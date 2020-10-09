The Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Taipei (JCCI Taipei) yesterday urged the government to remove restrictions for Japanese visitors and on food imports as this would benefit bilateral trade ties.
The trade group said that Taiwan’s efficient control of the COVID-19 pandemic deserved admiration, adding that it hopes exchanges between the nation would resume soon, while containing the virus.
“Ongoing travel bans pose a serious concern for Japanese companies in Taiwan and could thwart their investment here,” JCCI chairman Shuji Oe said.
Photo: CNA
Travel restrictions have brought bilateral tourism to a halt, causing huge business losses for travel agencies, hotels, restaurants, retail stores and other businesses in the two country’s tourism industries, Oe said.
More than 4.9 million Taiwanese visited Japan last year and 2.17 million Japanese traveled to Taiwan, the JCCI said in a statement, adding that the figures had consistently increased over the years prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Taiwan has eased restrictions on domestic travel and should lead the world in setting safe examples of international travel, the chamber said.
JCCI Taipei has also filed a request with the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the hope that the two countries could soon restore tourism exchanges, Oe said.
Taiwan should lift or loosen the 14-day quarantine requirement for healthy Japanese business visitors as this rule causes great inconvenience, he said.
JCCI Taipei also urged Taiwanese authorities to lift a ban on imports of food products from five Japanese prefectures — Fukushima, Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma and Chiba — nine years after the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant disaster.
The regulation is to expire next month, he said, adding that no food item from Japan has since failed to meet safety tests.
“We hope Taiwan can revisit the issue, and allow science and reason to guide the decisionmaking,” the chamber said.
In addition, Japanese firms said that there is still room for improvement in labor rule revisions.
The current requirement for employers to compensate workers for unused special leave has encouraged voluntary forfeit of leave on the part of workers, the chamber said.
The practice is bad for the workers’ well-being and has fostered labor disputes over the compensation, it said.
Rules regarding weekly working hours are not practical, especially for white-collar workers and executives whose responsibility is mission-oriented, the chamber said, adding that break requirements would also disrupt smooth operations.
Taiwan should adopt more flexible labor rules to help companies recruit talent and stay competitive, it said.
For Japanese companies, Taiwan is a strategically important base in Asia and local authorities should step up efforts to join the ASEAN Plus Three trade bloc, the chamber said.
