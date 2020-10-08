Overnight water restrictions to start next week

Staff writer, with CNA





Water pressure would be lowered at night in some parts of Taiwan from Wednesday next week, the first time the policy has been enacted as early as October, the Water Resources Agency said yesterday.

The measure would be enforced from 11pm to 5am in Taoyuan, Hsinchu city and county, Miaoli County and Taichung, the agency said.

In announcing the policy, Water Resources Agency Deputy Director-General Wang Yi-feng (王藝峰) said this is the first time since 1964 that Taiwan has not been hit by a typhoon during flood season, which is defined as May to November.

This has resulted in scarce precipitation, with several reservoirs in western Taiwan recording 20 percent to 60 percent less rainfall than last year, Wang said.

As of 4pm yesterday, two of the major reservoirs in the nation — Shihmen Reservoir (石門水庫) in Taoyuan’s Dasi District (大溪) and Zengwen Reservoir (曾文水庫) in Chiayi County’s Fanlu Township (番路) — were at 44.65 percent and 34.58 percent capacity respectively, agency data showed.

The nation’s second-largest reservoir, Feitsui Reservoir (翡翠水庫) in New Taipei City’s Shiding District (石碇), on Tuesday recorded its lowest water level in 17 years, with capacity at 48 percent, the data showed.

To ensure there is enough water to last through the dry season, the agency is implementing water restrictions early, Wang said, adding that the policy would not significantly affect ordinary residents.