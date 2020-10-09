Q3 profits signal Formosa Plastics Group recovery

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





The four major subsidiaries of Formosa Plastics Group (台塑集團), Taiwan’s largest industrial conglomerate, yesterday posted combined profits of NT$49.81 billion (US$1.72 billion) for the third quarter, improving substantially from combined losses of NT$6 billion in the second quarter and NT$13.99 billion in the first quarter, on the back of rising product prices, raising demand and investment gains.

Formosa Plastics Corp (FPC, 台塑), the group’s flagship firm, returned to the black last quarter, as prices of its main products were up by 4 to 19 percent compared with the previous quarter, given the gradual ease of the COVID-19 pandemic in Asia and the impact of Hurricane Laura on US petrochemical plants around the Gulf of Mexico, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Thanks to investment income of NT$5.1 billion and cash dividend income of NT$3.35 billion last quarter, FPC reported net profit of NT$10.3 billion, compared with a net loss of NT$631 million in the second quarter, while revenue expanded 7.4 percent to NT$46.1 billion from the previous quarter.

Earnings per share (EPS) were NT$1.63 last quarter, it said.

Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化), the group’s oil refining subsidiary, reported net profit of NT$15.85 billion for last quarter, improving from a net loss of NT$8.66 billion the previous quarter. Its EPS last quarter reached NT$1.67.

The company said that revenue increased 17.5 percent quarter-on-quarter to NT$93.95 billion, compared with NT$79.93 billion in the second quarter.

Sales for its refining business increased 21.7 percent last quarter due to rising crude oil prices, and sales at its naphtha cracking business rose 6 percent on the back of higher product prices amid tight supply, while revenue for its utility business rose 16.5 percent thanks to higher utilization rate after scheduled maintenance and higher electricity prices during summer, its regulatory filing showed.

Nan Ya Plastics Corp’s (南亞塑膠) profit continued to increase last quarter as its operating and investment income improved significantly from the previous quarter.

The company’s portfolio includes printed circuit boards (PCB), electronic materials and plastic products, as well as a stake in DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技).

Net income surged nearly 379 percent from the previous quarter to NT$10.36 billion, with EPS of NT$1.31, while revenue grew 11.82 percent sequentially to NT$67.79 billion.

Nan Ya Plastics said that sales of PCB and related products increased 13.13 percent last quarter thanks to growing demand for high-end products, and more widely used wireless communication and Internet connection, adding that sales of polyester products increased 28.83 percent following price hikes of crude oil and raw materials.

The company’s plastics products also saw revenue increase 10.35 percent as market demand recovered, but revenue of chemical products decreased 1.28 percent, it said.

Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp (FCFC, 台灣化纖), which manufactures integrated plastic and nylon products, posted net profit of NT$13.25 billion last quarter, or EPS of NT$2.28, and revenue increased 7.4 percent from the previous quarter to NT$60.15 billion, an FCFC regulatory filing showed.