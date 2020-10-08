Big Hit’s debut does not live up to expectations

Bloomberg





Big Hit Entertainment Co’s initial public offering (IPO) is not quite the chart-topper investors had expected.

The company behind K-pop stars BTS has raised US$830 million in the South Korea’s largest IPO this year.

However, individual investors took up just 607 times the shares on offer, well below the 1,524 times subscription on Kakao Games Corp’s listing last month.

That Big Hit priced at the top of the range should not be surprising. BTS, the band behind the hit song Dynamite, is one of South Korea’s biggest exports, doing well this year even as COVID-19 canceled many of their concerts.

An online concert by the band in June drew in more than 750,000 viewers in the world’s biggest paid online music event, Yonhap news agency reported.

BTS fans, nicknamed “the army,” bought into the IPO, Shinhan Investment Corp analyst Sung June-won said.

Big Hit’s operating profit next year is likely to double to 264 billion won (US$228 million) from this year’s levels, Sung said.

Given its size, Big Hit is likely to be included in the KOSPI 200, an index closely followed by passive funds.

Many institutional investors, who made up 60 percent of the deal — retail and employees account for 20 percent each — have complained about the high valuations of the offering.

Big Hit’s IPO price values the firm at as much as 50 times its forecast earnings for this year, according to Hana Financial Investment, compared with 25 times for its peer SM Entertainment Co, South Korea’s biggest listed music agency.

To top it off, Big Hit depended on boyband BTS for 97.4 percent of its sales last year.

BTS’ seven members are all in their 20s and South Korea requires its male citizens aged 18 to 28 to serve in the military for two years.

With BTS’ oldest member, Kim Seok-jin, being 27, the clock is ticking.