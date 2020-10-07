AUSTRALIA
Tax cuts, jobs help unveiled
The government yesterday pledged billions in tax cuts and measures to boost jobs to help pull the economy out of its historic COVID-19 slump in a budget that tips the country into its deepest deficit on record. Treasurer of Australia Josh Frydenberg announced A$17.8 billion (US$12.7 billion) in personal tax cuts and A$5.2 billion in new programs to boost employment in a recovery plan aimed at creating 1 million new jobs over the next four years. Those measures are forecast to push the budget deficit out to a record A$213.7 billion, or 11 percent of GDP, for the fiscal year ending June 30 next year. Australia’s A$2 trillion economy shrank 7 percent in the three months ended June, the most since records began in 1959.
BRAZIL
Smaller GDP drop forecast
The economy is projected to shrink by 5.8 percent this year, the IMF said on Monday, revising a more pessimistic forecast of a 9.1 percent contraction made mid-year. The economy is projected to show a partial recovery to 2.8 percent next year, the IMF said in its annual report on Latin America’s largest economy. “Risks are exceptionally high and multifaceted,” it said, “including a second wave of the pandemic, long-term scarring from a protracted recession, and vulnerability to confidence shocks given Brazil’s high level of public debt.” It recommended the government “be prepared to provide additional fiscal support” if health, economic and social conditions were to worsen.
GERMANY
Industrial orders up 4.5%
Industrial orders rose again in August as the economy extended its recovery from the pandemic-induced shutdowns in the spring, federal statistics agency Destatis said yesterday. Orders increased 4.5 percent compared with the previous month, beating expectations of a 3 percent rise, according to a survey of analysts by Factset. Germany’s key car industry has even bounced back to pre-crisis levels, the data showed, with orders up 0.3 percent compared with February. In total, industrial orders are just 2.2 percent down from August last year, Destatis said.
FOOD
Danone selling Yakult stake
Danone SA is moving to sell the rest of its stake in Japan’s Yakult Honsha Co, two years after the world’s largest yogurt maker disposed of most of its holding. The maker of Activia yogurt is starting the sale of its remaining 6.61 percent stake in the producer of probiotic drinks through an accelerated bookbuilding process, the company said in a statement yesterday. The stake is worth about ￥60 billion (US$570 million), according to Bloomberg calculations. The firms are to continue commercial partnerships, including joint ventures in India and Vietnam.
AVIATION
SMC to start airport work
San Miguel Corp (SMC) is to start work this month for a Philippine airport that is scheduled to start servicing Manila in five to six years, company president Ramon Ang (蔡啟文) said yesterday, adding that he is planning to return to the airline business by then. The Philippines’ largest company expects the airport in Bulacan Province to initially have two runways when it opens in five years, and is to be expanded to four a year after, Ang said in a video call with reporters. Elaborating on his plans for an airline, he said six years from now, demand for air travel would be back to normal, while costs would be lower.
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday rejected Thailand-based Charoen Pokphand Group Co’s (CP) application to acquire a 24 percent stake in Jih Sun Financial Holding Co (日盛金控), as the regulator aims to prevent industrial enterprises from taking control of the nation’s financial conglomerates. To enforce the separation between industry and finance to prevent conflicts of interest, the commission has been scrutinizing non-financial companies’ applications to purchase a stake of more than 10 percent in the nation’s 16 financial conglomerates, Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Huang Kuang-hsi (黃光熙) told a news conference in New Taipei City. The Thai conglomerate, which submitted its application in
PRODUCING ‘CHIPLETS’: The firm has not said how much the contract, overseen by the Naval Surface Warfare Center, is worth. It also won the first-phase contract last year Intel Corp on Friday said it has won a second-phase contract in a project aimed at helping the US military make more advanced semiconductors within the US. Under the project, Intel will help the military develop prototypes of chips using its semiconductor packaging technology at factories in Arizona and Oregon. The packaging technology allows pieces of chips called “chip-lets” from different providers to be combined into one package, helping cram more features into a smaller finished product while lowering its power consumption. “As more and more semiconductor manufacturing has moved offshore, the [US Department of Defense] is very interested in ensuring
Google on Wednesday unveiled two new smartphones with 5G wireless capability under its Pixel brand, which showcases the Android mobile system, but has limited market share. The new Pixel 5 is to start at US$699 for US customers and its reduced-price Pixel 4a with 5G at US$499, the California tech giant announced at a streamed event. The smartphones are to be available from Oct. 15 in the US and other markets. The new handsets are “packing more helpful Google features into phones backed by the power and speeds of 5G,” Google vice president Brian Rakowski said. The announcement puts Google, for the moment, ahead
Former Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) president Charles Kau (高啟全) has reportedly quit his job at China’s Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd (清華紫光) after his five-year contract expired. Kau joined Tsinghua Unigroup in 2015 after retiring from Nanya Technology, the biggest DRAM chipmaker in Taiwan. He was the first top executive from a Taiwanese memorychip maker to join a Chinese firm financially backed by Beijing, and had raised concern that he would help China catch up with Taiwan in building its memorychip industry. Last year, Tsinghua Unigroup appointed Kau as chief executive officer of its newly formed unit, Yangtze Memory Technology Corp (長江存儲), aiming