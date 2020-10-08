Apple Inc announced that its biggest product launch event of the year is to be held on Tuesday next week.
The Cupertino, California-based technology giant on Tuesday released the date of the event with the tagline “Hi, Speed.”
The company plans to reveal four redesigned iPhones with 5G wireless capability, upgraded cameras, faster processors and a wider range of screen sizes, Bloomberg News reported.
Photo: AFP
The online event would mark Apple’s second product launch this year, following the company’s announcement last month of a new iPad Air, refreshed entry-level iPad and updated Apple Watches.
The introduction of the new iPhones is occurring about a month later than usual after the company faced final testing and production delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite a rapid expansion into services and new devices, the iPhone remains Apple’s most important product. The smartphone generates about half of Apple’s revenue, and is the central driver of sales for AirPods and Apple Watches.
The iPhone is also the device used most often to subscribe to services and download apps, which in many cases gives Apple a cut of revenue.
The 5G wireless support on the new iPhones would put Apple toe-to-toe with the latest offerings from Samsung Electronics Co, Google and others.
The new lineup would also mark Apple’s biggest screen size variation in years, adding a 5.4-inch model and a 6.7-inch version, Bloomberg News reported.
The new phones are to have the most dramatic redesign since the iPhone X in 2017, adding squared-off sides to replace the current rounded edges.
The four models are to be split into two entry-level versions and two Pro variations, with the higher-end phones using stainless steel and the less-expensive devices using aluminum.
Apple plans to add a Lidar scanner, a depth-sensing camera that improves augmented reality apps, to the more-expensive models.
The company is also expected to remove the charging wall adapter from the new iPhone boxes, a move Apple has said would help the environment.
The shift would also potentially save the company tens of millions of US dollars a year.
Even with the announcement next week, some of the new models are not expected to be widely available for a number of weeks due to supply constraints.
Beyond the new iPhones, the company is working on over-ear headphones and physical device tracking tags to be introduced as early as this year. Apple is also planning to announce Macs with the company’s own custom processors as early as next month.
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday rejected Thailand-based Charoen Pokphand Group Co’s (CP) application to acquire a 24 percent stake in Jih Sun Financial Holding Co (日盛金控), as the regulator aims to prevent industrial enterprises from taking control of the nation’s financial conglomerates. To enforce the separation between industry and finance to prevent conflicts of interest, the commission has been scrutinizing non-financial companies’ applications to purchase a stake of more than 10 percent in the nation’s 16 financial conglomerates, Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Huang Kuang-hsi (黃光熙) told a news conference in New Taipei City. The Thai conglomerate, which submitted its application in
PRODUCING ‘CHIPLETS’: The firm has not said how much the contract, overseen by the Naval Surface Warfare Center, is worth. It also won the first-phase contract last year Intel Corp on Friday said it has won a second-phase contract in a project aimed at helping the US military make more advanced semiconductors within the US. Under the project, Intel will help the military develop prototypes of chips using its semiconductor packaging technology at factories in Arizona and Oregon. The packaging technology allows pieces of chips called “chip-lets” from different providers to be combined into one package, helping cram more features into a smaller finished product while lowering its power consumption. “As more and more semiconductor manufacturing has moved offshore, the [US Department of Defense] is very interested in ensuring
Google on Wednesday unveiled two new smartphones with 5G wireless capability under its Pixel brand, which showcases the Android mobile system, but has limited market share. The new Pixel 5 is to start at US$699 for US customers and its reduced-price Pixel 4a with 5G at US$499, the California tech giant announced at a streamed event. The smartphones are to be available from Oct. 15 in the US and other markets. The new handsets are “packing more helpful Google features into phones backed by the power and speeds of 5G,” Google vice president Brian Rakowski said. The announcement puts Google, for the moment, ahead
Former Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) president Charles Kau (高啟全) has reportedly quit his job at China’s Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd (清華紫光) after his five-year contract expired. Kau joined Tsinghua Unigroup in 2015 after retiring from Nanya Technology, the biggest DRAM chipmaker in Taiwan. He was the first top executive from a Taiwanese memorychip maker to join a Chinese firm financially backed by Beijing, and had raised concern that he would help China catch up with Taiwan in building its memorychip industry. Last year, Tsinghua Unigroup appointed Kau as chief executive officer of its newly formed unit, Yangtze Memory Technology Corp (長江存儲), aiming