Consumer price decline no need for concern: DGBAS

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The consumer price index (CPI) last month declined 0.58 percent from a year earlier, as lower transportation, recreation and food costs continued to weigh on the inflationary gauge, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday.

It was the eighth consecutive month that the nation’s consumer prices had slipped into negative territory, qualifying for technical deflation, although the agency shrugged off the concern.

“There is no need to worry about deflation because cheaper oil costs accounted for negative CPI values for the past eight months, instead of a general decline in consumer demand or a retreat in overall levels of prices,” DGBAS Senior Executive Officer Chiou Shwu-chwen (邱淑純) told a news conference in Taipei.

Chiou issued the statement without contesting the IMF’s categorization of deflation as two straight quarters of CPI decline.

The official pointed out that the CPI after seasonal adjustments rose 0.1 percent from one month earlier, indicating that consumer activity has emerged from the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Core CPI, a more reliable tracker of inflation, because it excludes volatile items such as fuels, logged a 0.25 percent upturn from a year earlier, lending support to stable consumer demand, Chiou said.

Deflation is a sticky economic problem, where consumers refuse to make purchases on the expectation that prices would fall.

Of major consumption categories, transportation and communication costs shrank 3.33 percent from a year earlier, due mainly to a 15.03 percent fall in fuel prices and a 1.9 percent drop in telecommunication fees, the DGBAS said.

Education and entertainment costs weakened 1.44 percent, as hotels and travel agencies cut prices by 12.24 percent and 4.88 percent respectively to motivate potential customers, it said.

Food costs dropped 0.73 percent year-on-year, as bad weather last year raised the comparison bar, it said.

Prices for clothing rose 1.45 percent due to fewer discount offers, while miscellaneous items grew 0.91 percent, thanks to strong demand for gold and jewelry, the agency said.

The wholesale price index (WPI), a measure of production costs, fell 8.12 percent, easing from a revised 8.78 percent drop in August, the DGBAS said.

Export and import prices grew cheaper, dragged by plastic, chemical, metal and mineral products, it said.

For the first nine months of the year, the CPI decreased 0.3 percent, while the WPI eased 8.34 percent, the agency said.

International oil prices, while stabilizing somewhat, might not make drastic advances any time soon amid the pandemic, the agency added.