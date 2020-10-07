World Business Quick Take

Agencies





AUSTRALIA

Tax cuts, jobs help unveiled

The government yesterday pledged billions in tax cuts and measures to boost jobs to help pull the economy out of its historic COVID-19 slump in a budget that tips the country into its deepest deficit on record. Treasurer of Australia Josh Frydenberg announced A$17.8 billion (US$12.7 billion) in personal tax cuts and A$5.2 billion in new programs to boost employment in a recovery plan aimed at creating 1 million new jobs over the next four years. Those measures are forecast to push the budget deficit out to a record A$213.7 billion, or 11 percent of GDP, for the fiscal year ending June 30 next year. Australia’s A$2 trillion economy shrank 7 percent in the three months ended June, the most since records began in 1959.

BRAZIL

Smaller GDP drop forecast

The economy is projected to shrink by 5.8 percent this year, the IMF said on Monday, revising a more pessimistic forecast of a 9.1 percent contraction made mid-year. The economy is projected to show a partial recovery to 2.8 percent next year, the IMF said in its annual report on Latin America’s largest economy. “Risks are exceptionally high and multifaceted,” it said, “including a second wave of the pandemic, long-term scarring from a protracted recession, and vulnerability to confidence shocks given Brazil’s high level of public debt.” It recommended the government “be prepared to provide additional fiscal support” if health, economic and social conditions were to worsen.

GERMANY

Industrial orders up 4.5%

Industrial orders rose again in August as the economy extended its recovery from the pandemic-induced shutdowns in the spring, federal statistics agency Destatis said yesterday. Orders increased 4.5 percent compared with the previous month, beating expectations of a 3 percent rise, according to a survey of analysts by Factset. Germany’s key car industry has even bounced back to pre-crisis levels, the data showed, with orders up 0.3 percent compared with February. In total, industrial orders are just 2.2 percent down from August last year, Destatis said.

FOOD

Danone selling Yakult stake

Danone SA is moving to sell the rest of its stake in Japan’s Yakult Honsha Co, two years after the world’s largest yogurt maker disposed of most of its holding. The maker of Activia yogurt is starting the sale of its remaining 6.61 percent stake in the producer of probiotic drinks through an accelerated bookbuilding process, the company said in a statement yesterday. The stake is worth about ￥60 billion (US$570 million), according to Bloomberg calculations. The firms are to continue commercial partnerships, including joint ventures in India and Vietnam.

AVIATION

SMC to start airport work

San Miguel Corp (SMC) is to start work this month for a Philippine airport that is scheduled to start servicing Manila in five to six years, company president Ramon Ang (蔡啟文) said yesterday, adding that he is planning to return to the airline business by then. The Philippines’ largest company expects the airport in Bulacan Province to initially have two runways when it opens in five years, and is to be expanded to four a year after, Ang said in a video call with reporters. Elaborating on his plans for an airline, he said six years from now, demand for air travel would be back to normal, while costs would be lower.