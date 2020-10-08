Largan’s target price cut following revenue report

STILL UPBEAT: Despite the price revision, brokerages maintained their ratings on the stock, citing the firm’s lead over its peers in high-end camera lens development

Staff writer, with CNA





A foreign brokerage has downgraded its target price for shares of smartphone camera lens maker Largan Precision Co (大立光) after the company reported lower-than-expected sales for last month.

In a research note, the Asian brokerage said that Largan has felt the pinch of the sanctions imposed by Washington on Chinese telecom equipment supplier Huawei Technologies Co (華為), one of the Taiwanese manufacturer’s top clients.

In addition, a move by international smartphone brands to postpone upgrades to their cameras is expected to further affect Largan’s sales in the short term, the brokerage said, adding that it has cut its target price on Largan shares to NT$3,750 from NT$4,755.

Largan said in a statement on Monday that it posted NT$5.13 billion (US$177.11 million) in consolidated sales last month, up 2 percent from a month earlier, but down 22 percent from a year earlier.

Market analysts had previously anticipated that Largan would enjoy a 4 to 6 percent month-on-month increase.

After the sales report, Largan shares on Tuesday plunged 2.28 percent to close at NT$3,220.00 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, while the weighted index surged 1.24 percent on the back of solid gains posted by US markets overnight.

The company’s lenses of at least 20 megapixels, which command a higher profit margin, accounted for 20 to 30 percent of Largan’s total sales last month, while 10-to-20 megapixel lenses made up 50 to 60 percent and 8-to-10 megapixel lenses accounted for 10 to 20 percent, the company said.

In the third quarter, consolidated sales totaled NT$14.79 billion, up 17 percent from a quarter earlier, but down 20 percent from a year earlier, Largan data showed.

In the first nine months of this year, Largan posted NT$40.65 billion in consolidated sales, down 4 percent from a year earlier, the data showed.

Despite the cut to the target price, the Asian brokerage left an “outperform” rating on the stock, citing the company’s lead over its peers in high-end camera lens development.

Another Asian brokerage said that the disruption to Largan’s sales from the sanctions imposed on Huawei is expected to continue in the first half of next year.

However, it remained upbeat about the long-term trend for smartphone brands to upgrade cameras.

The second brokerage said that it had left unchanged a target price of NT$4,350 and a “buy” rating on Largan shares.