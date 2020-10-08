Big Hit Entertainment Co’s initial public offering (IPO) is not quite the chart-topper investors had expected.
The company behind K-pop stars BTS has raised US$830 million in the South Korea’s largest IPO this year.
However, individual investors took up just 607 times the shares on offer, well below the 1,524 times subscription on Kakao Games Corp’s listing last month.
That Big Hit priced at the top of the range should not be surprising. BTS, the band behind the hit song Dynamite, is one of South Korea’s biggest exports, doing well this year even as COVID-19 canceled many of their concerts.
An online concert by the band in June drew in more than 750,000 viewers in the world’s biggest paid online music event, Yonhap news agency reported.
BTS fans, nicknamed “the army,” bought into the IPO, Shinhan Investment Corp analyst Sung June-won said.
Big Hit’s operating profit next year is likely to double to 264 billion won (US$228 million) from this year’s levels, Sung said.
Given its size, Big Hit is likely to be included in the KOSPI 200, an index closely followed by passive funds.
Many institutional investors, who made up 60 percent of the deal — retail and employees account for 20 percent each — have complained about the high valuations of the offering.
Big Hit’s IPO price values the firm at as much as 50 times its forecast earnings for this year, according to Hana Financial Investment, compared with 25 times for its peer SM Entertainment Co, South Korea’s biggest listed music agency.
To top it off, Big Hit depended on boyband BTS for 97.4 percent of its sales last year.
BTS’ seven members are all in their 20s and South Korea requires its male citizens aged 18 to 28 to serve in the military for two years.
With BTS’ oldest member, Kim Seok-jin, being 27, the clock is ticking.
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday rejected Thailand-based Charoen Pokphand Group Co’s (CP) application to acquire a 24 percent stake in Jih Sun Financial Holding Co (日盛金控), as the regulator aims to prevent industrial enterprises from taking control of the nation’s financial conglomerates. To enforce the separation between industry and finance to prevent conflicts of interest, the commission has been scrutinizing non-financial companies’ applications to purchase a stake of more than 10 percent in the nation’s 16 financial conglomerates, Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Huang Kuang-hsi (黃光熙) told a news conference in New Taipei City. The Thai conglomerate, which submitted its application in
PRODUCING ‘CHIPLETS’: The firm has not said how much the contract, overseen by the Naval Surface Warfare Center, is worth. It also won the first-phase contract last year Intel Corp on Friday said it has won a second-phase contract in a project aimed at helping the US military make more advanced semiconductors within the US. Under the project, Intel will help the military develop prototypes of chips using its semiconductor packaging technology at factories in Arizona and Oregon. The packaging technology allows pieces of chips called “chip-lets” from different providers to be combined into one package, helping cram more features into a smaller finished product while lowering its power consumption. “As more and more semiconductor manufacturing has moved offshore, the [US Department of Defense] is very interested in ensuring
Google on Wednesday unveiled two new smartphones with 5G wireless capability under its Pixel brand, which showcases the Android mobile system, but has limited market share. The new Pixel 5 is to start at US$699 for US customers and its reduced-price Pixel 4a with 5G at US$499, the California tech giant announced at a streamed event. The smartphones are to be available from Oct. 15 in the US and other markets. The new handsets are “packing more helpful Google features into phones backed by the power and speeds of 5G,” Google vice president Brian Rakowski said. The announcement puts Google, for the moment, ahead
Former Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) president Charles Kau (高啟全) has reportedly quit his job at China’s Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd (清華紫光) after his five-year contract expired. Kau joined Tsinghua Unigroup in 2015 after retiring from Nanya Technology, the biggest DRAM chipmaker in Taiwan. He was the first top executive from a Taiwanese memorychip maker to join a Chinese firm financially backed by Beijing, and had raised concern that he would help China catch up with Taiwan in building its memorychip industry. Last year, Tsinghua Unigroup appointed Kau as chief executive officer of its newly formed unit, Yangtze Memory Technology Corp (長江存儲), aiming