The nation’s foreign-exchange reserves hit a new high at the end of last month, as the central bank moved to prop up the US dollar to limit the appreciation of the New Taiwan dollar, the bank said on Wednesday.
Foreign-exchange reserves rose US$1.43 billion from a month earlier to reach a record US$499.6 billion, central bank data showed.
Department of Foreign Exchange Director-General Henry Yen (顏輝煌) pointed to the bank’s intervention to cap the increase in the value of the NT dollar by buying the greenback as one of the reasons for the growth in reserves.
The growth also resulted from an increase in additional returns on the bank’s foreign-currency investments, Yen said.
In addition, non-US dollar currencies in the bank’s portfolio of managed foreign-exchange reserves, such as the Australian dollar, moved higher against the greenback, so when the assets denominated in non-US dollar currencies were calculated in US dollars, their value increased and boosted Taiwan’s reserves, he said.
Regarding the bank’s intervention, Yen said that the NT dollar’s appreciation came after large inflows of foreign funds, which led to severe fluctuations in the currency, so it was the bank’s responsibility to smooth the movement and stabilize the currency.
The NT dollar, which last month rose 1.3 percent against the US dollar, was not the only currency in the region to move higher against the US dollar on the back of large fund inflows into the region.
The won appreciated 1.56 percent against the US dollar, the yuan gained 0.63 percent, and the yen added 0.19 percent last month, Yen said.
