Jobs, not taxes, priority now: UK official

BURDEN: While promising to focus on protecting and supporting jobs, the finance chief said the nation would have to tackle its mounting debt in the medium term

Reuters, LONDON





Britain is to prioritize trying to save jobs over tax increases while the COVID-19 pandemic batters the economy, though record borrowing and a US$2.6 trillion debt pile cannot be sustained forever, British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said yesterday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is grappling with one of the worst economic hits to Britain in three centuries and Sunak has repeatedly warned that relying on such vast borrowing from the bond markets could trigger a financing crunch in the long term.

However. with companies from airlines to pubs shedding hundreds of thousands of jobs and government spending soaring, Sunak is looking at ways to boost state revenue.

“The priority right now is on jobs,” Sunak told Sky News when asked about possible tax rises. “My overwhelming focus at the moment is trying to protect and support as many jobs as possible.”

Asked about tax increases in a flurry of interviews, Sunak repeatedly said that jobs were the short-term focus, but made it clear that he would have to tackle Britain’s debt mountain in the medium term.

“Obviously this can’t carry on forever. This level of borrowing, which will be record levels, pretty much, this year, is not sustainable in the long run,” he told BBC TV.

“Once we get through this I think people should rightly expect us to make sure we have a strong set of public finances,” he said.

Sunak’s emergency spending measures, including subsidies to slow a jump in unemployment, would cost about ￡200 billion (US$259.6 billion) this year and have already pushed public debt to more than ￡2 trillion, or 100 percent of GDP.

Sunak on Monday warned of the damage higher interest rates could do given the huge size of Britain’s debt.

The government’s flagship wage support program is due to expire at the end of this month and is to be replaced by a less generous subsidy scheme.

The UK Office for Budget Responsibility forecast in July that unemployment would peak at 11.9 percent in the final quarter of this year under its central economic scenario, equivalent to just more than 4 million people, before averaging 3.5 million next year.

In a more negative scenario, unemployment would average 4 million through next year.

Sunak yesterday added that the government would stick to its so-called “triple lock” for setting increases in state pensions, which could jump next year because of calculation distortions caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

Asked by LBC radio whether the triple lock was safe, Sunak said: “Yes, our manifesto commitments are there and that is very much the legislative position. We care very much about pensioners and making sure they have security and that’s indeed our policy.”