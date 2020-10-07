Britain is to prioritize trying to save jobs over tax increases while the COVID-19 pandemic batters the economy, though record borrowing and a US$2.6 trillion debt pile cannot be sustained forever, British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said yesterday.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is grappling with one of the worst economic hits to Britain in three centuries and Sunak has repeatedly warned that relying on such vast borrowing from the bond markets could trigger a financing crunch in the long term.
However. with companies from airlines to pubs shedding hundreds of thousands of jobs and government spending soaring, Sunak is looking at ways to boost state revenue.
“The priority right now is on jobs,” Sunak told Sky News when asked about possible tax rises. “My overwhelming focus at the moment is trying to protect and support as many jobs as possible.”
Asked about tax increases in a flurry of interviews, Sunak repeatedly said that jobs were the short-term focus, but made it clear that he would have to tackle Britain’s debt mountain in the medium term.
“Obviously this can’t carry on forever. This level of borrowing, which will be record levels, pretty much, this year, is not sustainable in the long run,” he told BBC TV.
“Once we get through this I think people should rightly expect us to make sure we have a strong set of public finances,” he said.
Sunak’s emergency spending measures, including subsidies to slow a jump in unemployment, would cost about ￡200 billion (US$259.6 billion) this year and have already pushed public debt to more than ￡2 trillion, or 100 percent of GDP.
Sunak on Monday warned of the damage higher interest rates could do given the huge size of Britain’s debt.
The government’s flagship wage support program is due to expire at the end of this month and is to be replaced by a less generous subsidy scheme.
The UK Office for Budget Responsibility forecast in July that unemployment would peak at 11.9 percent in the final quarter of this year under its central economic scenario, equivalent to just more than 4 million people, before averaging 3.5 million next year.
In a more negative scenario, unemployment would average 4 million through next year.
Sunak yesterday added that the government would stick to its so-called “triple lock” for setting increases in state pensions, which could jump next year because of calculation distortions caused by the COVID-19 crisis.
Asked by LBC radio whether the triple lock was safe, Sunak said: “Yes, our manifesto commitments are there and that is very much the legislative position. We care very much about pensioners and making sure they have security and that’s indeed our policy.”
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday rejected Thailand-based Charoen Pokphand Group Co’s (CP) application to acquire a 24 percent stake in Jih Sun Financial Holding Co (日盛金控), as the regulator aims to prevent industrial enterprises from taking control of the nation’s financial conglomerates. To enforce the separation between industry and finance to prevent conflicts of interest, the commission has been scrutinizing non-financial companies’ applications to purchase a stake of more than 10 percent in the nation’s 16 financial conglomerates, Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Huang Kuang-hsi (黃光熙) told a news conference in New Taipei City. The Thai conglomerate, which submitted its application in
PRODUCING ‘CHIPLETS’: The firm has not said how much the contract, overseen by the Naval Surface Warfare Center, is worth. It also won the first-phase contract last year Intel Corp on Friday said it has won a second-phase contract in a project aimed at helping the US military make more advanced semiconductors within the US. Under the project, Intel will help the military develop prototypes of chips using its semiconductor packaging technology at factories in Arizona and Oregon. The packaging technology allows pieces of chips called “chip-lets” from different providers to be combined into one package, helping cram more features into a smaller finished product while lowering its power consumption. “As more and more semiconductor manufacturing has moved offshore, the [US Department of Defense] is very interested in ensuring
Google on Wednesday unveiled two new smartphones with 5G wireless capability under its Pixel brand, which showcases the Android mobile system, but has limited market share. The new Pixel 5 is to start at US$699 for US customers and its reduced-price Pixel 4a with 5G at US$499, the California tech giant announced at a streamed event. The smartphones are to be available from Oct. 15 in the US and other markets. The new handsets are “packing more helpful Google features into phones backed by the power and speeds of 5G,” Google vice president Brian Rakowski said. The announcement puts Google, for the moment, ahead
Former Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) president Charles Kau (高啟全) has reportedly quit his job at China’s Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd (清華紫光) after his five-year contract expired. Kau joined Tsinghua Unigroup in 2015 after retiring from Nanya Technology, the biggest DRAM chipmaker in Taiwan. He was the first top executive from a Taiwanese memorychip maker to join a Chinese firm financially backed by Beijing, and had raised concern that he would help China catch up with Taiwan in building its memorychip industry. Last year, Tsinghua Unigroup appointed Kau as chief executive officer of its newly formed unit, Yangtze Memory Technology Corp (長江存儲), aiming