Contract electronics maker Qisda Corp (佳世達) yesterday reported that its consolidated revenue last month grew 29.5 percent year-on-year to NT$19.7 billion (US$680.13 million), an all-time high.
Rebounding monitor sales, COVID-19-related demand for information and communications technology products and new acquisitions, including Alpha Networks Inc (明泰科技) and Hitron Technology Inc (仲琦科技), contributed to the increase, Quisda said.
Qisda has a stake of about 17.2 percent in Alpha Networks, and its holding could rise to 60 percent if it obtains approval from the Fair Trade Commission to buy more shares from local networking equipment manufacturer D-Link Corp (友訊科技).
Qisda’s consolidated revenue for the first three quarters reached NT$134.6 billion, up 8.6 percent year-on-year from NT$123.89 billion.
Meanwhile, Advantech Co Ltd (研華), the world’s biggest industrial PC maker, reported revenue of NT$4.4 billion for last month, a month-on-month increase of 1.3 percent, but a 12.8 percent decline from a year earlier.
Cumulatively from January to September, Advantech’s revenue fell 5.7 percent year-on-year from NT$40.66 billion to NT$38.34 billion.
Advantech said in a release that so far Taiwan, China and South Korea’s markets were its best performers, growing year-on-year, while European and North American sales slid.
Separately, electronic component maker Lite-On Technology Corp (光寶科技) posted consolidated revenue of NT$14.76 billion for last month, up 10 percent month-on-month and down 5 percent year-on-year.
Its information and communications technology business provided 76 percent of last month’s sales, while its opto-electronics business contributed 20 percent, the company said in a statement.
Handset and VR equipment maker HTC Corp (宏達電) on Tuesday reported revenue of NT$817 million for last month, a month-on-month increase of 89 percent, after its new 5G phone and VR devices hit the market.
Compared with a year earlier, revenue was down 25.9 percent.
HTC’s consolidated revenue for the first nine months reached NT$4.2 billion, a 48.7 percent year-on-year decline.
