US report details Big Tech abuses

MONOPOLIES: The 449-page report described dozens of instances where the firms had misused their power and said that changes should be made to antitrust law

Reuters





A US House of Representatives panel looking into abuses of market power by four big technology companies found they used “killer acquisitions” to smite rivals, charged exorbitant fees and forced small businesses into “oppressive” contracts in the name of profit.

The antitrust subcommittee of the US House Committee on the Judiciary recommended that Alphabet Inc’s Google, Apple Inc, Amazon.com and Facebook — with a combined market value of more than US$5 trillion — should not control and compete in related businesses.

The panel’s report broadly recommended structural separations, but stopped short of saying a specific company should be broken up.

The scathing 449-page report — the result of the first such congressional review of the technology industry — suggested expansive changes to antitrust law and described dozens of instances where the companies misused their power.

“To put it simply, companies that once were scrappy, underdog start-ups that challenged the status quo have become the kinds of monopolies we last saw in the era of oil barons and railroad tycoons,” the report said.

In anticipation of the report, Amazon on Tuesday warned in a blog post against “fringe notions of antitrust” and market interventions that “would kill off independent retailers and punish consumers by forcing small businesses out of popular online stores, raising prices and reducing consumer choice.”

Google said in a statement that it competes “fairly in a fast-moving and highly competitive industry. We disagree with today’s reports, which feature outdated and inaccurate allegations from commercial rivals about Search and other services.”

“We compete with a wide variety of services with millions, even billions, of people using them. Acquisitions are part of every industry, and just one way we innovate new technologies to deliver more value to people,” Facebook said.

“Scrutiny is reasonable and appropriate, but we vehemently disagree with the conclusions,” Apple said.

The company also defended its commission rates and said that it would issue a more extensive response in the coming days.

After more than a year of investigation involving 1.3 million documents and more than 300 interviews, the committee led by US Representative David Cicilline found that companies were running marketplaces where they also competed, enabling “them to write one set of rules for others, while they play by another.”

Coming just weeks before the Nov. 3 presidential election, the report became an opportunity for Republicans and Democrats to boost their credibility in the fight against market domination by big tech companies.