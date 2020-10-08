US to tighten rules for visas used by tech firms

AFP, WASHINGTON





US President Donald Trump’s administration on Tuesday unveiled a tightening of rules for immigration visas used widely by technology firms, saying that the new system would be better for US workers.

The US Department of Homeland Security announced the new regulations for so-called H-1B visas for highly skilled workers, which allow up to 85,000 immigrants annually.

The move marked a new step aimed at tightening immigration under the Trump administration, which sought to block the H-1B program in a move halted last week by a federal judge.

Tuesday’s new regulations, the details of which were not disclosed, would narrow the definition of “specialty occupation,” which the department said “allowed companies to game the system.”

The plan, to be implemented after a 60-day comment period, would also seek to require firms to make “real” offers to US residents before seeking to bring in foreigners and add new compliance mechanisms.

The visa program has been widely used by Silicon Valley firms to bring in engineers and other skilled workers, many from India.

Critics have said that it has lowered salaries in some professions.

“We have entered an era in which economic security is an integral part of homeland security,” Acting US Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf said in a statement.

“Put simply, economic security is homeland security. In response, we must do everything we can within the bounds of the law to make sure the American worker is put first,” he said.

US District Judge Jeffrey White in San Francisco last week granted a preliminary injunction to block the government from ending the H-1B visa program, in a case brought by the US Chamber of Commerce and supported by tech trade groups.

TechNet, a trade group that includes many Silicon Valley firms, denounced the new regulations, calling it an effort to circumvent the court order.

“This new rule only harms America’s ability to recover from the pandemic during this critical time and has zero impact on increasing domestic American jobs,” TechNet president Linda Moore said.