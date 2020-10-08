JAPAN
Industry wants record budget
The nation’s industries have asked for a record initial budget for the next fiscal year, the Ministry of Finance said, as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s new government juggles the need to rein in the COVID-19 outbreak and revive the economy. The general account spending requests for the fiscal year that begins in April next year totaled ￥105.4071 trillion (US$993.47 billion), exceeding the previous high of ￥105 trillion sought for this fiscal year. The amount was boosted by demand related to urgent steps to contain the spread of the virus and ease the pain from the economic fallout, which triggered the deepest recession on record. The first budget under Suga underscored a struggle for the heavily indebted government to curb snowballing debt, which is more than twice the size of the nation’s US$5 trillion economy.
GERMANY
Industrial output dips
Industrial output edged down in August following three months of relatively strong increases, suggesting that the recovery in Europe’s largest economy from the COVID-19 shock is starting to lose steam. Output fell by 0.2 percent month-on-month after an upwardly revised rise of 1.4 percent in July and a jump of 9.3 percent in June, figures released by the Federal Statistical Office yesterday showed. Factories churned out fewer capital goods and consumer goods, with the slump particularly deep in vehicle production. “At least a part of the fall in car output was due to more companies implementing their summer shutdowns in August this year,” said Andrew Kenningham, chief Europe economist at Capital Economics.
UNITED STATES
Deficit hits 14-year high
The trade deficit rose in August to the highest level in 14 years. The Department of Commerce on Tuesday reported that the gap between the goods and services the US sells and what it buys abroad climbed 5.9 percent to US$67.1 billion, the highest since August 2006. Exports rose 2.2 percent to US$171.9 billion due to a surge in shipments of soybeans, but imports rose more — up 3.2 percent to US$239 billion — led by purchases of crude oil, vehicles and auto parts. The deficit with the rest of the world in the trade of goods such as airplanes and appliances set a record of US$83.9 billion. The US ran a surplus of US$16.8 billion in the trade of services such as banking and education, the lowest since January 2012. The politically sensitive deficit in the trade of goods with China fell 6.7 percent to US$26.4 billion. So far this year, the US has recorded a trade gap of US$421.8 billion, up 5.7 percent from the same period last year.
ENERGY
Watchdog fines Gazprom
Poland’s anti-monopoly watchdog yesterday said that it had fined Russia’s Gazprom more than 29 billion zloty (US$7.6 billion) for building the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline without its approval. The Polish Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) also said that it had imposed a 234 million zloty fine on five other firms involved in financing the US$11 billion project, which is set to double Russia’s gas export capacity via the Baltic Sea. “The launch of NS2 will threaten the continuity of natural gas supplies to Poland. An increase in the price of the product is also highly likely, with the said increase being borne by Polish consumers,” UOKiK president Tomasz Chrostny said.
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday rejected Thailand-based Charoen Pokphand Group Co’s (CP) application to acquire a 24 percent stake in Jih Sun Financial Holding Co (日盛金控), as the regulator aims to prevent industrial enterprises from taking control of the nation’s financial conglomerates. To enforce the separation between industry and finance to prevent conflicts of interest, the commission has been scrutinizing non-financial companies’ applications to purchase a stake of more than 10 percent in the nation’s 16 financial conglomerates, Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Huang Kuang-hsi (黃光熙) told a news conference in New Taipei City. The Thai conglomerate, which submitted its application in
PRODUCING ‘CHIPLETS’: The firm has not said how much the contract, overseen by the Naval Surface Warfare Center, is worth. It also won the first-phase contract last year Intel Corp on Friday said it has won a second-phase contract in a project aimed at helping the US military make more advanced semiconductors within the US. Under the project, Intel will help the military develop prototypes of chips using its semiconductor packaging technology at factories in Arizona and Oregon. The packaging technology allows pieces of chips called “chip-lets” from different providers to be combined into one package, helping cram more features into a smaller finished product while lowering its power consumption. “As more and more semiconductor manufacturing has moved offshore, the [US Department of Defense] is very interested in ensuring
Google on Wednesday unveiled two new smartphones with 5G wireless capability under its Pixel brand, which showcases the Android mobile system, but has limited market share. The new Pixel 5 is to start at US$699 for US customers and its reduced-price Pixel 4a with 5G at US$499, the California tech giant announced at a streamed event. The smartphones are to be available from Oct. 15 in the US and other markets. The new handsets are “packing more helpful Google features into phones backed by the power and speeds of 5G,” Google vice president Brian Rakowski said. The announcement puts Google, for the moment, ahead
Former Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) president Charles Kau (高啟全) has reportedly quit his job at China’s Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd (清華紫光) after his five-year contract expired. Kau joined Tsinghua Unigroup in 2015 after retiring from Nanya Technology, the biggest DRAM chipmaker in Taiwan. He was the first top executive from a Taiwanese memorychip maker to join a Chinese firm financially backed by Beijing, and had raised concern that he would help China catch up with Taiwan in building its memorychip industry. Last year, Tsinghua Unigroup appointed Kau as chief executive officer of its newly formed unit, Yangtze Memory Technology Corp (長江存儲), aiming