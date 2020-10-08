World Business Quick Take

Agencies





JAPAN

Industry wants record budget

The nation’s industries have asked for a record initial budget for the next fiscal year, the Ministry of Finance said, as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s new government juggles the need to rein in the COVID-19 outbreak and revive the economy. The general account spending requests for the fiscal year that begins in April next year totaled ￥105.4071 trillion (US$993.47 billion), exceeding the previous high of ￥105 trillion sought for this fiscal year. The amount was boosted by demand related to urgent steps to contain the spread of the virus and ease the pain from the economic fallout, which triggered the deepest recession on record. The first budget under Suga underscored a struggle for the heavily indebted government to curb snowballing debt, which is more than twice the size of the nation’s US$5 trillion economy.

GERMANY

Industrial output dips

Industrial output edged down in August following three months of relatively strong increases, suggesting that the recovery in Europe’s largest economy from the COVID-19 shock is starting to lose steam. Output fell by 0.2 percent month-on-month after an upwardly revised rise of 1.4 percent in July and a jump of 9.3 percent in June, figures released by the Federal Statistical Office yesterday showed. Factories churned out fewer capital goods and consumer goods, with the slump particularly deep in vehicle production. “At least a part of the fall in car output was due to more companies implementing their summer shutdowns in August this year,” said Andrew Kenningham, chief Europe economist at Capital Economics.

UNITED STATES

Deficit hits 14-year high

The trade deficit rose in August to the highest level in 14 years. The Department of Commerce on Tuesday reported that the gap between the goods and services the US sells and what it buys abroad climbed 5.9 percent to US$67.1 billion, the highest since August 2006. Exports rose 2.2 percent to US$171.9 billion due to a surge in shipments of soybeans, but imports rose more — up 3.2 percent to US$239 billion — led by purchases of crude oil, vehicles and auto parts. The deficit with the rest of the world in the trade of goods such as airplanes and appliances set a record of US$83.9 billion. The US ran a surplus of US$16.8 billion in the trade of services such as banking and education, the lowest since January 2012. The politically sensitive deficit in the trade of goods with China fell 6.7 percent to US$26.4 billion. So far this year, the US has recorded a trade gap of US$421.8 billion, up 5.7 percent from the same period last year.

ENERGY

Watchdog fines Gazprom

Poland’s anti-monopoly watchdog yesterday said that it had fined Russia’s Gazprom more than 29 billion zloty (US$7.6 billion) for building the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline without its approval. The Polish Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) also said that it had imposed a 234 million zloty fine on five other firms involved in financing the US$11 billion project, which is set to double Russia’s gas export capacity via the Baltic Sea. “The launch of NS2 will threaten the continuity of natural gas supplies to Poland. An increase in the price of the product is also highly likely, with the said increase being borne by Polish consumers,” UOKiK president Tomasz Chrostny said.