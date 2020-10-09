Interest rate cuts benefit Mega with high-net clients

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





State-run Mega International Commercial Bank’s (兆豐銀行) wealth management business has benefitted from interest rate cuts that have driven high-net-worth customers to seek better yields in foreign debts and mutual funds, it said on Wednesday.

The banking arm of Mega Financial Holding Co (兆豐金控) said it saw a 30 percent increase in sales of wealth management products between January and August, spurred mainly by clients’ needs for asset allocation.

Global monetary easing has prompted high-net-worth clients to put money into investment-grade bonds and other tools to generate long-term fixed income, the bank said.

The bank said it expects the low interest rate environment to stay for a while, after the US Federal Reserve in August introduced average inflation targeting.

The US central bank aims to return the average of inflation over an extended period, instead of over the medium term, to the target rate of 2 percent, it said.

The change would give the Fed more room to extend its monetary easing to support the US economy, which has slumped amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Mega International said.

Affluent global investors are expected to continue to embrace bonds and chase returns linked to remote learning and working from home, it said.

Mutual funds and technology shares targeting cloud computing and 5G have attracted close attention, including heavyweight Taiwanese tech firms, it said.

Some clients have shown interest in one-year investment products in American Depositary Receipts of local technology shares, so they might take advantage of their dividend payouts, the bank said.

The state-run lender has also collaborated with foreign investment banks to offer products that meet specific investment needs from abroad, it added.