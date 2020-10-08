A foreign brokerage has downgraded its target price for shares of smartphone camera lens maker Largan Precision Co (大立光) after the company reported lower-than-expected sales for last month.
In a research note, the Asian brokerage said that Largan has felt the pinch of the sanctions imposed by Washington on Chinese telecom equipment supplier Huawei Technologies Co (華為), one of the Taiwanese manufacturer’s top clients.
In addition, a move by international smartphone brands to postpone upgrades to their cameras is expected to further affect Largan’s sales in the short term, the brokerage said, adding that it has cut its target price on Largan shares to NT$3,750 from NT$4,755.
Largan said in a statement on Monday that it posted NT$5.13 billion (US$177.11 million) in consolidated sales last month, up 2 percent from a month earlier, but down 22 percent from a year earlier.
Market analysts had previously anticipated that Largan would enjoy a 4 to 6 percent month-on-month increase.
After the sales report, Largan shares on Tuesday plunged 2.28 percent to close at NT$3,220.00 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, while the weighted index surged 1.24 percent on the back of solid gains posted by US markets overnight.
The company’s lenses of at least 20 megapixels, which command a higher profit margin, accounted for 20 to 30 percent of Largan’s total sales last month, while 10-to-20 megapixel lenses made up 50 to 60 percent and 8-to-10 megapixel lenses accounted for 10 to 20 percent, the company said.
In the third quarter, consolidated sales totaled NT$14.79 billion, up 17 percent from a quarter earlier, but down 20 percent from a year earlier, Largan data showed.
In the first nine months of this year, Largan posted NT$40.65 billion in consolidated sales, down 4 percent from a year earlier, the data showed.
Despite the cut to the target price, the Asian brokerage left an “outperform” rating on the stock, citing the company’s lead over its peers in high-end camera lens development.
Another Asian brokerage said that the disruption to Largan’s sales from the sanctions imposed on Huawei is expected to continue in the first half of next year.
However, it remained upbeat about the long-term trend for smartphone brands to upgrade cameras.
The second brokerage said that it had left unchanged a target price of NT$4,350 and a “buy” rating on Largan shares.
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday rejected Thailand-based Charoen Pokphand Group Co’s (CP) application to acquire a 24 percent stake in Jih Sun Financial Holding Co (日盛金控), as the regulator aims to prevent industrial enterprises from taking control of the nation’s financial conglomerates. To enforce the separation between industry and finance to prevent conflicts of interest, the commission has been scrutinizing non-financial companies’ applications to purchase a stake of more than 10 percent in the nation’s 16 financial conglomerates, Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Huang Kuang-hsi (黃光熙) told a news conference in New Taipei City. The Thai conglomerate, which submitted its application in
PRODUCING ‘CHIPLETS’: The firm has not said how much the contract, overseen by the Naval Surface Warfare Center, is worth. It also won the first-phase contract last year Intel Corp on Friday said it has won a second-phase contract in a project aimed at helping the US military make more advanced semiconductors within the US. Under the project, Intel will help the military develop prototypes of chips using its semiconductor packaging technology at factories in Arizona and Oregon. The packaging technology allows pieces of chips called “chip-lets” from different providers to be combined into one package, helping cram more features into a smaller finished product while lowering its power consumption. “As more and more semiconductor manufacturing has moved offshore, the [US Department of Defense] is very interested in ensuring
Google on Wednesday unveiled two new smartphones with 5G wireless capability under its Pixel brand, which showcases the Android mobile system, but has limited market share. The new Pixel 5 is to start at US$699 for US customers and its reduced-price Pixel 4a with 5G at US$499, the California tech giant announced at a streamed event. The smartphones are to be available from Oct. 15 in the US and other markets. The new handsets are “packing more helpful Google features into phones backed by the power and speeds of 5G,” Google vice president Brian Rakowski said. The announcement puts Google, for the moment, ahead
Former Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) president Charles Kau (高啟全) has reportedly quit his job at China’s Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd (清華紫光) after his five-year contract expired. Kau joined Tsinghua Unigroup in 2015 after retiring from Nanya Technology, the biggest DRAM chipmaker in Taiwan. He was the first top executive from a Taiwanese memorychip maker to join a Chinese firm financially backed by Beijing, and had raised concern that he would help China catch up with Taiwan in building its memorychip industry. Last year, Tsinghua Unigroup appointed Kau as chief executive officer of its newly formed unit, Yangtze Memory Technology Corp (長江存儲), aiming