the US. Under the project, Intel will help the military develop prototypes of chips using its semiconductor packaging technology at factories in Arizona and Oregon. The packaging technology allows pieces of chips called “chip-lets” from different providers to be combined into one package, helping cram more features into a smaller finished product while lowering its power consumption. “As more and more semiconductor manufacturing has moved offshore, the [US Department of Defense] is very interested in ensuring
CSBC Corp, Taiwan (台灣國際造船) yesterday confirmed that cracks have appeared in the welding joints of transition pieces it supplied to Orsted Taiwan Ltd’s (沃旭能源) offshore wind farm projects, but dismissed speculation that it could lead to Orsted switching to foreign suppliers. “This is a repairable problem and we are working with China Steel Corp [CSC, 中鋼] on updating our welding process specifications so we can deliver a product that is satisfactory to Orsted,” CSBC spokesman Mike Chou (周志明) told the Taipei Times by telephone. Chou’s remarks came after a report yesterday by the Chinese- language Commercial Times, which, citing an anonymous source at
SHIFTING LANDSCAPE: IC exports made up 36 percent of August’s total exports, while those of old-economy products, such as plastics, minerals and machinery, fell sharply Accumulated exports from the IC sector in the first eight months of the year were US$76.022 billion, up 21.6 percent from a year earlier and a record high for the period, Ministry of Finance data released yesterday showed. The total value of the nation’s exports over the eight-month period reached US$217.38 billion, up 1.5 percent from last year, making Taiwan one of the few economies to retain growth momentum amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry said. The increase in overall export value was driven by strong growth in exports of electronic components and information and communication products, propelled by solid demand for